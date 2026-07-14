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4 Fantasy Football Outlooks for Aging Workhorse Running Backs in 2026 - Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Aidin's 2026 fantasy football analysis and outlooks for Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Josh Jacobs. Which aging workhorse should you target in 2026?

In This Article hide
Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Which Aging Fantasy Football Workhorse RB Should You Draft?
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

One year ago, I wrote an article on the 2025 fantasy football outlooks for four aging workhorse RBs: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara, concluding that you should go with McCaffrey as your RB1. That turned out to be a great prediction, as CMC finished as 2025's overall PPR RB1.

I was also correct about all the "curses" that Barkley was dealing with, and the scarily accurate correlation between his Week 1 performances and the rest of his fantasy season. However, Henry and Kamara proved me wrong. Henry battled "Father Time" with all his might, as he had yet another stellar season. Unfortunately, Kamara fell victim to "Father Time" despite being over one year younger and having considerably fewer career carries than Henry. Kamara's decline was so severe that he's been replaced by Josh Jacobs in this article. Jacobs started the 2025 campaign on fire but has dealt with off-field issues since then.

Without further ado, let's look at the fantasy outlooks for these four backs and determine if they are worth drafting at their current price.

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Saquon Barkley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

After an awe-inspiring 2024, Saquon Barkley had to fight the "Madden cover curse" and the "400+ carries curse" in the 2025 season, and unfortunately, those curses took a toll on him.

He finished the 2025 season with just 232.3 PPR points, a far cry from the 355.3 PPR points he racked up in the previous campaign. But maybe the strongest curse Barkley had to deal with was a unique curse, or shall I say trend: the Saquon Barkley Week 1 trend.

I first noticed this trend when Barkley joined the Eagles, and this trend has held up remarkably well since then. I made this table to better illustrate my point. Can you spot the correlation?

In simple terms, Barkley's overall fantasy contribution in a season has a very strong and direct correlation with his performance in Week 1. If he plays well and goes off for 100+ rushing yards, he'll have an elite fantasy year. If he has 50-60 yards, he'll finish around the RB15 range, and if he has under 30 yards, he'll be in for a painful season.

In 2025, the Eagles' run blocking fell off a cliff as Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson played through injuries and couldn't help the team establish the run game, while Lane Johnson missed seven games due to injury.

OC Kevin Patullo was also widely criticized for his predictable play-calling. Barkley could justify his RB6 ADP if the team's O-line can get its act together in the running game, but let's not forget that he's 29 and has had 3,115 touches since his freshman year at Penn State. Those touches add up eventually.

If you draft Barkley, pay extra attention to Week 1. If he has a monster game, keep him and enjoy your top-10 RB. If not, trade him immediately.

 

Derrick Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, I asked the question, "How long can Derrick Henry keep going?" Well, it seems like nothing can stop him yet. Henry had another outstanding season in 2025, carrying an injured Ravens team on his back and almost leading it to the playoffs.

Henry ran for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns, which was his fourth (yes, fourth) season with at least 1,500 yards and 16 TDs. No other player even has three such seasons.

Only six RBs have recorded 1,000 rushing yards in their age-32 season, and there's no reason to believe that Henry can't be the seventh.

Henry is truly a situation-proof player, as he performed well despite the Ravens having the 16th-ranked O-line (according to PFF) in 2025. While the loss of Tyler Linderbaum will hurt and could make the offensive line even worse, not even a bad offensive line can stop Henry.

Drafting Henry will depend entirely on whether you believe a 32-year-old can carry your fantasy team. The reward is quite high as he's ranked as our RB8, but you need to draft some good handcuff options in case his age finally catches up to him.

The Ravens don't have a quality backup, so you'll need to draft your handcuff RBs from other teams.

 

Christian McCaffrey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Simply put, a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey is one of the best fantasy football players of all time, especially in PPR formats. He has racked up 2,515.26 PPR points so far in his career, which ranks him first amongst all active running backs.

That number puts him 14th all-time amongst all RBs, and barring any major injuries, he could get into the top eight or top seven by the end of the 2026 season. McCaffrey is the only player in the top 35 of this list to have played fewer than 120 career games, which is truly remarkable.

