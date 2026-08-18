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2026 Running Back Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: PPR Scoring

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated PPR running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered RB rankings for 2026, including Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Christian McCaffrey, and more.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While wide receivers and tight ends get a lot of shine in PPR leagues, there is no shortage of productive pass-catching running backs in the NFL, and their do-it-all skill sets make them potential league-winners in this format. Having a stable of productive running backs will always be key in your search for a fantasy title, so we're here to assist with our updated PPR fantasy football running back rankings for 2026.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Find out where key RBs such as Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Jeremiyah Love, David Montgomery, Jadarian Price, and Quinshon Judkins stand below.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 James Cook III RB
2 6 Saquon Barkley RB
2 7 Chase Brown RB
2 8 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 9 De'Von Achane RB
3 10 Derrick Henry RB
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 12 Omarion Hampton RB
4 13 Kyren Williams RB
4 14 Javonte Williams RB
4 15 Breece Hall RB
4 16 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 17 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 18 Josh Jacobs RB
5 19 D'Andre Swift RB
5 20 Cam Skattebo RB
5 21 David Montgomery RB
6 22 Jadarian Price RB
6 23 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 24 Bucky Irving RB
6 25 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 26 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 27 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 28 Tony Pollard RB
7 29 Rico Dowdle RB
7 30 Jaylen Warren RB
7 31 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 32 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 33 Blake Corum RB
8 34 RJ Harvey RB
8 35 Kyle Monangai RB
9 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 37 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 38 Jordan Mason RB
9 39 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 40 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 41 Rachaad White RB
10 42 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 43 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 44 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 45 Tank Bigsby RB
11 46 Woody Marks RB
11 47 Tyjae Spears RB
11 48 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 49 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 51 Jonah Coleman RB
12 52 Jaydon Blue RB
12 53 Alvin Kamara RB
12 54 Dylan Sampson RB
12 55 Ray Davis RB
12 56 Sean Tucker RB
12 57 Samaje Perine RB
13 58 Isiah Pacheco RB
13 59 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 60 James Conner RB
13 61 Seth McGowan RB
13 62 Emmett Johnson RB
13 63 Jordan James RB
13 64 Kaytron Allen RB
13 65 Kaelon Black RB
14 66 Braelon Allen RB
14 67 Mike Washington Jr. RB
14 68 Justice Hill RB
14 69 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 70 Demond Claiborne RB
14 71 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 72 Ty Johnson RB
14 73 Chris Brooks RB
14 74 Kimani Vidal RB
15 75 Jaylen Wright RB
15 76 DJ Giddens RB
15 77 Najee Harris RB
15 78 George Holani RB
15 79 Emari Demercado RB
15 80 Isaiah Davis RB
16 81 Trevor Etienne RB
16 82 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 83 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 84 Devin Singletary RB
16 85 Kaleb Johnson RB
16 86 Brashard Smith RB
16 87 Jarquez Hunter RB
16 88 Jerome Ford RB
16 89 Devin Neal RB
16 90 Adam Randall RB
16 91 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 92 Malik Davis RB
16 93 Will Shipley RB
17 94 Phil Mafah RB
17 95 Trey Benson RB

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Player News

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was back in full pads Tuesday as he continues working through the soft-tissue issue that cut short his Aug. 10 practice. Dobbins was already back doing individual drills the next day and practiced Wednesday again, then returned Monday during Denver's non-padded session.

So this hasn't turned into a long absence. He ran for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries in 10 games last season before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve after Week 10. Denver re-signed him to a two-year deal in March, and Dobbins is still listed first on the Broncos' initial unofficial depth chart ahead of RJ Harvey. Rookie Jonah Coleman is in the mix, too, after a good start to camp. Tuesday's full-pads appearance is another good sign for Dobbins, but there still hasn't been confirmation that he's back to a completely normal workload. That's the next thing to watch.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) does not need surgery on his high-ankle sprain, head coach Mike LaFleur told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Love, the third overall pick in April from Notre Dame, suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders and is unlikely to play in the team's final two preseason contests. The good news is that the 21-year-old do-it-all back will not need surgery, and the Cardinals are hopeful that he will be ready to make his regular-season NFL debut in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.

