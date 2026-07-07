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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson

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Kaelen Culpepper - Fantasy Baseball Rookie Rankings, Top 25 Prospects to Stash

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can provide managers with a potential lottery ticket down the stretch. So far, prospects like Konnor Griffin, Bryce Eldridge, and Henry Bolte have showcased the importance of stashing prospects.

Below we will look at two high-impact prospects from the AL Central and take a look at one of the top emerging starting pitching prospects in the sport.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 63 G, .272/.376/.492, 11 2B, 14 HR, 15 SB

If you’ve followed the minors this season, you already know Kaelen Culpepper is one of the Twins’ most polished prospects, but unfortunately, he has been unable to stay healthy.

The switch-hitting shortstop and Minnesota’s No. 2 prospect was a first-round pick out of Kansas State and has consistently shown strong contact skills while steadily improving his plate discipline.

In 295 Triple-A plate appearances this season, he’s recorded 14 home runs and 15 stolen bases while slashing .272/.376/.492, good for a 123 wRC+.

He’s also lowered his strikeout rate from 18.5% in Double-A last season to 17.3% in Triple-A, while increasing his walk rate from 8.9% to 12.6%.

While he’s not projected as a superstar, he has the tools to supply multiple seasons of 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases with a batting average around .260.

An August call-up seems most likely, depending on health. He was already in the conversation for a promotion before a left hip strain earlier this season, and he’s now day-to-day with a left hand injury after being hit by a pitch.

Luckily, imaging showed no fracture, just bruising and soreness, so it shouldn’t derail his timeline significantly.

For 2026 redraft formats, he’s a strong stash in AL-only leagues and will be usable in 15-team mixed leagues once he reaches the majors. If you can, stash now; you won't regret it.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 21 2/3 IP, 4.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 19 SO, 20 BB

Milbrandt was far from the starting list to begin the 2026 regular season, but due not only to his dominance at the upper levels but also to numerous injuries in the Miami system, Milbrandt is now on the verge of earning the call.

The 22-year-old began the 2026 season at the Double-A level, where he tossed 47 innings to the tune of a 1.34 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. During this noted stretch, the former 85th overall pick totaled 70 strikeouts while walking 17 hitters. This impressive showing earned him a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville, where Milbrandt has since made four starts.

Over his first 19 1/3 innings with the top club in the minor leagues, Milbrandt has continued to enjoy success, carrying a 2.33 ERA with a modest 1.40 WHIP. While his strikeout totals have remained strong (19 punchouts), his command (17 walks) remains a weakness. However, since striking out just one hitter in his Triple-A debut, Milbrandt has totaled 18 over his last 13 1/3 innings, suggesting he continues to make steady progress.

Currently, the Marlins have an opening in the rotation with Janson Junk on the 15-day IL and the unproven Tyler Phillips and Ryan Gusto holding the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the rotation.

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Milbrandt's progression at Triple-A as he could make his debut shortly after the All-Star break if he maintains this trajectory. His high-end strikeout upside makes him a worthy target in all 12+ team leagues with N/A spots.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

Max Anderson, 2B/3B, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 50 G, .309/.356/.512, 13 2B, 9 HR, 3 SB

Anderson has been quietly outproducing some of Detroit’s more hyped prospects, including outfielder Max Clark.

Since June 16, the Tigers’ No. 10 prospect has hit four home runs with 11 runs, 11 RBI, and one stolen base while batting .387 over 65 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old infielder offers strong contact skills to go with a power-focused profile, and he consistently makes hard contact. Most of his value currently comes from doubles power, which should translate well in Comerica Park.

Defensively, Anderson primarily plays second base, a position where Detroit is relatively thin. Gleyber Torres (oblique) has spent significant time on the injured list this season, which has forced Hao-Yu Lee into regular action at the keystone.

While Lee has been serviceable, his 87 wRC+ across 141 plate appearances hasn’t provided much offensive impact. Anderson could also spell doom for veteran utility man Zach McKinstry, who has come crashing down to earth after an All-Star season last year. Drafted out of Nebraska in the second round in 2023, Anderson has long been viewed as a bat-first infielder with underrated upside.

He carries a 60-grade raw power tool and is still learning to translate that into consistent game power.

Detroit’s offense currently ranks in the bottom third of the league, and the team sits 38–49, eight games back in the division. If the Tigers continue to struggle offensively, Anderson could be a logical internal solution, especially if the season continues to trend downward. Fantasy-wise, he’s a stash in AL-only leagues and a speculative add in deeper formats once he’s promoted

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
3 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
4 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
5 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
6 Max Clark OF Tigers August
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
9 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
10 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
11 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates August
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
19 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
20 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 Jacob Melton OF Rays August
23 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
24 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
25 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners Maybe September

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Royce Lewis, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Henry Bolte. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kaelen Culpepper, Karson Milbrandt, Max Anderson, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Royce Lewis, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Henry Bolte:

A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
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Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Lodolo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Josh Bell
A.J. Ewing
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Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Burger
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sean Burke
A.J. Ewing
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Owen Murphy
A.J. Ewing
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Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
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Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
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Tommy Edman
A.J. Ewing
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Yoendrys Gomez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Alex Lange
A.J. Ewing
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Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
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Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
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Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
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Grant Taylor
A.J. Ewing
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Tyler Wells
A.J. Ewing
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Taj Bradley
A.J. Ewing
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Brandon Sproat
A.J. Ewing
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Braden Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
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Royce Lewis
A.J. Ewing
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Mason Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
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Chase Meidroth
A.J. Ewing
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Alejandro Kirk
A.J. Ewing
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Ryan Weathers
A.J. Ewing
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Joshua Baez
A.J. Ewing
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Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
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Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
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Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
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Nick Gonzales
A.J. Ewing
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Aaron Ashby
A.J. Ewing
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Dylan Crews
A.J. Ewing
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Masyn Winn
A.J. Ewing
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Garrett Mitchell
A.J. Ewing
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Shane Bieber
A.J. Ewing
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Cade Cavalli
A.J. Ewing
vs
Christian Scott
A.J. Ewing
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Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jasson Dominguez
A.J. Ewing
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Javier Sanoja
A.J. Ewing
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Luis Robert Jr.
A.J. Ewing
vs
Brayan Rocchio
A.J. Ewing
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Tristan Peters
A.J. Ewing
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Khalil Watson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
A.J. Ewing
vs
Anthony Seigler
A.J. Ewing
vs
David Hamilton
A.J. Ewing
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Charlie Condon
Samuel Basallo
vs
Griffin Jax
Samuel Basallo
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Tanner Scott
Samuel Basallo
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Mickey Moniak
Samuel Basallo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake McCarthy
Samuel Basallo
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Gage Jump
Samuel Basallo
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Caleb Durbin
Samuel Basallo
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T.J. Rumfield
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Samuel Basallo
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nick Lodolo
Samuel Basallo
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Payton Tolle
Samuel Basallo
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Sam Antonacci
Samuel Basallo
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Emilio Pagan
Samuel Basallo
vs
Logan Henderson
Samuel Basallo
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Travis Bazzana
Samuel Basallo
vs
Carson Benge
Samuel Basallo
vs
Troy Melton
Samuel Basallo
vs
Carter Jensen
Samuel Basallo
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Joey Cantillo
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jacob Latz
Samuel Basallo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Bennett
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Samuel Basallo
vs
Josh Bell
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Burger
Samuel Basallo
vs
Sean Burke
Samuel Basallo
vs
Owen Murphy
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Samuel Basallo
vs
Caleb Kilian
Samuel Basallo
vs
Tommy Edman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Alex Lange
Samuel Basallo
vs
Heliot Ramos
Samuel Basallo
vs
Henry Bolte
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Samuel Basallo
vs
Grant Taylor
Samuel Basallo
vs
Tyler Wells
Samuel Basallo
vs
Taj Bradley
Samuel Basallo
vs
Brandon Sproat
Samuel Basallo
vs
Braden Montgomery
Samuel Basallo
vs
Royce Lewis
Samuel Basallo
vs
Mason Montgomery
Samuel Basallo
vs
Chase Meidroth
Samuel Basallo
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan Weathers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Joshua Baez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ian Seymour
Samuel Basallo
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kody Clemens
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nick Gonzales
Samuel Basallo
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Aaron Ashby
Samuel Basallo
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Dylan Crews
Samuel Basallo
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Masyn Winn
Samuel Basallo
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Garrett Mitchell
Samuel Basallo
vs
Shane Bieber
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Samuel Basallo
vs
Christian Scott
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dalton Rushing
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kyle Teel
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jonah Heim
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Joe Mack
Samuel Basallo
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Taj Bradley
Royce Lewis
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan Weathers
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Ian Seymour
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
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Heliot Ramos
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Aaron Ashby
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Dylan Crews
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Kilian
Royce Lewis
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Masyn Winn
Royce Lewis
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Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
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Garrett Mitchell
Royce Lewis
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Owen Murphy
Royce Lewis
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Shane Bieber
Royce Lewis
vs
Sean Burke
Royce Lewis
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Cade Cavalli
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Christian Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
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Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Bennett
Royce Lewis
vs
Walbert Urena
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase DeLauter
Royce Lewis
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Joey Cantillo
Royce Lewis
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Javier Sanoja
Royce Lewis
vs
Troy Melton
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Drohan
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
vs
Andre Pallante
Royce Lewis
vs
Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Royce Lewis
vs
Payton Tolle
Royce Lewis
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Luis Robert Jr.
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Dalton Rushing
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Teel
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
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A.J. Ewing
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
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Ryan O'Hearn
Royce Lewis
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Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Royce Lewis
vs
Nolan Arenado
Royce Lewis
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
Royce Lewis
vs
Anthony Seigler
Royce Lewis
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Royce Lewis
vs
David Hamilton
Royce Lewis
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Charlie Condon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Troy Melton
Travis Bazzana
vs
Payton Tolle
Travis Bazzana
vs
Joey Cantillo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase DeLauter
Travis Bazzana
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Bennett
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sean Burke
Travis Bazzana
vs
Griffin Jax
Travis Bazzana
vs
Owen Murphy
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mickey Moniak
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake McCarthy
Travis Bazzana
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Caleb Kilian
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Lodolo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alex Lange
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heliot Ramos
Travis Bazzana
vs
Logan Henderson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Henry Bolte
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carson Benge
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carter Jensen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Grant Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jacob Latz
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tyler Wells
Travis Bazzana
vs
Taj Bradley
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brandon Sproat
Travis Bazzana
vs
Braden Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mason Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ryan Weathers
Travis Bazzana
vs
Joshua Baez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ian Seymour
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Aaron Ashby
Travis Bazzana
vs
Dylan Crews
Travis Bazzana
vs
Masyn Winn
Travis Bazzana
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Shane Bieber
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cade Cavalli
Travis Bazzana
vs
Christian Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Javier Sanoja
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Travis Bazzana
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
Travis Bazzana
vs
Anthony Seigler
Travis Bazzana
vs
David Hamilton
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Kilian
vs
Owen Murphy
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sean Burke
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Kilian
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Kilian
vs
Josh Bell
Caleb Kilian
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Kilian
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Kilian
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tyler Wells
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Taj Bradley
Caleb Kilian
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Kilian
vs
Brandon Sproat
Caleb Kilian
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Kilian
vs
Braden Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mason Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Kilian
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Caleb Kilian
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ryan Weathers
Caleb Kilian
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joshua Baez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Kilian
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Kilian
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Kilian
vs
Aaron Ashby
Caleb Kilian
vs
Caleb Durbin
Caleb Kilian
vs
Dylan Crews
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Kilian
vs
Masyn Winn
Caleb Kilian
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Bieber
Caleb Kilian
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Kilian
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Kilian
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Kilian
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Kilian
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Webb
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kirby Yates
Caleb Kilian
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Andrew Kittredge
Caleb Kilian
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Sean Manaea
Caleb Kilian
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Clayton Beeter
Caleb Kilian
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Elvis Alvarado
Caleb Kilian
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Rico Garcia
Caleb Kilian
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Keider Montero
Caleb Kilian
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Hogan Harris
Caleb Kilian
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Trevor McDonald
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
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Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
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Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
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Grant Taylor
Henry Bolte
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Yoendrys Gomez
Henry Bolte
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Tyler Wells
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
vs
Taj Bradley
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Owen Murphy
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Sean Burke
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Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Burger
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Chase Meidroth
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Josh Bell
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Alejandro Kirk
Henry Bolte
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Cole Carrigg
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Ryan Weathers
Henry Bolte
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Jake Bennett
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Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
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Ian Seymour
Henry Bolte
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Joey Cantillo
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Mauricio Dubon
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Troy Melton
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Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
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Travis Bazzana
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vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Emilio Pagan
Henry Bolte
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Aaron Ashby
Henry Bolte
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Payton Tolle
Henry Bolte
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Dylan Crews
Henry Bolte
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
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Masyn Winn
Henry Bolte
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T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Christian Scott
Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Curtis Mead
Henry Bolte
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Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
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Tatsuya Imai
Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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Henry Bolte
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