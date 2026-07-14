Aidin's 2026 fantasy football analysis and outlooks for Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Josh Jacobs. Which aging workhorse should you target in 2026?
One year ago, I wrote an article on the 2025 fantasy football outlooks for four aging workhorse RBs: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara, concluding that you should go with McCaffrey as your RB1. That turned out to be a great prediction, as CMC finished as 2025's overall PPR RB1.
I was also correct about all the "curses" that Barkley was dealing with, and the scarily accurate correlation between his Week 1 performances and the rest of his fantasy season. However, Henry and Kamara proved me wrong. Henry battled "Father Time" with all his might, as he had yet another stellar season. Unfortunately, Kamara fell victim to "Father Time" despite being over one year younger and having considerably fewer career carries than Henry. Kamara's decline was so severe that he's been replaced by Josh Jacobs in this article. Jacobs started the 2025 campaign on fire but has dealt with off-field issues since then.
Without further ado, let's look at the fantasy outlooks for these four backs and determine if they are worth drafting at their current price.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
After an awe-inspiring 2024, Saquon Barkley had to fight the "Madden cover curse" and the "400+ carries curse" in the 2025 season, and unfortunately, those curses took a toll on him.
He finished the 2025 season with just 232.3 PPR points, a far cry from the 355.3 PPR points he racked up in the previous campaign. But maybe the strongest curse Barkley had to deal with was a unique curse, or shall I say trend: the Saquon Barkley Week 1 trend.
I first noticed this trend when Barkley joined the Eagles, and this trend has held up remarkably well since then. I made this table to better illustrate my point. Can you spot the correlation?
In simple terms, Barkley's overall fantasy contribution in a season has a very strong and direct correlation with his performance in Week 1. If he plays well and goes off for 100+ rushing yards, he'll have an elite fantasy year. If he has 50-60 yards, he'll finish around the RB15 range, and if he has under 30 yards, he'll be in for a painful season.
In 2025, the Eagles' run blocking fell off a cliff as Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson played through injuries and couldn't help the team establish the run game, while Lane Johnson missed seven games due to injury.
OC Kevin Patullo was also widely criticized for his predictable play-calling. Barkley could justify his RB6 ADP if the team's O-line can get its act together in the running game, but let's not forget that he's 29 and has had 3,115 touches since his freshman year at Penn State. Those touches add up eventually.
If you draft Barkley, pay extra attention to Week 1. If he has a monster game, keep him and enjoy your top-10 RB. If not, trade him immediately.
Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, I asked the question, "How long can Derrick Henry keep going?" Well, it seems like nothing can stop him yet. Henry had another outstanding season in 2025, carrying an injured Ravens team on his back and almost leading it to the playoffs.
FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR DERRICK HENRY
BALvsGB on @peacock
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aopAeDldoD
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Henry ran for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns, which was his fourth (yes, fourth) season with at least 1,500 yards and 16 TDs. No other player even has three such seasons.
Only six RBs have recorded 1,000 rushing yards in their age-32 season, and there's no reason to believe that Henry can't be the seventh.
Henry is truly a situation-proof player, as he performed well despite the Ravens having the 16th-ranked O-line (according to PFF) in 2025. While the loss of Tyler Linderbaum will hurt and could make the offensive line even worse, not even a bad offensive line can stop Henry.
Drafting Henry will depend entirely on whether you believe a 32-year-old can carry your fantasy team. The reward is quite high as he's ranked as our RB8, but you need to draft some good handcuff options in case his age finally catches up to him.
The Ravens don't have a quality backup, so you'll need to draft your handcuff RBs from other teams.
Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Simply put, a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey is one of the best fantasy football players of all time, especially in PPR formats. He has racked up 2,515.26 PPR points so far in his career, which ranks him first amongst all active running backs.
That number puts him 14th all-time amongst all RBs, and barring any major injuries, he could get into the top eight or top seven by the end of the 2026 season. McCaffrey is the only player in the top 35 of this list to have played fewer than 120 career games, which is truly remarkable.
Fantasy managers regretted taking CMC in the first round of 2024 fantasy drafts, as lingering injuries prevented him from being available. However, those who took the risk and trusted McCaffrey again in 2025 were rewarded with an elite season.
Like Barkley's 400-carry curse or his Week 1 correlation, there is a concerning trend with McCaffrey, but the sample size is considerably smaller.
In 2019 and 2023, CMC racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but got hurt and missed the majority of the season in 2020 and 2024. It'll be interesting to see how his 30-year-old body will respond following a 2,126-yard season in 2025.
Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Josh Jacobs' second season with the Packers got off to a flying start, as he scored 11 touchdowns in his first nine games and averaged 19.6 PPR points per game during that span, which had him ranked as the overall RB6.
Josh Jacobs here at practice pic.twitter.com/DBLLTquGPZ
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 2, 2026
But a knee injury that he suffered in Week 11 against the Giants changed everything. Jacobs experienced swelling in his knee and averaged just 10.1 PPR points per game in his final six games of the campaign.
This culminated in an embarrassing playoff performance, as he averaged 2.9 yards per carry and gained just one yard on his last five rushing attempts.
Of course, we must address the elephant in the room. Jacobs was arrested in the offseason on charges of battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.
Jacobs was released from jail and is likely to play this year, even if charges are filed, as the legal procedure is set to take quite some time. However, loose cannons are best avoided in fantasy football. What if he gets suspended by the NFL right before a must-win game?
And even though his price has fallen drastically (currently ranked as our PPR RB18), there are still safer, younger options such as Breece Hall in that price range.
Which Aging Fantasy Football Workhorse RB Should You Draft?
If you want to draft Barkley, try the Week 1 strategy. See what he does in the season opener, and if he can't carve up Washington's soft run defense, then you can trade him for lesser-valued RB1s on other teams.
It's best not to fall into the "Derrick Henry will slow down" trap again. Henry will be elite until proven otherwise; normal running back rules do not apply to him.
However, if you do decide to draft Henry, you should consider drafting multiple backups, just not any handcuff RB on the Ravens. If you want to stay in the AFC North, Jaylen Warren or Rico Dowdle could be nice options.
Once again, CMC is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick. If he gets hurt, then your fantasy season is over. If he doesn't, he'll almost certainly finish amongst the top-3 PPR RBs.
Jacobs is certainly talented, but the risk and the offseason drama are just a bit too much here. Personally, I tend to avoid "loose cannons" as much as possible in fantasy.
Verdict: Target McCaffrey or Henry, but make sure to draft some solid RBs in the RB30 range!
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