👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

During the first half, managers saw many high-end prospects earn the call and emerge as legit lineup contributors such as Carson Benge, Sam Antonacci, and Cole Carrigg.

Below, we will look at two of the top prospects to stash in fantasy and an emerging pitcher who could see a path to the big leagues down the stretch.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 89 G, .242/.313/.556, 16 2B, 30 HR, 15 SB

At the risk of sounding redundant, Joshua Baez is still the No. 1 hitting prospect to stash in redraft leagues. While he has cooled off a bit recently, he's still slashing .242/.313/.556 with 30 home runs and 15 stolen bases across 400 plate appearances.

The strikeout rate is still higher than you'd like to see, but when he makes contact, it's a sight to behold. The underlying metrics are just as impressive.

Baez is barreling the ball 19.4% of the time, and his 114.1 mph max exit velocity would rank among the 35 hardest-hit balls in the majors this season. So when should we expect his promotion?

Mid-August feels like the latest, but there's a good chance it happens even sooner. FanGraphs currently gives the Cardinals just a 19.8% chance of making the playoffs, which puts them in position to be sellers at the trade deadline.

There aren't many obvious position players to move, but veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar continues to pop up in trade rumors. Nolan Gorman is another name that could be dealt.

Even if Baez isn't promoted by the Aug. 3 trade deadline, he should be up just a few weeks later as long as he stays healthy.

He's worth stashing in all 15-team leagues right now, and once he's called up, he'll be close to a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 86 G, .292/.410/.566, 17 2B, 20 HR, 6 SB

Rockies first baseman Charlie Condon should already be in Colorado, but it looks like the team will hold him down until mid-August to preserve his rookie eligibility for 2027.

Condon possesses 70-grade raw power, which should play extremely well at Coors Field. Looking ahead to 2027, he has a legitimate chance to compete for NL Rookie of the Year honors.

So far this season, Condon is slashing .292/.410/.566 with 20 home runs and six stolen bases while walking nearly 14% of the time. His 24.7% strikeout rate is more than acceptable for a young power hitter who is still developing.

The underlying numbers are even more impressive. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data this season.

The 23-year-old first-round pick has posted a .425 expected slugging percentage with a 10.8% barrel rate, and he rarely chases pitches outside the strike zone.

He could even chip in a few stolen bases from the first base position, which would be a major fantasy boost. After being named to his second consecutive All-Star Futures Game, there is little left for Condon to prove in the minors.

He should primarily play first base in the majors, though he can also fill in at the corner outfield spots.

If you're looking for power, Condon is one of the best stashes available. He's worth rostering in all 15-team leagues right now and should be added everywhere once he receives the call to Colorado.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Gage Wood, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 MiLB Stats: 63 2/3 IP, 3.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 94 SO, 22 BB

Gage Wood is the Phillies' No. 5 prospect and was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Since signing, he has wasted little time climbing the organizational ladder, already earning a promotion to Double-A.

Before his promotion, the 22-year-old posted a 3.00 xFIP, 1.10 WHIP, 38.1% strikeout rate, and 11.4% walk rate across 26 1/3 innings at Single-A Clearwater.

He hasn't missed a beat since moving up to Double-A, where he has recorded a 3.26 xFIP, 1.07 WHIP, and an impressive 29.5% K-BB rate. A big reason for Wood's early success has been his fastball and curveball.

FanGraphs grades his fastball as a 70-grade pitch and his curveball as a 60-grade offering, giving him two weapons that are already capable of getting major league hitters out. So why isn't he in the majors yet?

The answer comes down to the development of the rest of his arsenal and workload concerns. While his top two pitches are advanced, his slider and splitter are still works in progress. Durability has also been a concern throughout his career.

At the University of Arkansas, Wood missed several months in 2025 due to a right shoulder impingement. It wasn't the first time he dealt with a shoulder issue, as he also missed time in high school with a similar injury.

Because of that history, Wood threw fewer than 40 combined innings between Arkansas and the minor leagues in 2025. The Phillies have understandably been cautious with his workload this season, allowing him to complete five innings only once in 17 starts.

Entering the second half, Wood has already logged 59 innings, making a workload around 100 innings a reasonable expectation. That limited workload could make a major league debut this season difficult.

