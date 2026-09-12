Chig Okonkwo A Risky Option Against Philly in Week 1
Chig Okonkwo is set to make his team debut after signing a three-year, $27 million contract this offseason. The 27-year-old has recorded three straight seasons with 50+ catches with the Titans, and now is slotted to take over Zach Ertz's place as Washington's top pass-catching tight end. The signing of Stefon Diggs lowers the potential target volume for Okonkwo, but Okonkwo's dynamic ability after the catch presents a major upgrade in Washington's offense. While Jayden Daniels is also an upgrade over Okonkwo's quarterbacks throughout his career and the opportunity for targets is there, Okonkwo projects as a risky start in Week 1 against the Eagles. He ranks as RotoBaller's TE26 in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller