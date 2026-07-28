3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy

July 28, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-regarded prospects ahead of their debuts can provide managers with a potential second-half breakout.

In this piece, we will spotlight three emerging prospects at the Triple-A level and determine if they have entered "high-end" stash territory.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 47 G, .267/.371/.432, 13 2B, 4 HR, 9 SB

If Baez is the No. 1 hitting prospect to stash, then Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins is No. 1B. However, his injury history is a little scary.

Jenkins has landed on the injured list twice this season with a hamstring strain and an AC joint sprain, but he's back on the field and appears fully healthy.

Since rejoining Triple-A St. Paul on June 23, he has been on a heater.

Walker Jenkins since returning to the lineup for the @StPaulSaints on June 23rd... 72 PA

.308 AVG

.375 OBP

.554 SLG

10 XBH

2 HR

4 SB

7 BB

9 K#MNTwinspic.twitter.com/3flVYesGie — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 21, 2026

The 21-year-old owns a 70-grade hit tool, and unlike many young prospects, he already controls the strike zone at an advanced level.

He consistently squares up both fastballs and secondary pitches, giving him one of the highest batting average floors in the minors. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually develops into a .300 hitter.

Jenkins doesn't have elite raw power, but it's comfortably above average, and he's also an above-average runner. If everything clicks, he has the upside to produce 25 home runs with 15 stolen bases.

That's the profile of a top-20 fantasy outfielder. Jenkins should join the Twins by mid-August, and once he's promoted, he'll deserve a roster spot in every fantasy format.

Until then, he's worth stashing in all 15-team leagues and any 12-team league with a minor league roster spot.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 49 2/3 IP, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 65 SO, 20 BB

Ty Johnson has emerged as one of the top pitching prospects in the minor leagues this season. Acquired by the Rays in the Isaac Paredes trade, the 24-year-old right-hander has quickly climbed Tampa Bay's prospect rankings.

Unfortunately, and even more so than Wood, Johnson relies heavily on a two-pitch arsenal. While both his fastball and slider are elite offerings, he'll need to develop another pitch if he wants to stick as a starting pitcher long term.

However, that has not stopped him from dominating the minor leagues. Across 49 1/3 innings this season, Johnson has posted a 2.62 xERA, 33% strikeout rate, 9.8% walk rate, and a WHIP below 1.00 for the second consecutive year.

The biggest question is when he'll get the call. The timeline remains uncertain, but the Rays have shown they're willing to promote starters who force the issue with strong performances at Triple-A.

Johnson is an excellent stash in 15-team leagues with minor league roster spots, and once he's promoted, he has the upside to be useful in 12-team leagues

-Written by Marty Tallman

Owen Murphy, SP, Atlanta Braves

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 64 IP, 3.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 70 SO, 21 BB

The Atlanta Braves recently optioned 22-year-old right-hander Owen Murphy back to Triple-A after his first taste of the major leagues.

In his brief stint, Murphy allowed six hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings.

The underlying metrics largely matched his scouting report. He posted a 106 Location+, 97 Stuff+, and 96 Pitching+, showing that his command remains ahead of his raw stuff.

Before earning his promotion this season, he impressed across Double-A and Triple-A, posting a 3.85 xERA, 27.1% strikeout rate, 11.2% walk rate, and 1.26 WHIP over 81 innings. Here's a look at his Statcast data at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Murphy isn't the type of pitcher who overwhelms hitters with velocity. Instead, he succeeds by locating his pitches, changing speeds, and leaning on two above-average breaking balls.

If his velocity continues to return following Tommy John surgery and his changeup develops into a reliable fourth offering, he has the ingredients to become a dependable mid-rotation starter.

Atlanta has dealt with constant turnover in its rotation this season because of injuries, so Murphy should get another opportunity before long. He's a solid stash in 15-team leagues.

Once he's back in the majors, he has the command and pitchability to provide useful innings, even if he isn't a high-strikeout arm.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jose Caballero Brayan Rocchio vs Emilio Pagan Tanner Scott vs Brandon Sproat Zach Thornton vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs Walbert Urena Clay Holmes vs Troy Melton Michael McGreevy vs Samuel Basallo Carter Jensen vs Mauricio Dubon Tommy Edman vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs Samuel Basallo Carter Jensen vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Bryce Eldridge Spencer Steer vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Curtis Mead Nick Gonzales vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jose Caballero Brayan Rocchio vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Brandon Sproat Zach Thornton vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs Walbert Urena Clay Holmes vs Troy Melton Michael McGreevy vs Troy Melton Cade Cavalli vs Gage Jump Brandon Pfaadt vs Zach Thornton AJ Smith-Shawver vs Joey Cantillo Zach Thornton vs Logan Henderson Zach Thornton vs Emilio Pagan Tanner Scott vs Alex Lange Erik Miller vs Shane Drohan Tanner Scott vs Jacob Webb Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy, Jacob Wilson, Jake McCarthy, Curtis Mead, TJ Rumfield, Emilio Pagan, A.J. Ewing, Cade Cavalli, Cole Carrigg. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Ty Johnson, Owen Murphy, Jacob Wilson, Jake McCarthy, Curtis Mead, TJ Rumfield, Emilio Pagan, A.J. Ewing, Cade Cavalli, Cole Carrigg:

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