For Wood to get the call, the Phillies would likely need a rotation injury or decide to move on from veteran starter Aaron Nola, who currently owns a 5.68 ERA across 103 innings.

From a fantasy perspective, Wood remains a worthwhile stash in 15-team leagues or deeper, especially in formats with minor league roster spots.

His elite fastball-curveball combination gives him the upside to make an immediate impact if Philadelphia decides he's ready.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Royce Lewis, Jung Hoo Lee, Zac Thornton, Carson Benge, Jake Bennett, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Gage Wood, Max Clark, Walker Jenkins, Royce Lewis, Jung Hoo Lee, Zac Thornton, Carson Benge, Jake Bennett, Griffin Jax:

Joshua Baez
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
vs
Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
vs
Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
vs
Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
vs
Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
vs
Cooper Pratt
Joshua Baez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
vs
Ty France
Joshua Baez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy White
Joshua Baez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
vs
Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Clark
Charlie Condon
vs
Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
vs
Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
vs
Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
vs
Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
vs
Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
vs
Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
vs
Cole Young
Charlie Condon
vs
Michael McGreevy
Charlie Condon
vs
Zach Thornton
Charlie Condon
vs
Erik Miller
Charlie Condon
vs
Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
vs
Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
vs
Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Charlie Condon
vs
Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
vs
Tommy White
Charlie Condon
vs
Ty France
Charlie Condon
vs
Cooper Pratt
Charlie Condon
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Charlie Condon
vs
Spencer Steer
Charlie Condon
vs
Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase Meidroth
Charlie Condon
vs
Willi Castro
Charlie Condon
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Charlie Condon
vs
Henry Bolte
Charlie Condon
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Charlie Condon
vs
Gleyber Torres
Charlie Condon
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Charlie Condon
vs
Alex Lange
Charlie Condon
vs
Lane Thomas
Charlie Condon
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
vs
A.J. Ewing
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
vs
Curtis Mead
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
vs
Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
vs
Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Charlie Condon
vs
Kody Clemens
Charlie Condon
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Charlie Condon
vs
Luke Keaschall
Charlie Condon
vs
Josh Bell
Charlie Condon
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
vs
Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Luis Lara
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Masyn Winn
Max Clark
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
vs
Bailey Ober
Max Clark
vs
Tommy White
Max Clark
vs
Ty France
Max Clark
vs
Cooper Pratt
Max Clark
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Steer
Max Clark
vs
Walbert Urena
Max Clark
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Max Clark
vs
Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
vs
Willi Castro
Max Clark
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
Max Clark
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Max Clark
vs
Gleyber Torres
Max Clark
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
vs
Alex Lange
Max Clark
vs
Lane Thomas
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
vs
Heliot Ramos
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens
Max Clark
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Max Clark
vs
Luke Keaschall
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Max Clark
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Max Clark
vs
Tommy Edman
Max Clark
vs
Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
vs
Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
vs
Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Shane Bieber
Walker Jenkins
vs
Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
vs
Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nolan Arenado
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Weaver
Walker Jenkins
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Young
Walker Jenkins
vs
Michael McGreevy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zach Thornton
Walker Jenkins
vs
Erik Miller
Walker Jenkins
vs
Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luis Lara
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
vs
Masyn Winn
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tommy White
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ty France
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
vs
Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
vs
Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gleyber Torres
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
vs
Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Brandon Sproat
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Tristan Peters
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Dominic Canzone
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
JJ Bleday
Royce Lewis
vs
Jacob Webb
Royce Lewis
vs
Merrill Kelly
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Royce Lewis
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Royce Lewis
vs
Yainer Diaz
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
vs
Kade Anderson
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Lane Thomas
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Gleyber Torres
Royce Lewis
vs
Shane Drohan
Royce Lewis
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Luke Keaschall
Royce Lewis
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Royce Lewis
vs
Cade Cavalli
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Christian Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jose Caballero
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Royce Lewis
vs
Kody Clemens
Royce Lewis
vs
Kyle Karros
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Spencer Steer
Royce Lewis
vs
Ty France
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy White
Royce Lewis
vs
Nolan Arenado
Royce Lewis
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Lane Thomas
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kade Anderson
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Willi Castro
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
JJ Bleday
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walbert Urena