Fantasy managers regretted taking CMC in the first round of 2024 fantasy drafts, as lingering injuries prevented him from being available. However, those who took the risk and trusted McCaffrey again in 2025 were rewarded with an elite season.

Like Barkley's 400-carry curse or his Week 1 correlation, there is a concerning trend with McCaffrey, but the sample size is considerably smaller.

In 2019 and 2023, CMC racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but got hurt and missed the majority of the season in 2020 and 2024. It'll be interesting to see how his 30-year-old body will respond following a 2,126-yard season in 2025.

 

Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Jacobs' second season with the Packers got off to a flying start, as he scored 11 touchdowns in his first nine games and averaged 19.6 PPR points per game during that span, which had him ranked as the overall RB6.

But a knee injury that he suffered in Week 11 against the Giants changed everything. Jacobs experienced swelling in his knee and averaged just 10.1 PPR points per game in his final six games of the campaign.

This culminated in an embarrassing playoff performance, as he averaged 2.9 yards per carry and gained just one yard on his last five rushing attempts.

Of course, we must address the elephant in the room. Jacobs was arrested in the offseason on charges of battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.

Jacobs was released from jail and is likely to play this year, even if charges are filed, as the legal procedure is set to take quite some time. However, loose cannons are best avoided in fantasy football. What if he gets suspended by the NFL right before a must-win game?

And even though his price has fallen drastically (currently ranked as our PPR RB18), there are still safer, younger options such as Breece Hall in that price range.

 

Which Aging Fantasy Football Workhorse RB Should You Draft?

If you want to draft Barkley, try the Week 1 strategy. See what he does in the season opener, and if he can't carve up Washington's soft run defense, then you can trade him for lesser-valued RB1s on other teams.

It's best not to fall into the "Derrick Henry will slow down" trap again. Henry will be elite until proven otherwise; normal running back rules do not apply to him.

However, if you do decide to draft Henry, you should consider drafting multiple backups, just not any handcuff RB on the Ravens. If you want to stay in the AFC North, Jaylen Warren or Rico Dowdle could be nice options.

Once again, CMC is the ultimate boom-or-bust pick. If he gets hurt, then your fantasy season is over. If he doesn't, he'll almost certainly finish amongst the top-3 PPR RBs.

Jacobs is certainly talented, but the risk and the offseason drama are just a bit too much here. Personally, I tend to avoid "loose cannons" as much as possible in fantasy.

Verdict: Target McCaffrey or Henry, but make sure to draft some solid RBs in the RB30 range!

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry:

Christian McCaffrey
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Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
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Drake London
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Saquon Barkley
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Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
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Josh Jacobs
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Christian McCaffrey
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vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
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vs
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vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
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vs
De'Von Achane
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vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
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vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
Courtland Sutton
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Justin Herbert
Josh Jacobs
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Jakobi Meyers
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Jordan Addison
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Jacobs
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Dak Prescott
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
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vs
Brock Purdy
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vs
Michael Wilson
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Jaxson Dart
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vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
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vs
Alec Pierce
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Downs
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Jacobs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Jacobs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bo Nix
Josh Jacobs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
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vs
Tyjae Spears
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Tank Bigsby
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
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Dylan Sampson
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vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sean Tucker
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vs
Kaytron Allen
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Jonah Coleman
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Jordan James
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ray Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Giddens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaydon Blue
Josh Jacobs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Nicholas Singleton
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Najee Harris
Josh Jacobs
vs
Demond Claiborne
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kaelon Black
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ty Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kimani Vidal
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Wright
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brashard Smith
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Conner
Josh Jacobs
vs
Isaiah Davis
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trevor Etienne

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Kingston Flemings

Flashes All-Around Game in Summer League Win
Gary Trent Jr.

Re-Signs With Milwaukee on Four-Year Deal
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
Tory Horton

Still Waiting on a Clear Role in Seattle
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
Tank Bigsby

to be Eagles Clear No. 2 Running Back?
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Rasul Douglas

to Sign One-Year Deal With Commanders
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
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