Added Competition Will Make a Top-15 Repeat Difficult for Colby Parkinson
Colby Parkinson led the position group in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2025, trailing only Puka Nacua and Davante Adams across all receiving categories. While the further development of 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson and the return to health of veteran Tyler Higbee will almost certainly lower his fantasy ceiling, the seventh-year pro will still serve a vital role in an offense that took the league by storm last year with its unprecedented use of 13 personnel. However, the increased competition at the position, including another second-round pick spent on rookie Max Klare, will likely prevent Parkinson from repeating his TE15 finish from a year ago. As RotoBaller's TE31, Parkinson is unlikely to be drafted in most 2026 lineup leagues, but he is at least worthy of a late-round pick in best ball drafts, with the potential to reach the end zone in nearly any game he plays.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller