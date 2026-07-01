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8 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, Hector Rodriguez, Walker Jenkins, Luke Adams, Jaxon Wiggins

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Max Clark - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top Prospects for 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 14 of 2026 including Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, Hector Rodriguez, Walker Jenkins, Luke Adams, Jaxon Wiggins, and more.

Prioritizing high-end prospects to stash on your roster ahead of their ultimate promotion is a great way to gain a cheap advantage over your leaguemates. Thus far, we've seen players like Sam Antonacci and Henry Bolte supply exciting stats for those who were ahead of the curve and invested early.

In this piece, we will spotlight eight prospects who have earned a key spot on the stash radar ahead of our fantasy season's Week 14. How actively is your league chasing the next generation?

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon is making waves in the Pacific Coast League this season with 15 homers and 50 RBI for the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies. The right-handed swinging slugger is putting his name on the stash radar for fantasy managers with a .275 batting average and 62 runs in 255 at-bats at Albuquerque.

Condon is just 23 years old, is a former number three overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, and could be a legitimate power source for those who take a chance on him in deeper leagues. The Rockies have good depth at first base with TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston, but Condon could force his way into the conversation.

The power numbers with the Isotopes are difficult to ignore, and fantasy managers might want to act sooner rather than later, as he appears more than ready to face MLB pitching.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU. He is already showing off his dominant left-handed arsenal at Double-A. With the Arkansas Travelers, Anderson's numbers are sparkling, with an 8-0 record in 13 starts and a 1.22 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

He has pretty much done enough to get the call to Triple-A sooner rather than later. His record is flawless, his ERA is barely existent, but most impressive perhaps is his strikeout rate. That is what makes him the most enticing for fantasy purposes. Anderson looks like he could be impressive at the major-league level, but he does still likely need to prove himself at Triple-A before the Mariners call him up.

While Anderson could hold his own right now at the big-league level, the Mariners have hinted that they most likely won't call him up until later in the second half of the regular season, and when they do, he could be used in a relief role.

-Written by Brian Buckey

 

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark has the prospect pedigree as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 Draft out of high school. Clark has spent 2026 in Triple-A Toledo and has produced nice numbers with six homers and 30 RBI with 16 stolen bases, while hitting .264.

The Franklin, Indiana native has a five-tool profile for fantasy purposes and would deliver such to fantasy managers should he get a call-up to Detroit. But the question is, when will the Tigers take a chance on Clark and bring his skill set up to Comerica Park? The Tigers recently decided to promote a different Triple-A Toledo Mud Hen, Ben Malgeri, and have Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez on the road to recovery in the outfield as well.

So the outfield is a bit crowded right now in Detroit, and the Tigers brass might wait to see a little bit more consistency from Clark in Toledo before bringing him up I-75 to Detroit. For now, Clark remains a strong stash target for those managers in 12+ team, five-outfielder leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

St. Paul Saints shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (hip) was recently activated from the seven-day injured list and is ready to continue his hot hitting at the Triple-A level. Culpepper has 249 at-bats this year with St. Paul and has produced 14 homers with 43 RBI while hitting .269 and adding 15 stolen bases.

Culpepper is pushing for a promotion, even with the Minnesota Twins featuring a talented infield that includes Brooks Lee, Ryan Kreidler, and Kody Clemens, among others. Culpepper, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is a five-tool prospect who would make for a dynamic addition to fantasy rosters when he gets the promotion to Minnesota.

However, coming off his left-hip strain, he might need some time to get back in the swing of things at Triple-A. Fantasy managers might want to act quickly and add him before he gets the call to beat the rush.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfield prospect Hector Rodriguez capped off his week by reaching base three times on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. The effort pushed his season-long slash line to .288/.367/.536 with 18 home runs and six steals.

The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect also owns solid walk (10.6 percent) and strikeout rates (18.9 percent), and is making the case for a second-half call-up. Though there is some chase in his profile (15th percentile), the left-handed hitter doesn't have a problem making decent contact with a 68th percentile whiff rate, while hard-hit rate, barrel rate, xBA, and xwOBA are all 71st percentile or better, not to mention a 93rd percentile max exit velocity.

