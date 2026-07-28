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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-regarded prospects ahead of their debuts can provide managers with a potential second-half breakout.

In this piece, we will spotlight three emerging prospects at the Triple-A level and determine if they have entered "high-end" stash territory.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 47 G, .267/.371/.432, 13 2B, 4 HR, 9 SB

If Baez is the No. 1 hitting prospect to stash, then Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins is No. 1B. However, his injury history is a little scary.

Jenkins has landed on the injured list twice this season with a hamstring strain and an AC joint sprain, but he's back on the field and appears fully healthy.

Since rejoining Triple-A St. Paul on June 23, he has been on a heater.

The 21-year-old owns a 70-grade hit tool, and unlike many young prospects, he already controls the strike zone at an advanced level.

He consistently squares up both fastballs and secondary pitches, giving him one of the highest batting average floors in the minors. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually develops into a .300 hitter.

Jenkins doesn't have elite raw power, but it's comfortably above average, and he's also an above-average runner. If everything clicks, he has the upside to produce 25 home runs with 15 stolen bases.

That's the profile of a top-20 fantasy outfielder. Jenkins should join the Twins by mid-August, and once he's promoted, he'll deserve a roster spot in every fantasy format.

Until then, he's worth stashing in all 15-team leagues and any 12-team league with a minor league roster spot.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 49 2/3 IP, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 65 SO, 20 BB

Ty Johnson has emerged as one of the top pitching prospects in the minor leagues this season. Acquired by the Rays in the Isaac Paredes trade, the 24-year-old right-hander has quickly climbed Tampa Bay's prospect rankings.

Unfortunately, and even more so than Wood, Johnson relies heavily on a two-pitch arsenal. While both his fastball and slider are elite offerings, he'll need to develop another pitch if he wants to stick as a starting pitcher long term.

However, that has not stopped him from dominating the minor leagues. Across 49 1/3 innings this season, Johnson has posted a 2.62 xERA, 33% strikeout rate, 9.8% walk rate, and a WHIP below 1.00 for the second consecutive year.

The biggest question is when he'll get the call. The timeline remains uncertain, but the Rays have shown they're willing to promote starters who force the issue with strong performances at Triple-A.

Johnson is an excellent stash in 15-team leagues with minor league roster spots, and once he's promoted, he has the upside to be useful in 12-team leagues

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Owen Murphy, SP, Atlanta Braves

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 64 IP, 3.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 70 SO, 21 BB

The Atlanta Braves recently optioned 22-year-old right-hander Owen Murphy back to Triple-A after his first taste of the major leagues.

In his brief stint, Murphy allowed six hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings.

The underlying metrics largely matched his scouting report. He posted a 106 Location+, 97 Stuff+, and 96 Pitching+, showing that his command remains ahead of his raw stuff.

Before earning his promotion this season, he impressed across Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 3.85 xERA, 27.1% strikeout rate, 11.2% walk rate, and 1.26 WHIP over 81 innings. Here's a look at his Statcast data at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Murphy isn't the type of pitcher who overwhelms hitters with velocity. Instead, he succeeds by locating his pitches, changing speeds, and leaning on two above-average breaking balls.

If his velocity continues to return following Tommy John surgery and his changeup develops into a reliable fourth offering, he has the ingredients to become a dependable mid-rotation starter.

Atlanta has dealt with constant turnover in its rotation this season because of injuries, so Murphy should get another opportunity before long. He's a solid stash in 15-team leagues.

Once he's back in the majors, he has the command and pitchability to provide useful innings, even if he isn't a high-strikeout arm.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy, Jacob Wilson, Jake McCarthy, Curtis Mead, TJ Rumfield, Emilio Pagan, A.J. Ewing, Cade Cavalli, Cole Carrigg. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy, Jacob Wilson, Jake McCarthy, Curtis Mead, TJ Rumfield, Emilio Pagan, A.J. Ewing, Cade Cavalli, Cole Carrigg:

Walker Jenkins
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Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Nolan Arenado
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Luke Weaver
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Andrew Kittredge
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Michael McGreevy
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Jake Mangum
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Brayan Rocchio
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Ty France
Walker Jenkins
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Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
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Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
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Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
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Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
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Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
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Gleyber Torres
Walker Jenkins
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Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
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Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
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Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
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Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
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Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
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Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
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Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
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Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
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Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
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Dominic Canzone
Walker Jenkins
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JJ Bleday
Jacob Wilson
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Joey Cantillo
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Chase DeLauter
Jacob Wilson
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T.J. Rumfield
Jacob Wilson
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Logan Henderson
Jacob Wilson
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Kenley Jansen
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Latz
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jake Bennett
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jake McCarthy
Jacob Wilson
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Carter Jensen
Jacob Wilson
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Carson Benge
Jacob Wilson
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Sam Antonacci
Jacob Wilson
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jacob Wilson
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Heliot Ramos
Jacob Wilson
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Mickey Moniak
Jacob Wilson
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Caleb Durbin
Jacob Wilson
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Emilio Pagan
Jacob Wilson
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Grant Taylor
Jacob Wilson
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Wilson
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Kody Clemens
Jacob Wilson
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Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Wilson
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Kyle Karros
Jacob Wilson
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Christian Scott
Jacob Wilson
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Cade Cavalli
Jacob Wilson
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Luke Keaschall
Jacob Wilson
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Gabriel Moreno
Jacob Wilson
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Shane Drohan
Jacob Wilson
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Josh Bell
Jacob Wilson
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Gage Jump
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Wilson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Wilson
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Travis Bazzana
Jacob Wilson
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Nick Gonzales
Jacob Wilson
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Willi Castro
Jacob Wilson
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Chase Meidroth
Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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Jacob Wilson
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George Lombard Jr.
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Logan Henderson
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jacob Wilson
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Kenley Jansen
Jake McCarthy
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Curtis Mead
Jake McCarthy
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Samuel Basallo
Jake McCarthy
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Griffin Jax
Jake McCarthy
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Ian Seymour
Jake McCarthy
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Carter Jensen
Jake McCarthy
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Sam Antonacci
Jake McCarthy
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Heliot Ramos
Jake McCarthy
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Mickey Moniak
Jake McCarthy
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Caleb Durbin
Jake McCarthy
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Emilio Pagan
Jake McCarthy
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Grant Taylor
Jake McCarthy
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Garrett Mitchell
Jake McCarthy
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Kyle Karros
Jake McCarthy
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Christian Scott
Jake McCarthy
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Cade Cavalli
Jake McCarthy
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Luke Keaschall
Jake McCarthy
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Gabriel Moreno
Jake McCarthy
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Shane Drohan
Jake McCarthy
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Josh Bell
Jake McCarthy
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Gage Jump
Jake McCarthy
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Cole Carrigg
Jake McCarthy
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Mauricio Dubon
Jake McCarthy
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jake McCarthy
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Travis Bazzana
Jake McCarthy
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Heriberto Hernandez
Jake McCarthy
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Tommy Edman
Jake McCarthy
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Tristan Peters
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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JJ Bleday
Jake McCarthy
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Braden Montgomery
Jake McCarthy
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Joshua Baez
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Kerry Carpenter
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Willi Castro
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake Mangum
Curtis Mead
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Kenley Jansen
Curtis Mead
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Samuel Basallo
Curtis Mead
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T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
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Griffin Jax
Curtis Mead
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A.J. Ewing
Curtis Mead
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Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
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Jacob Wilson
Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Joey Cantillo
Curtis Mead
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Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
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Chase DeLauter
Curtis Mead
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Heliot Ramos
Curtis Mead
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Logan Henderson
Curtis Mead
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Mickey Moniak
Curtis Mead
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Jose Caballero
Curtis Mead
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Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
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Jacob Latz
Curtis Mead
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Emilio Pagan
Curtis Mead
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Troy Melton
Curtis Mead
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Grant Taylor
Curtis Mead
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Jake Bennett
Curtis Mead
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Curtis Mead
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Jake McCarthy
Curtis Mead
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Kody Clemens
Curtis Mead
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Carson Benge
Curtis Mead
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Garrett Mitchell
Curtis Mead
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Curtis Mead
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Kyle Karros
Curtis Mead
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Christian Scott
Curtis Mead
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Cade Cavalli
Curtis Mead
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Luke Keaschall
Curtis Mead
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Gabriel Moreno
Curtis Mead
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Shane Drohan
Curtis Mead
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Josh Bell
Curtis Mead
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Gage Jump
Curtis Mead
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Cole Carrigg
Curtis Mead
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Mauricio Dubon
Curtis Mead
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Yoendrys Gomez
Curtis Mead
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Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
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Jake Burger
Curtis Mead
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Nick Gonzales
Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Royce Lewis
Curtis Mead
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Bryce Eldridge
Curtis Mead
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Gleyber Torres
Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Ty France
Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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Curtis Mead
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George Lombard Jr.
T.J. Rumfield
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A.J. Ewing
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Kenley Jansen
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Jacob Wilson
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Curtis Mead
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Joey Cantillo
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Carson Benge
T.J. Rumfield
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Emilio Pagan
T.J. Rumfield
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Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Kyle Karros
T.J. Rumfield
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Christian Scott
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Luke Keaschall
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Shane Drohan
T.J. Rumfield
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Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
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Gage Jump
T.J. Rumfield
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Cole Carrigg
T.J. Rumfield
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Mauricio Dubon
T.J. Rumfield
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Yoendrys Gomez
T.J. Rumfield
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Travis Bazzana
T.J. Rumfield
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Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
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Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Willi Castro
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Ty France
T.J. Rumfield
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Charlie Condon
Emilio Pagan
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Caleb Durbin
Emilio Pagan
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Grant Taylor
Emilio Pagan
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Mickey Moniak
Emilio Pagan
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Emilio Pagan
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Heliot Ramos
Emilio Pagan
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Kody Clemens
Emilio Pagan
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Sam Antonacci
Emilio Pagan
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Garrett Mitchell
Emilio Pagan
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Carter Jensen
Emilio Pagan
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Kyle Karros
Emilio Pagan
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Ian Seymour
Emilio Pagan
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Christian Scott
Emilio Pagan
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Griffin Jax
Emilio Pagan
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Cade Cavalli
Emilio Pagan
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Samuel Basallo
Emilio Pagan
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Luke Keaschall
Emilio Pagan
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Curtis Mead
Emilio Pagan
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Gabriel Moreno
Emilio Pagan
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Kenley Jansen
Emilio Pagan
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Shane Drohan
Emilio Pagan
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T.J. Rumfield
Emilio Pagan
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Josh Bell
Emilio Pagan
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A.J. Ewing
Emilio Pagan
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Gage Jump
Emilio Pagan
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Jacob Wilson
Emilio Pagan
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Cole Carrigg
Emilio Pagan
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Joey Cantillo
Emilio Pagan
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Mauricio Dubon
Emilio Pagan
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Chase DeLauter
Emilio Pagan
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Yoendrys Gomez
Emilio Pagan
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Logan Henderson
Emilio Pagan
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Travis Bazzana
Emilio Pagan
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Jose Caballero
Emilio Pagan
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Yainer Diaz
Emilio Pagan
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Jacob Latz
Emilio Pagan
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Heriberto Hernandez
Emilio Pagan
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Troy Melton
Emilio Pagan
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Jake Burger
Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Jacob Webb
Emilio Pagan
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Tyler Wells
Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Mason Montgomery
Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Brandon Pfaadt
Emilio Pagan
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Reynaldo Lopez
Emilio Pagan
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Clayton Beeter
Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Luke Weaver
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
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Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
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Curtis Mead
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Logan Henderson
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
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Grant Taylor
A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Shane Drohan
A.J. Ewing
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Josh Bell
A.J. Ewing
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Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
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Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
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Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
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Yoendrys Gomez
A.J. Ewing
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Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
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Heriberto Hernandez
A.J. Ewing
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Nick Gonzales
A.J. Ewing
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Tommy Edman
A.J. Ewing
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Tristan Peters
A.J. Ewing
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Dominic Canzone
A.J. Ewing
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JJ Bleday
A.J. Ewing
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Braden Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
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Joshua Baez
A.J. Ewing
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Lane Thomas
A.J. Ewing
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Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
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Gleyber Torres
A.J. Ewing
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Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
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Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
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Jasson Dominguez
A.J. Ewing
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Willi Castro
A.J. Ewing
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Chase Meidroth
Cade Cavalli
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Christian Scott
Cade Cavalli
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Luke Keaschall
Cade Cavalli
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Kyle Karros
Cade Cavalli
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Gabriel Moreno
Cade Cavalli
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Garrett Mitchell
Cade Cavalli
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Shane Drohan
Cade Cavalli
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Kody Clemens
Cade Cavalli
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Josh Bell
Cade Cavalli
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Cade Cavalli
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Gage Jump
Cade Cavalli
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Grant Taylor
Cade Cavalli
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Cole Carrigg
Cade Cavalli
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Emilio Pagan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cade Cavalli
vs
Caleb Durbin
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vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cade Cavalli
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cade Cavalli
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cade Cavalli
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Yainer Diaz
Cade Cavalli
vs
Sam Antonacci
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Heriberto Hernandez
Cade Cavalli
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Carter Jensen
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vs
Jake Burger
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Ian Seymour
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jacob Webb
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vs
Griffin Jax
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tyler Wells
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vs
Samuel Basallo
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tanner Scott
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vs
Curtis Mead
Cade Cavalli
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cade Cavalli
vs
Kenley Jansen
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tommy Edman
Cade Cavalli
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mason Montgomery
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vs
A.J. Ewing
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vs
Royce Lewis
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Jacob Wilson
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vs
Jake Bennett
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Troy Melton
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Jacob Latz
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vs
Logan Henderson
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vs
Joey Cantillo
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cade Cavalli
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Merrill Kelly
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Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Zach Thornton
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Michael McGreevy
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Robert Gasser
Cade Cavalli
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Shane Bieber
Cole Carrigg
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Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
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Mauricio Dubon
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Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
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vs
Tanner Scott
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vs
Kody Clemens
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vs
Nick Gonzales
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vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Royce Lewis
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
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vs
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Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cole Carrigg
vs
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vs
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Cole Carrigg
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JJ Bleday
Cole Carrigg
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Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
Merrill Kelly
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
Cole Carrigg
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Jasson Dominguez
Cole Carrigg
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Willi Castro
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Luis Lara

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