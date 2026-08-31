MarShawn Lloyd - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

MarShawn Lloyd start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit MarShawn Lloyd for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Mid-end RB2
ANALYSIS: The Green Bay Packers running back room has been at the center of attention among the fantasy football community over the past 24 hours. On Sunday, Packers top running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which will prevent him from practicing or playing in any NFL game for the foreseeable future.
Jacobs was arrested on two misdemeanor charges in May and will now enter the 2026 season with an unclear fantasy outlook. While the league has yet to provide further context on a potential suspension, this move to the exempt list all but guarantees he will miss time at the start of the campaign.
As a result, the team's No. 2 running back MarShawn Lloyd has seen his fantasy value skyrocket. Lloyd has battled injuries in his young NFL career, but he is well-positioned to operate as the starting running back to begin the regular season. Through camp, he has been playing with the first-team (while Jacobs has been sidelined with that groin issue), suggesting he is primed to see the bulk of the carries.
Over two seasons, Lloyd has appeared in just one NFL game and taken six carries for a mere 15 yards. However, at USC, Lloyd flashed high-end upside and could shine in a lead role.
Even though the Packers went out to acquire Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers and retained Chris Brooks, Lloyd is projected to start the season as the clear RB1 in this offense in Week 1. Facing the Vikings, Lloyd holds RB2 upside in all formats given his projected workload in all aspects of the game.
MarShawn Lloyd is "Certainly" the No. 1 Running Back in Green Bay https://t.co/dmJvZxx6nB
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 31, 2026
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - MarShawn Lloyd. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Chase Brown, Ladd McConkey, Saquon Barkley, Chris Olave, James Cook III, Kyren Williams, DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence, D'Andre Swift, Omarion Hampton, Jonathan Taylor, De'Zhaun Stribling compared to others:
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