Fantasy managers in deep 12+ team leagues looking for potential home run and RBI production should consider stashing the 22-year-old in an NA spot ahead of his eventual call-up.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has battled injuries this season, but has still managed to put up nice numbers at Triple-A St. Paul with a .258/.400/.409 line, two homers, and five stolen bases in 93 at-bats. The No. 5 overall pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2023, the 21-year-old is a fantasy-worthy name that requires attention as he continues to make his way back from an AC joint sprain that he suffered in May.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Jenkins is a five-tool prospect who has looked the part as he has progressed through the Minnesota system. The unfortunate injury this season, as well as the emergence of names like Austin Martin and Trevor Larnach alongside Byron Buxton in the Minnesota outfield, has made it difficult for Jenkins to make his way to the big leagues. That doesn't make him any less stash-worthy, however, and it looks like the time is approaching for him to make a big league debut and a big fantasy impact.

Managers in deeper five-outfielder leagues with open bench spots should consider stashing this five-category producer ahead of his eventual debut in the second half.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Luke Adams, 1B/3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers corner infield prospect Luke Adams has been a force at Triple-A Nashville during his limited action so far this season. The Brewers' 12th-ranked prospect missed about a month and a half earlier this year, but in the 32 games he's played, he's collected 26 hits, 15 of which have gone for extra bases, including 10 home runs, giving him a .574 slugging percentage.

The 6-foot-4 slugger also owns a solid 11.4 percent walk rate as well, and has managed to get hit by a pitch 10 times already, providing the foundation for a .382 on-base percentage. In all, it's resulted in a .956 OPS, which would put him near the top of the leaderboard had he played in enough games to qualify.

The 22-year-old is a candidate for a call-up in the second half, and fantasy managers, especially those in very deep or OBP leagues, should put the right-handed hitter on their stash radar.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins (elbow) made his second rehab start over the weekend, this time at High-A instead of the Complex League, and will likely need a couple more before rejoining Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs' top-ranked pitching prospect made two starts at Triple-A earlier this year, but subsequently went on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

The right-hander is coming off a 2025 season in which he struck out 97 batters in 78 innings pitched (31.0 percent K%) and posted a 2.19 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP. With Chicago's major league rotation in shambles due to a plethora of injuries, the team could look to Wiggins in the second half of the season to help fortify the rotation.

With an upper-90's fastball and an arsenal that gets plenty of whiffs, fantasy managers should put the 6-foot-6 hurler on their radar, as the 24-year-old could quickly become one of the top arms to stash in the coming weeks.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
5 Max Clark OF Tigers August
6 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
10 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
11 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Owen Murphy SP Braves August
19 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
24 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays August

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Seaver King, Hector Rodriguez, Walker Jenkins, Luke Adams, and Jaxon Wiggins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Charlie Condon, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Kaelen Culpepper, Hector Rodriguez, Walker Jenkins, Luke Adams, Jaxon Wiggins:

Charlie Condon
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Tristan Peters
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Kaelen Culpepper
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
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Colt Emerson
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Mauricio Dubon
Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Shane Bieber
Kaelen Culpepper
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Tatsuya Imai
Kaelen Culpepper
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Chase DeLauter
Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sean Keys
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Javier Assad
Walker Jenkins
vs
Denzer Guzman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cooper Ingle
Walker Jenkins
vs
Max Muncy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dennis Santana
Walker Jenkins
vs
Hogan Harris
Walker Jenkins
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Walker Jenkins
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sean Manaea
Walker Jenkins
vs
Noah Schultz
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ian Seymour
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mason Barnett
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mason Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kirby Yates
Walker Jenkins
vs
Andre Pallante
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Teel
Walker Jenkins
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Bennett
Walker Jenkins
vs
Shane Drohan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Blaze Jordan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Aaron Ashby
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sean Burke
Walker Jenkins
vs
Curtis Mead
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dylan Crews
Walker Jenkins
vs
Samad Taylor
Walker Jenkins
vs
Christian Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nick Gonzales
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Troy Melton
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ryan Weathers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
vs
Josh Bell
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nasim Nunez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lawrence Butler
Walker Jenkins
vs
Colt Emerson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walker Jenkins
vs
Grant Taylor
Walker Jenkins
vs
Shane Bieber
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandon Sproat
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joey Cantillo
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Daulton Varsho
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Braden Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Walker Jenkins
vs
Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
vs
A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mickey Moniak

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