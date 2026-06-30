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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy

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Leo De Vries - Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing prospects ahead of their promotion can save fantasy managers not only a high amount of their FAAB budget but also provide them with a potential high-impact option later in the season.

In this piece, we will check in on one of the top prospects in all of baseball and spotlight two other prospects who are showing high-end talent at the Triple-A level.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 65 G, .281/.374/.423, 9 2B, 9 HR, 28 SB

Leo De Vries is already the No. 2 prospect in baseball, and even though he's still in Double-A, he's the type of player worth stashing now in head-to-head formats with fantasy playoffs.

The Athletics acquired the 19-year-old switch-hitting shortstop in the blockbuster deal that sent Mason Miller to San Diego, and his stock has only continued to rise since.

Through 65 games at Double-A, De Vries is slashing .2781/.374/.423 with nine home runs, nine doubles, and 28 stolen bases.

When De Vries eventually gets the call, which is likely to be in late August or early September, he should play every day with Jacob Wilson at the keystone.

So far this season, A's shortstops have been underwhelming to say the least. They have combined for just an 87 wRC+, with Wilson, Darell Hernaiz, and Alika Williams struggling to provide consistent offensive production.

If the Athletics remain in the playoff race, De Vries could force the organization's hand sooner rather than later. As of Thursday, the A's sit just 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, keeping them firmly in the postseason conversation.

Another factor working in De Vries' favor is his eventual home park. The Athletics are playing in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, as Sutter Health Park carries a 110 park factor that ranks second only to Coors Field.

When he arrives, he'll be stepping into a hitters' paradise. Overall, he will be serviceable in all leagues and has the upside to be a five-category contributor right away.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 42 G, .231/.381/.385, 12 2B, 4 HR, 8 SB

Even though George Lombard Jr. is currently on the 7-day injured list with sprained fingers on his left hand, he still deserves to be stashed in deeper AL-only leagues.

The 21-year-old is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and widely viewed as their shortstop of the future. Right now, he’s blocked at the big-league level by Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe.

Caballero brings defensive versatility and can handle multiple infield and outfield spots, while Volpe has been inconsistent at the plate and hasn’t fully locked down the job long-term.

That said, neither situation is likely to hold Lombard down for too long if he keeps progressing. At Triple-A, Lombard has posted a .387 on-base percentage with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases, along with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a strong 16.4% walk rate.

The main question is how quickly the bat translates. He’s had trouble with fastballs at times, which could lead to some early struggles once he reaches the majors. On the positive side, the tools are all there.

He has plenty of bat speed, a patient approach, and developing power that’s starting to show up more consistently as he matures. Here are his Triple-A Statcast numbers:

Although his sprint speed doesn't jump off the page, Lombard is also capable of swiping bags. Plus, his defense should also help him earn plenty of playing time once he arrives.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Owen Murphy, SP, Atlanta Braves

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 54 1/3 IP, 4.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 SO, 19 BB

Owen Murphy is seeing his value surge in standard leagues. Murphy is currently listed as the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Braves system and was recently bumped up to Triple-A.

He opened the regular season with Double-A, where he logged 20 2/3 innings with a rough 6.10 ERA. However, the Braves believed he was ready to face the top hitters in the minor leagues, and he has mostly held his own over his first look.

Through his first nine starts at Gwinnett, the right-hander has posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 53:17 K:BB. However, it is worth noting that Murphy is coming off two os his best starts at this level.

Since serving up four runs to Norfolk back on June 7, Murphy has logged at least six innings in back-to-back starts while striking out 16 hitters (in 12 innings) with a 2.25 ERA and a sharp 0.83 WHIP.

Additionally, given Atlanta's current rotation, Murphy could be in the mix to debut in a similar timeline as Milbrandt and Mathews. With Spencer Strider recently moving to the 60-day IL, the Braves turned to top prospect JR Ritchie and kept veterans Martin Perez and Grant Holmes in the starting rotation. While Perez's 2.78 ERA suggests he is holding his own, the underlying 3.91 xERA suggests regression is coming.

Additionally, Ritchie has endured some growing pains himself in the big leagues, carrying a 4.87 ERA over his first 40 2/3 innings.

Managers in deeper leagues should continue to monitor his production at Triple-A. If he continues to enjoy this success, he should be in serious contention to join an undermanned pitching staff.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Cooper Pratt (MIL), Kahlil Watson (CLE)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH), Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Jacob Melton (TBR), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Quinn Mathews (STL), Brody Hopkins (TBR)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Max Clark OF Tigers July
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
7 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
8 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
9 River Ryan SP Dodgers July
10 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
11 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
12 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
13 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers July
14 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers July
15 Luis Lara OF Brewers July
16 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
17 Owen Murphy SP Braves July
18 Hagen Smith SP White Sox July
19 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
20 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees July
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees July
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs July
24 Wei-En Lin SP Athletics August
25 Jonah Tong SP Mets July

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy, Jacob Latz, Alx Lange, Caleb Kilian, Colt Emerson, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Eldridge. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy, Jacob Latz, Alx Lange, Caleb Kilian, Colt Emerson, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Eldridge:

Jacob Latz
vs
Hunter Greene
Jacob Latz
vs
Carter Jensen
Jacob Latz
vs
Carson Benge
Jacob Latz
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Latz
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Latz
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jacob Latz
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Latz
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jacob Latz
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob Latz
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jacob Latz
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jacob Latz
vs
Logan Henderson
Jacob Latz
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Latz
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Latz
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Latz
vs
Henry Bolte
Jacob Latz
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jacob Latz
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jacob Latz
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Latz
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jacob Latz
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jacob Latz
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jacob Latz
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jacob Latz
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Jake McCarthy
Jacob Latz
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Paul Sewald
Jacob Latz
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jacob Latz
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jacob Latz
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Latz
vs
Willi Castro
Jacob Latz
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jacob Latz
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Latz
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jacob Latz
vs
Alex Lange
Jacob Latz
vs
Daulton Varsho
Jacob Latz
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Jacob Latz
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Latz
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Latz
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Brandon Sproat
Jacob Latz
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Chase DeLauter
Jacob Latz
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Jacob Latz
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Shane Bieber
Jacob Latz
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Latz
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jacob Latz
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Latz
vs
Colt Emerson
Jacob Latz
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jacob Latz
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Latz
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jacob Latz
vs
Nasim Nunez
Jacob Latz
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Ezequiel Tovar
Jacob Latz
vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Latz
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Walbert Urena
Jacob Latz
vs
Ryan Weathers
Jacob Latz
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Latz
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Latz
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Latz
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Latz
vs
Samad Taylor
Jacob Latz
vs
Dylan Crews
Jacob Latz
vs
Curtis Mead
Jacob Latz
vs
Sean Burke
Jacob Latz
vs
Aaron Ashby
Jacob Latz
vs
Blaze Jordan
Jacob Latz
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Latz
vs
Jake Bennett
Jacob Latz
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Jacob Latz
vs
Kyle Teel
Jacob Latz
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jacob Latz
vs
Andre Pallante
Jacob Latz
vs
Kirby Yates
Jacob Latz
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Latz
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Latz
vs
Mason Barnett
Jacob Latz
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Latz
vs
Jacob Webb
Jacob Latz
vs
Noah Schultz
Jacob Latz
vs
Sean Manaea
Jacob Latz
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jacob Latz
vs
Hogan Harris
Jacob Latz
vs
Dennis Santana
Jacob Latz
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jacob Latz
vs
Javier Assad
Jacob Latz
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Latz
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Jacob Latz
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Karson Milbrandt
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Kilian
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Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Kilian
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T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Kilian
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Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
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A.J. Ewing
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Kilian
vs
Caleb Durbin
Caleb Kilian
vs
Paul Sewald
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Kilian
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Kilian
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Braden Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Kilian
vs
Daulton Varsho
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Caleb Kilian
vs
Hunter Greene
Caleb Kilian
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Brandon Sproat
Caleb Kilian
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Bieber
Caleb Kilian
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Kilian
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Kilian
vs
Colt Emerson
Caleb Kilian
vs
Lawrence Butler
Caleb Kilian
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Caleb Kilian
vs
Nasim Nunez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Caleb Kilian
vs
Josh Bell
Caleb Kilian
vs
Walbert Urena
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ryan Weathers
Caleb Kilian
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joshua Baez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Kilian
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Samad Taylor
Caleb Kilian
vs
Dylan Crews
Caleb Kilian
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sean Burke
Caleb Kilian
vs
Aaron Ashby
Caleb Kilian
vs
Blaze Jordan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Kilian
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kyle Teel
Caleb Kilian
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Kilian
vs
Andre Pallante
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kirby Yates
Caleb Kilian
vs
Clayton Beeter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mason Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mason Barnett
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Webb
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sean Manaea
Caleb Kilian
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Caleb Kilian
vs
Hogan Harris
Caleb Kilian
vs
Dennis Santana
Caleb Kilian
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Caleb Kilian
vs
Javier Assad
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Colt Emerson
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Colt Emerson
vs
Lawrence Butler
Colt Emerson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Colt Emerson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Colt Emerson
vs
Grant Taylor
Colt Emerson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Colt Emerson
vs
Shane Bieber
Colt Emerson
vs
Nasim Nunez
Colt Emerson
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Colt Emerson
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Colt Emerson
vs
Chase DeLauter
Colt Emerson
vs
Josh Bell
Colt Emerson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Colt Emerson
vs
Walbert Urena
Colt Emerson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Colt Emerson
vs
Ryan Weathers
Colt Emerson
vs
Cole Carrigg
Colt Emerson
vs
Troy Melton
Colt Emerson
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Colt Emerson
vs
Joshua Baez
Colt Emerson
vs
Daulton Varsho
Colt Emerson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Colt Emerson
vs
Alex Lange
Colt Emerson
vs
Christian Scott
Colt Emerson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Colt Emerson
vs
Samad Taylor
Colt Emerson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Colt Emerson
vs
Dylan Crews
Colt Emerson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Colt Emerson
vs
Curtis Mead
Colt Emerson
vs
Willi Castro
Colt Emerson
vs
Sean Burke
Colt Emerson
vs
Mickey Moniak
Colt Emerson
vs
Aaron Ashby
Colt Emerson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Colt Emerson
vs
Blaze Jordan
Colt Emerson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Colt Emerson
vs
Shane Drohan
Colt Emerson
vs
Paul Sewald
Colt Emerson
vs
Jake Bennett
Colt Emerson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Colt Emerson
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Colt Emerson
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Colt Emerson
vs
Kyle Teel
Colt Emerson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Colt Emerson
vs
Heliot Ramos
Colt Emerson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Colt Emerson
vs
Andre Pallante
Colt Emerson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Colt Emerson
vs
Kirby Yates
Colt Emerson
vs
Jake Burger
Colt Emerson
vs
Clayton Beeter
Colt Emerson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Colt Emerson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Colt Emerson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Colt Emerson
vs
Mason Barnett
Colt Emerson
vs
Henry Bolte
Colt Emerson
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Colt Emerson
vs
Royce Lewis
Colt Emerson
vs
Ian Seymour
Colt Emerson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Colt Emerson
vs
Jacob Webb
Colt Emerson
vs
Griffin Jax
Colt Emerson
vs
Noah Schultz
Colt Emerson
vs
Logan Henderson
Colt Emerson
vs
Sean Manaea
Colt Emerson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Colt Emerson
vs
Cooper Pratt
Colt Emerson
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Ryan O'Hearn
Colt Emerson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Colt Emerson
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Sam Antonacci
Colt Emerson
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Max Muncy
Colt Emerson
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Denzer Guzman
Colt Emerson
vs
Sean Keys
Colt Emerson
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Kaelen Culpepper
Colt Emerson
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George Lombard Jr.
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Daulton Varsho
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Cole Carrigg
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Alex Lange
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Joey Cantillo
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Brandon Sproat
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Chase DeLauter
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Braden Montgomery
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Willi Castro
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Shane Bieber
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Mickey Moniak
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Grant Taylor
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Cade Cavalli
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Paul Sewald
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Colt Emerson
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jake McCarthy
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Lawrence Butler
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
A.J. Ewing
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Nasim Nunez
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Samuel Basallo
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jake Burger
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Josh Bell
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Caleb Kilian
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Walbert Urena
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Ryan Weathers
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Henry Bolte
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Troy Melton
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Royce Lewis
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Joshua Baez
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Emilio Pagan
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Nick Gonzales
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Griffin Jax
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Christian Scott
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Logan Henderson
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Samad Taylor
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Caleb Durbin
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Dylan Crews
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Curtis Mead
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Payton Tolle
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Sean Burke
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Sam Antonacci
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Aaron Ashby
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Tanner Scott
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Blaze Jordan
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Nick Lodolo
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Shane Drohan
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Gage Jump
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jake Bennett
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Travis Bazzana
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Carson Benge
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Kyle Teel
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Carter Jensen
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Heliot Ramos
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Jacob Latz
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Andre Pallante
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Hunter Greene
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Kirby Yates
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Sean Keys
Paul Goldschmidt
vs
Charlie Condon
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Sewald
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Samuel Basallo
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Caleb Kilian
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Daulton Varsho
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Sproat
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Griffin Jax
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Logan Henderson
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Caleb Durbin
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Shane Bieber
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Grant Taylor
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Payton Tolle
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Cade Cavalli
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sam Antonacci
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tanner Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Colt Emerson
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nick Lodolo
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Lawrence Butler
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Gage Jump
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Carson Benge
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nasim Nunez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Carter Jensen
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jacob Latz
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Josh Bell
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Hunter Greene
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan Weathers
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Troy Melton
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nick Gonzales
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Christian Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Samad Taylor
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Dylan Crews
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Burke
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Aaron Ashby
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Blaze Jordan
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Shane Drohan
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Bennett
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kyle Teel
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Andre Pallante
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kirby Yates
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Keys
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Charlie Condon

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