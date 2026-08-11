Darnell Washington 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: New Multimillionaire Ready To Score
Darnell Washington might be known more for his elite run blocking than his pass catching, but he did show flashes of receiving brilliance in 2025. He had a career-high 31 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown in his third professional season, and between his improved offensive skills and his blocking it led to him being rewarded with a $42 million contract extension this summer. Clocking in at 6'7" and 264 pounds, Washington is a massive mountain who could be uncoverable in the red zone if he keeps improving. Washington will only share tight end time with Pat Freiermuth this season as Jonnu Smith is no longer with the organization. That should free up more targets and scoring opportunities for Washington, who will be asked to do more in the passing attack, especially after receiving his hefty pay increase. Freiermuth will still be the No. 1 TE option for Aaron Rodgers between the 20-yard-lines, but Washington and his unstoppable size will definitely be more of a focal point when the Steelers are close to the end zone. Look for Washington to top his career highs again this year as 500 yards and five touchdowns is not out of the question.