Arizona's RB room is pretty banged up right now with Love, James Conner (foot), and Trey Benson (knee) all nursing injuries, leaving more work for Tyler Allgeier to close out training camp and the preseason. Love easily has the most short- and long-term upside of all the Cardinals' RBs, but reports have suggested that he might be more of a featured back in his rookie season instead of an every-down one. Still, he is going to come off the board in the early rounds of most fantasy drafts as at least a high-end RB2 in what is expected to be a run-heavy offense in 2026 under LaFleur.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (groin) exited Monday's practice with a groin injury and is now expected to miss 2-3 weeks, with head coach Aaron Glenn telling reporters he will be ready for the start of the regular season, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Hall pulled up after catching a pass on Monday and went down without any contact, but the team's lead back appears to have avoided serious injury. The former second-round pick has lived in mid-RB2 territory in each of the past two seasons after an overall RB4 finish in 2023.

Still, with the Jets offense projected to take a sizable step forward following a change at quarterback, Hall could be seen as an underrated draft target, as his ADP has seen little movement. Now projected to be available for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Titans, Hall remains an attractive third-round option at RotoBaller's RB15, adding upside as an RB2 or allowing WR-heavy drafters to still find a trustworthy starting back outside of the first two rounds.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has had a productive summer, accumulating 39 yards on five touches in the team's preseason opener and carrying that momentum back to the practice field. With Tony Pollard (foot), Nick Singleton (undisclosed/foot), and Kalel Mullings (hip) all held out of Monday's session, Spears was the Titans' most active back, particularly in the passing game, where senior writer Jim Wyatt credits him with a practice-high six catches.

Spears has stood out for his receiving work for much of camp, and he figures to carry a significant pass-catching role into the regular season, making him an underrated late-round target in PPR leagues. Currently being selected as the RB53, he has standalone value that more than justifies his draft cost and can lead the backfield if forced into a larger role, as evidenced on Monday.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) is actually dealing with tightness despite speculation that he was sitting out due to contractual reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. There had been plenty of recent speculation on social media that McCaffrey was holding in, but Rapoport confirmed that he is actually experiencing tightness, as the 49ers previously announced. The exact specifics of his injury are unknown, though, and it's too early to tell whether he'll play in the 49ers' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The good news, though, is that it's not believed to be much of a concern. McCaffrey is no stranger to injury concerns, but he was able to stay healthy for a full slate of 17 games last season. In doing so, he tallied 413 touches, 2,126 scrimmage yards, and 17 touchdowns en route to ranking as the RB1 in PPR leagues. Even at 30 years old, he remains capable of leading his position group in fantasy points if he can stay healthy for a full season. Fantasy managers will want to monitor McCaffrey's status and seek out additional updates as Week 1 gets closer.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, Javonte Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Jeremiyah Love, David Montgomery, Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
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Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chase Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chase Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
Chase Brown
vs
Mike Evans
Chase Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
Chase Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chase Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chase Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
Chase Brown
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Tetairoa McMillan
Chase Brown
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Lamar Jackson
Chase Brown
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David Montgomery
Chase Brown
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Parker Washington
Chase Brown
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DJ Moore
Chase Brown
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Jadarian Price
Chase Brown
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Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
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Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
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Christian Watson
Chase Brown
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Jayden Daniels
Chase Brown
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Joe Burrow
Chase Brown
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Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
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TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
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Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
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J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
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RJ Harvey
Chase Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
Chase Brown
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Rachaad White
Chase Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chase Brown
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chase Brown
vs
Woody Marks
Chase Brown
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chase Brown
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chase Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chase Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chase Brown
vs
Jaydon Blue
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Javonte Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaydon Blue
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dak Prescott
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Purdy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier

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Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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