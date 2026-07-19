Carlos Rodon Received Second Round of Treatment
Carlos Rodon (elbow) received his second round of shots, including another PRP injection on Friday. The southpaw threw 10 pitches off the mound on Friday and could progress to a full bullpen session this week. Rodon is working his way back from left elbow inflammation that has kept him sidelined since late June. There is currently no official timetable for Rodon's return to the rotation. It'll ultimately depend on his progress, but the hope is that Rodon can return in early August. Fantasy managers should continue to hold the southpaw and hope he can be a contributor in the second half of the season.
Source: Gary Phillips
Source: Gary Phillips