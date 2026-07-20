Darnell Washington Unlikely to Be a Major Fantasy Factor After a Career Year
Darnell Washington enjoyed the first top 40 fantasy finish of his young career in 2025, but with changes coming to the Steelers offense ahead of his fourth season, his TE38 result could prove to be a high-water mark. After operating with an extra tight end on the field at one of the league's highest rates in 2025, the Steelers have moved on from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, with new head coach Mike McCarthy set to call plays and expected to heavily utilize three-receiver sets as he has throughout his career. Pittsburgh traded for two-time 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and spent a second-round pick on Alabama's Germie Bernard, further suggesting a move away from the 2025 offense that ran primarily through its tight ends and running backs. Veteran Jonnu Smith, who led all Steelers tight ends with 57 targets in 2025, remains unsigned, but with Pittsburgh's offseason moves hinting at a de-emphasis on the position, those vacated looks are more likely to be spread among the new wide receivers. With sixth-year veteran Pat Freiermuth the more likely option to be regularly mixed into the passing offense, Washington is not a player drafters will need to target in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller