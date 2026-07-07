3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson

July 7, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can provide managers with a potential lottery ticket down the stretch. So far, prospects like Konnor Griffin, Bryce Eldridge, and Henry Bolte have showcased the importance of stashing prospects.

Below we will look at two high-impact prospects from the AL Central and take a look at one of the top emerging starting pitching prospects in the sport.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 63 G, .272/.376/.492, 11 2B, 14 HR, 15 SB

If you’ve followed the minors this season, you already know Kaelen Culpepper is one of the Twins’ most polished prospects, but unfortunately, he has been unable to stay healthy.

The switch-hitting shortstop and Minnesota’s No. 2 prospect was a first-round pick out of Kansas State and has consistently shown strong contact skills while steadily improving his plate discipline.

In 295 Triple-A plate appearances this season, he’s recorded 14 home runs and 15 stolen bases while slashing .272/.376/.492, good for a 123 wRC+.

He’s also lowered his strikeout rate from 18.5% in Double-A last season to 17.3% in Triple-A, while increasing his walk rate from 8.9% to 12.6%.

While he’s not projected as a superstar, he has the tools to supply multiple seasons of 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases with a batting average around .260.

An August call-up seems most likely, depending on health. He was already in the conversation for a promotion before a left hip strain earlier this season, and he’s now day-to-day with a left hand injury after being hit by a pitch.

Luckily, imaging showed no fracture, just bruising and soreness, so it shouldn’t derail his timeline significantly.

For 2026 redraft formats, he’s a strong stash in AL-only leagues and will be usable in 15-team mixed leagues once he reaches the majors. If you can, stash now; you won't regret it.

- Written by Marty Tallman



Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 21 2/3 IP, 4.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 19 SO, 20 BB

Milbrandt was far from the starting list to begin the 2026 regular season, but due not only to his dominance at the upper levels but also to numerous injuries in the Miami system, Milbrandt is now on the verge of earning the call.

The 22-year-old began the 2026 season at the Double-A level, where he tossed 47 innings to the tune of a 1.34 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. During this noted stretch, the former 85th overall pick totaled 70 strikeouts while walking 17 hitters. This impressive showing earned him a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville, where Milbrandt has since made four starts.

Over his first 19 1/3 innings with the top club in the minor leagues, Milbrandt has continued to enjoy success, carrying a 2.33 ERA with a modest 1.40 WHIP. While his strikeout totals have remained strong (19 punchouts), his command (17 walks) remains a weakness. However, since striking out just one hitter in his Triple-A debut, Milbrandt has totaled 18 over his last 13 1/3 innings, suggesting he continues to make steady progress.

Currently, the Marlins have an opening in the rotation with Janson Junk on the 15-day IL and the unproven Tyler Phillips and Ryan Gusto holding the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the rotation.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Milbrandt's progression at Triple-A as he could make his debut shortly after the All-Star break if he maintains this trajectory. His high-end strikeout upside makes him a worthy target in all 12+ team leagues with N/A spots.

Will Karson Milbrandt Debut Early in the Second Half? https://t.co/lWEP2UdPli — RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) June 26, 2026

-Written by Andy Smith

Max Anderson, 2B/3B, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 50 G, .309/.356/.512, 13 2B, 9 HR, 3 SB

Anderson has been quietly outproducing some of Detroit’s more hyped prospects, including outfielder Max Clark.

Since June 16, the Tigers’ No. 10 prospect has hit four home runs with 11 runs, 11 RBI, and one stolen base while batting .387 over 65 plate appearances.

Max Anderson 🚀 The @Tigers' No. 4 prospect blasts off for his 5th homer of the month for the Triple-A @MudHens -- his 10th of the year. pic.twitter.com/Gds5wZbkrB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 27, 2026

The 24-year-old infielder offers strong contact skills to go with a power-focused profile, and he consistently makes hard contact. Most of his value currently comes from doubles power, which should translate well in Comerica Park.

Defensively, Anderson primarily plays second base, a position where Detroit is relatively thin. Gleyber Torres (oblique) has spent significant time on the injured list this season, which has forced Hao-Yu Lee into regular action at the keystone.

While Lee has been serviceable, his 87 wRC+ across 141 plate appearances hasn’t provided much offensive impact. Anderson could also spell doom for veteran utility man Zach McKinstry, who has come crashing down to earth after an All-Star season last year. Drafted out of Nebraska in the second round in 2023, Anderson has long been viewed as a bat-first infielder with underrated upside.

He carries a 60-grade raw power tool and is still learning to translate that into consistent game power.

Detroit’s offense currently ranks in the bottom third of the league, and the team sits 38–49, eight games back in the division. If the Tigers continue to struggle offensively, Anderson could be a logical internal solution, especially if the season continues to trend downward. Fantasy-wise, he’s a stash in AL-only leagues and a speculative add in deeper formats once he’s promoted

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Troy Melton Ryan Weathers vs Jacob Latz Yoendrys Gomez vs Dalton Rushing Joe Mack vs Griffin Jax Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Brandon Sproat vs Logan Henderson Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Noah Schultz vs Gage Jump Payton Tolle vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs Dalton Rushing Joe Mack vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Samuel Basallo Jonah Heim vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Jake Burger vs T.J. Rumfield Paul Goldschmidt vs Jake Burger Paul Goldschmidt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tommy Edman Chase Meidroth vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Curtis Mead Javier Sanoja vs Curtis Mead Max Muncy (SS) vs Curtis Mead Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Troy Melton Ryan Weathers vs Griffin Jax Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Brandon Sproat vs Logan Henderson Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Noah Schultz vs Gage Jump Payton Tolle vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs Nick Lodolo Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Joey Cantillo vs Jacob Latz Yoendrys Gomez vs Jacob Latz Tyler Wells vs Emilio Pagan Ian Seymour vs Alex Lange Elvis Alvarado vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs Mason Montgomery Andrew Kittredge vs Kirby Yates Sean Manaea vs Andrew Kittredge Rico Garcia vs Emilio Pagan Grant Taylor

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Royce Lewis, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Henry Bolte. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Royce Lewis, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Henry Bolte:

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