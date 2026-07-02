July 2, 2026

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 14 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season. As always, we will spotlight some hitters who are widely available across all Yahoo leagues.

This week, I'll be prioritizing hitters who have a full slate of games for the week. Getting that extra game is key here, as we want to compile counting stats by chasing volume.

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Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

14% rostered (Yahoo)

Jasson Dominguez was once a highly touted prospect, but the hype has fizzled out. However, that doesn't mean that he can't be useful in fantasy baseball. While Dominguez has been underwhelming this year, slashing .222/.263/.400 with three homers and four steals, there are reasons to be encouraged.

For one, he's finally getting everyday playing time due to the Yankees' injuries. Dominguez has now played in 14 consecutive games for the Bronx Bombers. Having that secure role is exactly what he needs to develop as a hitter.

Jasson Dominguez from the RH side in Triple-A: .480 AVG

.536 OBP

.880 SLG%

.429 xwOBA — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) June 10, 2026

On top of that, Dominguez is in a prime spot in the lineup, ranging from No. 2 to No. 5 in his last eight games. Even with Aaron Judge out of the lineup, the Yankees can still be a prolific offense, so hitting in the heart of the order bodes well for Dominguez's counting stats.

You also have to like how Dominguez has been active on the basepaths. In his last 11 games, he's racked up four steals. Remember, this is a player with 81st percentile sprint speed, so he's got the wheels to rack up stolen bases. We saw him swipe 10 bags in only 29 games at Triple-A this year.

Additionally, Dominguez has trimmed his strikeout rate from 26.8% to 22.9%, so he's been able to make more contact. We just need to see him start to generate more hard contact.

Most importantly, the Yankees have a favorable schedule this week. They're one of 14 teams with seven games. This includes four games at the Rays and three at the Nationals. Grab Dominguez if you need some speed.

Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

8% rostered

Sal Frelick is a hitter who can be an asset in batting average while providing minimal contributions in power. We saw him put up a career year in 2025, where he slashed .288/.351/.405 with 12 homers and 19 steals in 594 plate appearances. This year, he's been a bit underwhelming, slashing .252/.321/.343 with three homers and six steals in 278 plate appearances.

However, this is still a hitter who generates a ton of contact, as highlighted by his elite 9.0% strikeout rate. He's also starting to heat up at the plate. Heading into Wednesday's action, Frelick has a six-game hitting streak. This includes five hits in his last two games. For a hitter who specializes in contact, this is definitely a good sign.

Sal Frelick is starting to heat up at the plate. Hit .348 in the month of June and had his first three-hit game in just over a year tonight: pic.twitter.com/KaCxW4QE9l — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) July 1, 2026

Overall, June has been a great month for Frelick, as he's slashing .348/.416/.464 with zero homers and two steals. Even though there hasn't been any power, he's provided a boost in batting average. If you're in desperate need of help in this category, it's a good idea to pick up Frelick for this upcoming week.

The Brewers have eight games on the schedule, including a doubleheader against the Cardinals. What's even better is that all eight games are vs. right-handed pitchers. As a lefty, Frelick is better vs. righties, slashing .275/.348/.371 against them (.188/.243/.266 against lefties).

While Frelick has mostly hit in the seven-hole for the Brewers, this is a good enough lineup to provide opportunities for counting stats. Pick him up for a boost in batting average.

Blaze Jordan, 1B/3B, St. Louis Cardinals

7% rostered

Blaze Jordan is a recently recalled prospect who slashed .313/.373/.548 with 11 home runs in 252 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. So far, it's been tough sledding for Jordan in the big leagues, as he's slashing .235/.246/.392 with one home run in 57 plate appearances. However, as with other hitters on this list, there are encouraging signs.

First, Jordan has been able to maintain an elite strikeout rate (8.8%), just like he had at Triple-A (11.5%). That shows that he hasn't been completely overmatched by big league pitching.

We also should note that he has a respectable 8.0% barrel rate, which is a positive. Jordan's underwhelming line is largely driven by an unsustainable .157 BABIP. Once those batted balls start finding spots in the outfield, outs will turn into hits.

From 500-foot homers at 13 years old to his first Major League homer 😮 Blaze Jordan has arrived 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J11IavvuMB — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

While Jordan hits at the bottom of the order for the Cardinals at either No. 7 or No. 8, this is a bet on volume. The Cardinals have eight games on tap for this week, including a doubleheader against the Brewers. Perhaps this could be the breakout week for Jordan.

Betting on volume is a great way to find gems off the waiver wire, as even low-rostered players can be impactful due to the extra game. That's exactly the case here with Jordan. Pick him up for a potential boost in counting stats.