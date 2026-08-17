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Every MLB Team's Greatest Starting Pitcher of All Time - One Selection From All 30 Teams

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Read about the greatest starting pitchers in MLB history according to RotoBaller. Every MLB Team's Greatest Starting Pitcher of All Time - One Selection From All 30 Teams from RotoBaller.

In This Article hide
Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
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Throughout the sport's history, the most dominant starting pitchers have become synonymous with their respective team's history.

In this piece, we will look to name the greatest pitcher from each of the 30 MLB teams.

Read ahead as we highlight the greatest starting pitcher from each franchise! Let's dive in!

 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Randy Johnson

Without a doubt, Randy Johnson will take the first spot on this list. The hard-throwing southpaw spent eight of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Diamondbacks. During this stretch, the left-hander logged 1,630 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. He tallied 2,077 strikeouts while posting a 2.3 BB/9. He captured four straight Cy Young Awards (1992-2002) and won the 2001 World Series with the Diamondbacks.

 

Athletics

Lefty Grove

While Vida Blue would hold this title when looking at just the "Oakland" Athletics, when looking at the entire franchise's history, Lefty Grove stands alone. The left-hander spent nine of his 17 Hall of Fame seasons with the then-Philadelphia Athletics. During these nine seasons, Grove led the sport in ERA five times and WAR five times. He was also awarded the 1931 league MVP.

 

Atlanta Braves

Greg Maddux

While John Smoltz and Tom Glavine had higher strikeout totals while in Atlanta, Maddux was the most elite pitcher during his prime. While he began his career with the Cubs, Maddux would waste little time making an impact in Atlanta, winning a Cy Young in each of his first three seasons with the Braves. As a Brave, he made the All-Star team six times, won four Gold Gloves, and won the 1995 World Series.

 

Baltimore Orioles

Jim Palmer

Jim Palmer is the only Oriole pitcher to hit the 2,000 strikeout milestone with the club. Through 19 seasons with the Orioles (every season in his career), Palmer would be named to six All-Star teams, win four Gold Gloves, three Cy Youngs, and be a three-time World Series Champion. Palmer also led the sport in ERA twice. He enjoyed his best season in 1975 when he posted a remarkable 2.05 ERA.

 

Boston Red Sox

Pedro Martinez

While Pedro Martinez did not join the 2,000-strikeout club with the franchise, in his prime, he was one of the best pitchers the sport has ever seen. From 1998 through 2003, the Hall of Famer posted a cumulative 2.26 ERA with a stellar 0.94 WHIP. During this stretch, he totaled 48.3 WAR and averaged 8.1 WAR per season. He finished his career with three Cy Young Awards, five ERA titles, and a World Series ring (2005).

 

Chicago Cubs

Fergie Jenkins

Fergie Jenkins is the only pitcher to reach the 2,000 strikeout club with the franchise. Jenkins would spend 10 of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Cubs. As a Cub. Jenkins would rack up 2,038 punchouts and hold a 3.20 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. During these 10 seasons, the right-hander claimed a Cy Young in 1971 and finished within the top three in three other campaigns.

 

Chicago White Sox

Ed Walsh

Yet another Hall of Famer holds the next spot on this list. Ed Walsh spent all but one of his Hall of Fame seasons on the South Side of Chicago. During this stretch of his career, Walsh would post a remarkable 1.82 ERA (all-time record) and a 1.00 WHIP. He would generate a 2.02 FIP and strike out 1,736 hitters. He would lead the sport in WAR three times but never win an MVP.

 

Cincinnati Reds

Mario Soto

While Jim Maloney leads the franchise in total strikeouts, Mario Soto earns this spot due to his accolades while with the franchise. Soto spent all 12 seasons of his career in Cincinnati. As a Red, Soto would be named to three All-Star teams. He led the sport in complete games twice and WHIP once (1982). While he never won a Cy Young, Soto earned top 10 votes four times.

 

Cleveland Guardians

Bob Feller

Bob Feller spent his entire 18-season Hall of Fame career with Cleveland. While with the franchise, Feller set franchise highs in strikeouts and wins, which still stand today. Feller led the sport in WAR three times, won six times, and pitched five times. Rapid Robert was named to eight All-Star teams, won the 1948 World Series, and claimed the Triple Crown during the 1940 season.

 

Colorado Rockies

Ubaldo Jimenez

While Ubaldo Jimenez does not hold the strikeout title in franchise history, he was by far the most effective pitcher in franchise history. Even pitching in a hitter's paradise in Coors Field, Jimenez finished his six seasons in Colorado holding a 3.66 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP. He struck out 773 hitters, which is good for the fifth-highest mark in team history. From 2009 through 2010, Jimenez logged 219 2/3 innings of the team's 3.17 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

 

Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander

The future Hall of Famer will hold the next spot on this list. While Verlander enjoyed an impressive tenure with the Houston Astros, he was in his "true" prime with the Detroit Tigers. As a Tiger (13 seasons), Verlander was a six-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year, and a Cy Young winner. During his Cy Young campaign in 2011, he was also awarded the AL MVP, posting a 2.40 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP across 251 innings, all of which led the sport. He finished his time in Detroit with 2,373 punchouts.

 

Houston Astros

Nolan Ryan

The great Nolan Ryan will take the next spot on the list. While Ryan may be known for his tenure as an Angel (more on that later), he was also the greatest pitcher in Houston Astros history. While in Houston, Ryan struck out 1,866 batters, which is the most in team history and just over 300 more than Roy Oswalt. Ryan was also named to two All-Star teams as an Astros and finished within the top nine in Cy Young voting three times.

 

Kansas City Royals

Bret Saberhagen

Even though he does not have the highest strikeout totals, Bret Saberhagen will represent the Kansas City Royals on this list. Saberhagen spent eight of his 16 MLB seasons with the Royals. During this stretch of his career, Saberhagen would win two Cy Youngs (1985, 1989) and be named to two All-Star teams. During the 1989 campaign, Saberhagen would lead the sport in WAR, ERA, WHIP, complete games, and WHIP.

 

Los Angeles Angels

Nolan Ryan

For the second time on this list, Nolan Ryan will make an appearance. Ryan moved to Los Angeles after beginning his career with a four-year stint in Queens. Ryan would spend eight seasons with the then-California Angels. During this stretch, the right-hander would hold a stellar 3.07 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP. He would be named to five All-Star teams and lead the sport in strikeouts a remarkable seven times.

 

Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw

One of the few modern-day players will take the next spot on the list. Kershaw has spent all seasons of his legendary career with the Dodgers. The left-hander has been named to 11 All-Star teams and is a three-time Cy Young winner. From 2011 through 2014, Kershaw was the Cy Young winner in all but one season. During this stretch, the southpaw held a remarkable 2.11 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP. He was also named NL MVP during the 2014 campaign when he posted a career-best 1.77 ERA.

 

Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

While Sandy Alcantara has only spent seven seasons with the Marlins, he has had an impressive start to his career and will hold a spot on this list. After logging just 34 innings in 2018, Alcantara was given a full workload in 2019 and was named to the NL All-Star team. Then in 2022, Alcantara would post one of the best pitching seasons in recent history, logging 228 2/3 innings to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP en route to winning the NL Cy Young.

 

Milwaukee Brewers

Ben Sheets

Ben Sheets spent eight of his 10 MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and holds the second-most strikeouts in team history. Throughout these eight seasons, Sheets was named to four All-Star teams and was recognized not only for his elite strikeout potential but also for his stellar control. Sheets led the sport with an 8.25 SO/BB in 2004 and finished his tenure in Milwaukee with a 2.0 BB/9.

 

Minnesota Twins

Walter Johnson

Pitching for the then-Washington Senators (who eventually became the Minnesota Twins), Walter Johnson was one of the sport's greatest pitchers. Johnson would spend all 21 seasons in D.C. and finish his career holding a 2.17 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP. During these 21 campaigns, Johnson would win three Triple Crowns, two MVPs, and claim five ERA titles.

 

New York Mets

Tom Seaver

While Jacob deGrom's short but legendary tenure with the Mets makes a strong case to hold the spot, the all-time great Tom Seaver will represent the club on this list. Seaver spent 12 of his Hall of Fame seasons pitching in Queens. During this stretch, Seaver would win Rookie of the Year (1967) and claim three Cy Youngs (1969, 1973, and 1975). He would win three ERA titles but would most likely be known for winning the 1969 World Series with the Mets.

