Ralphy Velazquez is a High-Risk, High-Reward Stash Option
Ralphy Velazquez could be ready to make a second-half impact for fantasy managers. Velazquez, the Guardians' top overall prospect, has had good overall numbers between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season, and if given an opportunity in Cleveland, he could make some noise in the fantasy landscape. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter has been productive between two levels this year, hitting .292 with 11 homers and 47 RBI to go with 44 runs scored. Velazquez is still young, but has a power tool that is graded out at 60 with a 50 hit tool. He will likely not provide much on the base paths, but he could be a solid power bat for years to come in fantasy. Fantasy managers will want to take a chance on him in the second half of this season for the upside, but there is no guarantee that he makes his big league debut this season. So it's a little bit of a risky add but offers a ton of upside.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball