3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood

July 27, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the first half, managers saw many high-end prospects earn the call and emerge as legit lineup contributors such as Carson Benge, Sam Antonacci, and Cole Carrigg.

Below, we will look at two of the top prospects to stash in fantasy and an emerging pitcher who could see a path to the big leagues down the stretch.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 89 G, .242/.313/.556, 16 2B, 30 HR, 15 SB

At the risk of sounding redundant, Joshua Baez is still the No. 1 hitting prospect to stash in redraft leagues. While he has cooled off a bit recently, he's still slashing .242/.313/.556 with 30 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 400 plate appearances.

The strikeout rate is still higher than you'd like to see, but when he makes contact, it's a sight to behold. The underlying metrics are just as impressive.

Baez is barreling the ball 19.4% of the time, and his 114.1 mph max exit velocity would rank among the 35 hardest-hit balls in the majors this season. So when should we expect his promotion?

Mid-August feels like the latest, but there's a good chance it happens even sooner. FanGraphs currently gives the Cardinals just a 19.8% chance of making the playoffs, which puts them in position to be sellers at the trade deadline.

There aren't many obvious position players to move, but veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar continues to pop up in trade rumors. Nolan Gorman is another name that could be dealt.

Even if Baez isn't promoted by the Aug. 3 trade deadline, he should be up just a few weeks later as long as he stays healthy.

He's worth stashing in all 15-team leagues right now, and once he's called up, he'll be close to a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 86 G, .292/.410/.566, 17 2B, 20 HR, 6 SB

Rockies first baseman Charlie Condon should already be in Colorado, but it looks like the team will hold him down until mid-August to preserve his rookie eligibility for 2027.

Condon possesses 70-grade raw power, which should play extremely well at Coors Field. Looking ahead to 2027, he has a legitimate chance to compete for NL Rookie of the Year honors.

So far this season, Condon is slashing .292/.410/.566 with 20 home runs and six stolen bases while walking nearly 14% of the time. His 24.7% strikeout rate is more than acceptable for a young power hitter who is still developing.

The underlying numbers are even more impressive. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data this season.

The 23-year-old first-round pick has posted a .425 expected slugging percentage with a 10.8% barrel rate, and he rarely chases pitches outside the strike zone.

He could even chip in a few stolen bases from the first base position, which would be a major fantasy boost. After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

He should primarily play first base in the majors, though he can also fill in at the corner outfield spots.

If you're looking for power, Condon is one of the best stashes available. He's worth rostering in all 15-team leagues right now and should be added everywhere once he receives the call to Colorado.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Gage Wood, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 MiLB Stats: 63 2/3 IP, 3.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 94 SO, 22 BB

Gage Wood is the Phillies' No. 5 prospect and was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Since signing, he has wasted little time climbing the organizational ladder, already earning a promotion to Double-A.

What a night for Gage Wood! The @Phillies top pitching prospect struck out a career-best nine hitters through four frames 😤 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K@PhilsPlayerDev | @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/Astzik1J4y — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) July 20, 2026

Before his promotion, the 22-year-old posted a 3.00 xFIP, 1.10 WHIP, 38.1% strikeout rate, and 11.4% walk rate across 26 1/3 innings at Single-A Clearwater.

He hasn't missed a beat since moving up to Double-A, where he has recorded a 3.26 xFIP, 1.07 WHIP, and an impressive 29.5% K-BB rate. A big reason for Wood's early success has been his fastball and curveball.

FanGraphs grades his fastball as a 70-grade pitch and his curveball as a 60-grade offering, giving him two weapons that are already capable of getting major league hitters out. So why isn't he in the majors yet?

The answer comes down to the development of the rest of his arsenal and workload concerns. While his top two pitches are advanced, his slider and splitter are still works in progress. Durability has also been a concern throughout his career.

At the University of Arkansas, Wood missed several months in 2025 due to a right shoulder impingement. It wasn't the first time he dealt with a shoulder issue, as he also missed time in high school with a similar injury.

Because of that history, Wood threw fewer than 40 combined innings between Arkansas and the minor leagues in 2025. The Phillies have understandably been cautious with his workload this season, allowing him to complete five innings only once in 17 starts.

Entering the second half, Wood has already logged 59 innings, making a workload around 100 innings a reasonable expectation. That limited workload could make a major league debut this season difficult.

For Wood to get the call, the Phillies would likely need a rotation injury or decide to move on from veteran starter Aaron Nola, who currently owns a 5.68 ERA across 103 innings.

From a fantasy perspective, Wood remains a worthwhile stash in 15-team leagues or deeper, especially in formats with minor league roster spots.

His elite fastball-curveball combination gives him the upside to make an immediate impact if Philadelphia decides he's ready.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Tommy Edman JJ Bleday vs Gage Jump Zach Thornton vs Curtis Mead Nolan Arenado vs Emilio Pagan Grant Taylor vs Cole Carrigg Henry Bolte vs Walbert Urena Robert Gasser vs Henry Bolte Walker Jenkins vs Jake Bennett Griffin Jax vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Vinnie Pasquantino vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Curtis Mead Nolan Arenado vs Kyle Karros Royce Lewis vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson Brayan Rocchio vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Gage Jump Zach Thornton vs Walbert Urena Robert Gasser vs Jake Bennett Griffin Jax vs Troy Melton Logan Henderson vs Troy Melton Griffin Jax vs Logan Henderson Griffin Jax vs Kade Anderson Brandon Pfaadt vs Joey Cantillo Gage Jump vs Gage Jump Brandon Sproat vs Emilio Pagan Grant Taylor vs Grant Taylor Clayton Beeter vs Ian Seymour Emilio Pagan vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Royce Lewis, Jung Hoo Lee, Zac Thornton, Carson Benge, Jake Bennett, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Royce Lewis, Jung Hoo Lee, Zac Thornton, Carson Benge, Jake Bennett, Griffin Jax:

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