Dallas Goedert Looks to Keep Momentum Going in 2026 Following 11-touchdown Campaign
Dallas Goedert reestablished himself as a top fantasy football tight end in 2025. Last season, Goedert recorded career highs in receptions with 60 and touchdowns with 11, while amassing 591 receiving yards. The 11 touchdowns tied Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals for the most in the league by a tight end. Goedert finished the 2025 campaign ranked as the No. 3 tight end in total fantasy points in half-PPR formats. He enters the 2026 season atop the Eagles' depth chart, with Johnny Mundt listed as the team's second tight end, and rookie Eli Stowers and returning player E.J. Jenkins behind them. Goedert currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 7 tight end. With a Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders to kick off the 2026 season, Goedert should be in line for plenty of targets, but will compete with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Saquon Barkley, among others, for touches. According to Pro Football Reference, the Commanders gave up the second-most fantasy points (184.1) and second-most touchdowns (12) to tight ends in 2025. Goedert is a strong Week 1 start in all formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller