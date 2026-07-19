Kody Clemens Snaps Hitless Streak With Two-Homer Game on Saturday
Kody Clemens came into Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs on an 0-for-19 skid at the plate. He ended his recent slump in a big way, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs and two strikeouts to provide the only offense for the Twins in their 6-2 loss at Wrigley Field. Not only did his two-homer outing snap a long hitless stretch, but both of his dingers came off lefty Matthew Boyd, and he now has four homers off southpaws in 2026. The 30-year-old left-handed batter is now slashing .243/.302/.495 with a .797 OPS, 18 home runs, 48 RBI, 47 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 309 at-bats on the year. Clemens needs just two homers to set a new career high after slugging 19 round-trippers with the Twins and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025. He may only be hitting .250 (12-for-48) in 12 games in July, but he also has a .929 OPS with five homers, two doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, and 10 runs scored in 53 plate appearances. Clemans has become a waiver-wire target for his power breakout in 2026, and he's rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com