 

New York Yankees

Whitey Ford

The legendary Yankee will take the next spot on the list. Ford spent all 16 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Yankees. During this stretch, Ford was named to an impressive 10 All-Star teams, won two ERA titles, and won six World Series Championships. During his Cy Young campaign in 1961, Ford would lead baseball with a 3.14 FIP.

 

Philadelphia Phillies

Steve Carlton

Without a doubt, Steve Carlton will represent the Philadelphia Phillies on this list. Among starting pitchers in franchise history, Carlton is the only starter to eclipse the 2,000-strikeout mark, and in fact, he tallied over 3,000 while in Philadelphia. Carlton spent 15 of his 24 Hall of Fame seasons in Philadelphia. He would be named to seven All-Star teams, win four Cy Young Awards (1972, 1977, 1980, and 1982), and win the World Series in 1980.

 

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bob Veale

While Paul Skenes could find himself on this list in a few seasons, for now, Bob Veale will represent the Pirates. Veale sits with the second-most strikeouts in team history, sitting with just 30 behind Bob Friend. However, Friend pitched in nearly 1,500 more innings than Veale. With the Pirates, Veale would be named to two All-Star teams and lead the sports in strikeouts during the 1964 campaign.

 

San Diego Padres

Jake Peavy

Jake Peavy leads the franchise in total strikeouts and sits second in wins, trailing just Eric Show. Through eight seasons in San Diego (15 total MLB seasons), Peavy would be named to two All-Star teams and win the Cy Young in 2000. During his Cy Young campaign, Peavy would lead the sport in strikeouts (240), ERA (2.54), and WHIP (1.06).

 

San Francisco Giants

Christy Mathewson

Pitching for the then-New York Giants, Christy Mathewson stands alone when looking at the franchise record books. The right-handed pitcher spent 17 of his 18 Hall of Fame seasons with the Giants. During this stretch of his career, Mathewson would claim five ERA titles with two Triple Crowns. The right-hander would also win the 1905 World Series.

 

Seattle Mariners

Felix Hernandez

While the previously mentioned Randy Johnson also enjoyed a legendary tenure with the Seattle Mariners, "The King" will be the one representing them on this list. Hernandez spent all 15 seasons of his MLB career in Seattle. During this stretch, he became the franchise leader in strikeouts and wins. He would be named to six All-Star teams, claim two ERA titles, and win the 2010 Cy Young.

 

St. Louis Cardinals

Bob Gibson

The legendary Bob Gibson will take the next spot. Gibson spent all 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals. Gibson would be named to nine All-Star teams, win two World Series Championships, win nine Gold Gloves, two Cy Youngs, and a league MVP. He enjoyed his best season in 1968, winning the MVP and Cy Young awards while posting a 1.12 ERA and 11.2 WAR.

 

Tampa Bay Rays

David Price

Although David Price does not hold the franchise record for total strikeouts, he is the most impactful pitcher in franchise history. Price would spend the first seven seasons of his 14-year career in Tampa Bay. During this stretch of his career, Price would hold a 3.21 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. He would win the 2012 Cy Young when he led the sport with a 2.56 ERA and be named to five All-Star teams.

 

Texas Rangers

Nolan Ryan

For the third time on this list, Nolan Ryan will hold a spot. The right-hander spent the final five seasons of his legendary 27-year career with the Rangers. Even at the end of his career, Ryan was elite, leading the sport in strikeouts twice and WHIP twice. He was named to one All-Star and even finished fifth in Cy Young during his debut season with the Rangers.

 

Toronto Blue Jays

Roy Halladay

The Hall of Famer Roy Halladay will take the next spot on this list. Halladay spent the first 12 seasons (of 16) of his MLB career with the Blue Jays. During this stretch, Halladay would win one Cy Young (during the 2003 season) and be named to six All-Star teams. Halladay would eventually go on to win his second Cy Young with the Philadelphia Phillies.

 

Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg

Rounding out this list is Steven Strasburg of the Washington Nationals. Strasburg would spend all 13 seasons of his MLB career with the Nationals. The right-hander stands alone when looking at the strikeout leaderboard among the franchise despite logging just 1,470 total innings. Strasburg led the sport in punchouts during the 2014 season and played a key role in the 2019 World Series, as he was named World Series MVP.

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