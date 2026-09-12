Antonio Williams A Deep Sleeper in Week 1 vs. the Eagles
Antonio Williams has caught some eyes with his performance throughout training camp and joint practices. The third-rounder out of Clemson's immediate path to early targets and playing time was closed with the signing of veteran wideout Stefon Diggs. However, Williams could still be in line to make an impact as the No. 3 wide receiver sooner rather than later. Williams doesn't project to have a massive role for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's an intriguing player to keep on the watch list. The 22-year-old is a desperation FLEX in deep leagues and is currently WR89 in the latest RotoBaller Week 1 rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller