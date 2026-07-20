Andrei Iosivas Carries Little Standalone Fantasy Value into 2026
Andrei Iosivas has spent his first three seasons buried on a depth chart behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While he's shown the occasional pop for fantasy, most notably as a red zone option in 2024, the insurmountable talent at the top of the room has him entering the final year of his rookie deal as little more than a role player. While dynasty managers with the luxury to do so should continue to hold him in hopes of finding greener pastures through free agency in 2027, Iosivas is not a player who should factor into 2026 redraft plans. Currently RotoBaller's WR91, the former sixth-round pick should be readily available on waiver wires should an unfortunate injury force him into a more consequential role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller