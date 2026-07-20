Christian Watson's High-End Upside Makes him a Priority Target at Current ADP
Christian Watson missed the first seven games of the 2025 season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. However, the 27-year-old was a productive player upon his return, recording 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on 55 targets across 10 games. Entering 2026, the Packers' offseason subtraction of wide receiver Romeo Doubs could mean that Watson is the team's clear WR1. Green Bay still has several talented pass-catchers in wide receivers Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft (knee). The team has also typically operated a run-heavy offense and utilized Watson primarily as a downfield option, both of which have limited his target volume in the past. Still, Watson has flashed high-end upside throughout his career, and the team recently committed to him in the form of a four-year, $92 million contract extension. As the WR29 by current redraft ADP, Watson is a risky selection but also one that could pay major dividends for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller