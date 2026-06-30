3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy

June 30, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing prospects ahead of their promotion can save fantasy managers not only a high amount of their FAAB budget but also provide them with a potential high-impact option later in the season.

In this piece, we will check in on one of the top prospects in all of baseball and spotlight two other prospects who are showing high-end talent at the Triple-A level.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 65 G, .281/.374/.423, 9 2B, 9 HR, 28 SB

Leo De Vries is already the No. 2 prospect in baseball, and even though he's still in Double-A, he's the type of player worth stashing now in head-to-head formats with fantasy playoffs.

The Athletics acquired the 19-year-old switch-hitting shortstop in the blockbuster deal that sent Mason Miller to San Diego, and his stock has only continued to rise since.

Through 65 games at Double-A, De Vries is slashing .2781/.374/.423 with nine home runs, nine doubles, and 28 stolen bases.

When De Vries eventually gets the call, which is likely to be in late August or early September, he should play every day with Jacob Wilson at the keystone.

Leo De Vries logs the first 3-SB game of his pro career for the @RockHounds ⚡️ MLB's No. 2 prospect (@Athletics) is the only player at Double-A with 9+ HR and 25+ steals this season: pic.twitter.com/UEybiyvLlj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 25, 2026

So far this season, A's shortstops have been underwhelming to say the least. They have combined for just an 87 wRC+, with Wilson, Darell Hernaiz, and Alika Williams struggling to provide consistent offensive production.

If the Athletics remain in the playoff race, De Vries could force the organization's hand sooner rather than later. As of Thursday, the A's sit just 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, keeping them firmly in the postseason conversation.

Another factor working in De Vries' favor is his eventual home park. The Athletics are playing in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, as Sutter Health Park carries a 110 park factor that ranks second only to Coors Field.

When he arrives, he'll be stepping into a hitters' paradise. Overall, he will be serviceable in all leagues and has the upside to be a five-category contributor right away.

-Written by Marty Tallman

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 42 G, .231/.381/.385, 12 2B, 4 HR, 8 SB

Even though George Lombard Jr. is currently on the 7-day injured list with sprained fingers on his left hand, he still deserves to be stashed in deeper AL-only leagues.

The 21-year-old is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and widely viewed as their shortstop of the future. Right now, he’s blocked at the big-league level by Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe.

Caballero brings defensive versatility and can handle multiple infield and outfield spots, while Volpe has been inconsistent at the plate and hasn’t fully locked down the job long-term.

That said, neither situation is likely to hold Lombard down for too long if he keeps progressing. At Triple-A, Lombard has posted a .387 on-base percentage with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases, along with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a strong 16.4% walk rate.

The main question is how quickly the bat translates. He’s had trouble with fastballs at times, which could lead to some early struggles once he reaches the majors. On the positive side, the tools are all there.

He has plenty of bat speed, a patient approach, and developing power that’s starting to show up more consistently as he matures. Here are his Triple-A Statcast numbers:

Although his sprint speed doesn't jump off the page, Lombard is also capable of swiping bags. Plus, his defense should also help him earn plenty of playing time once he arrives.

- Written by Marty Tallman



Owen Murphy, SP, Atlanta Braves

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 54 1/3 IP, 4.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 SO, 19 BB

Owen Murphy is seeing his value surge in standard leagues. Murphy is currently listed as the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Braves system and was recently bumped up to Triple-A.

He opened the regular season with Double-A, where he logged 20 2/3 innings with a rough 6.10 ERA. However, the Braves believed he was ready to face the top hitters in the minor leagues, and he has mostly held his own over his first look.

Through his first nine starts at Gwinnett, the right-hander has posted a 4.25 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 53:17 K:BB. However, it is worth noting that Murphy is coming off two os his best starts at this level.

Since serving up four runs to Norfolk back on June 7, Murphy has logged at least six innings in back-to-back starts while striking out 16 hitters (in 12 innings) with a 2.25 ERA and a sharp 0.83 WHIP.

Additionally, given Atlanta's current rotation, Murphy could be in the mix to debut in a similar timeline as Milbrandt and Mathews. With Spencer Strider recently moving to the 60-day IL, the Braves turned to top prospect JR Ritchie and kept veterans Martin Perez and Grant Holmes in the starting rotation. While Perez's 2.78 ERA suggests he is holding his own, the underlying 3.91 xERA suggests regression is coming.

Additionally, Ritchie has endured some growing pains himself in the big leagues, carrying a 4.87 ERA over his first 40 2/3 innings.

Managers in deeper leagues should continue to monitor his production at Triple-A. If he continues to enjoy this success, he should be in serious contention to join an undermanned pitching staff.

Owen Murphy with his 1st strikeout in 2 innings for @GoStripers facing the minimum. Fastball 93-94. Cutter around 89-91. Change 87 range. pic.twitter.com/6UdAre55KK — Lethal platy (@LethalPlatypus1) June 7, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Cooper Pratt (MIL), Kahlil Watson (CLE)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH), Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Jacob Melton (TBR), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Quinn Mathews (STL), Brody Hopkins (TBR)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Paul Goldschmidt Nolan Schanuel vs Carter Jensen Kyle Teel vs Cole Carrigg Max Clark vs Henry Bolte Max Clark vs Max Clark Walker Jenkins vs Walbert Urena Ryan Weathers vs Daulton Varsho Max Clark vs Tristan Peters Max Clark vs Denzer Guzman Kaelen Culpepper vs Carter Jensen Kyle Teel vs Francisco Alvarez Cooper Ingle vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Paul Goldschmidt Nolan Schanuel vs T.J. Rumfield Paul Goldschmidt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Denzer Guzman Kaelen Culpepper vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Walbert Urena Ryan Weathers vs Logan Henderson Ryan Weathers vs Payton Tolle Mason Barnett vs Andre Pallante Javier Assad vs Ryan Weathers Noah Schultz vs vs vs vs vs Alex Lange Jacob Webb vs Paul Sewald Sean Manaea vs Clayton Beeter Mason Montgomery vs Jacob Latz Mason Montgomery vs Emilio Pagan Kirby Yates vs Emilio Pagan Jacob Webb vs Emilio Pagan Elvis Alvarado vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Jacob Webb Dennis Santana

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy, Jacob Latz, Alx Lange, Caleb Kilian, Colt Emerson, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Eldridge. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Leo De Vries, Carlos Lagrange, Owen Murphy, Jacob Latz, Alx Lange, Caleb Kilian, Colt Emerson, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Eldridge:

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