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Spencer Steer
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Royce Lewis
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Ty France
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tommy White
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tommy Edman
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Bailey Ober
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tanner Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tyler Wells
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Masyn Winn
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jacob Webb
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Mangum
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake Burger
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Jose Caballero
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Kody Clemens
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Luis Lara
Carson Benge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carson Benge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Bennett
Carson Benge
vs
Troy Melton
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Latz
Carson Benge
vs
Jose Caballero
Carson Benge
vs
Logan Henderson
Carson Benge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Carson Benge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Wilson
Carson Benge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carson Benge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carson Benge
vs
Kenley Jansen
Carson Benge
vs
Curtis Mead
Carson Benge
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carson Benge
vs
Griffin Jax
Carson Benge
vs
Ian Seymour
Carson Benge
vs
Carter Jensen
Carson Benge
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carson Benge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carson Benge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carson Benge
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carson Benge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carson Benge
vs
Grant Taylor
Carson Benge
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carson Benge
vs
Kody Clemens
Carson Benge
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Carson Benge
vs
Kyle Karros
Carson Benge
vs
Christian Scott
Carson Benge
vs
Cade Cavalli
Carson Benge
vs
Luke Keaschall
Carson Benge
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Carson Benge
vs
Shane Drohan
Carson Benge
vs
Josh Bell
Carson Benge
vs
Gage Jump
Carson Benge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Carson Benge
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Carson Benge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Carson Benge
vs
Travis Bazzana
Carson Benge
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Carson Benge
vs
Tommy Edman
Carson Benge
vs
Tristan Peters
Carson Benge
vs
Dominic Canzone
Carson Benge
vs
JJ Bleday
Carson Benge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Carson Benge
vs
Lane Thomas
Carson Benge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Carson Benge
vs
Henry Bolte
Carson Benge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Carson Benge
vs
Willi Castro
Carson Benge
vs
Spencer Steer
Carson Benge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Carson Benge
vs
Jake Mangum
Carson Benge
vs
Luis Lara
Jake Bennett
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jake Bennett
vs
Troy Melton
Jake Bennett
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake Bennett
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Bennett
vs
Jose Caballero
Jake Bennett
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake Bennett
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake Bennett
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jake Bennett
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake Bennett
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Bennett
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jake Bennett
vs
Curtis Mead
Jake Bennett
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake Bennett
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Carter Jensen
Jake Bennett
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Bennett
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Bennett
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jake Bennett
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake Bennett
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake Bennett
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Bennett
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake Bennett
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Bennett
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake Bennett
vs
Kyle Karros
Jake Bennett
vs
Christian Scott
Jake Bennett
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jake Bennett
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jake Bennett
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Jake Bennett
vs
Shane Drohan
Jake Bennett
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Bennett
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Bennett
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Bennett
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake Bennett
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Bennett
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Bennett
vs
Tyler Wells
Jake Bennett
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Bennett
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jake Bennett
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jake Bennett
vs
Kade Anderson
Jake Bennett
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jake Bennett
vs
Walbert Urena
Jake Bennett
vs
Bailey Ober
Jake Bennett
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Jake Bennett
vs
Zach Thornton
Jake Bennett
vs
Michael McGreevy
Jake Bennett
vs
Robert Gasser
Jake Bennett
vs
Shane Bieber
Jake Bennett
vs
Clay Holmes
Jake Bennett
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Griffin Jax
vs
Samuel Basallo
Griffin Jax
vs
Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Curtis Mead
Griffin Jax
vs
Carter Jensen
Griffin Jax
vs
Kenley Jansen
Griffin Jax
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Jax
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Jax
vs
Heliot Ramos
Griffin Jax
vs
A.J. Ewing
Griffin Jax
vs
Mickey Moniak
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Wilson
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Griffin Jax
vs
Jose Caballero
Griffin Jax
vs
Kody Clemens
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Karros
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake McCarthy
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Jax
vs
Luke Keaschall
Griffin Jax
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Griffin Jax
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Josh Bell
Griffin Jax
vs
Gage Jump
Griffin Jax
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Jax
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Jax
vs
Travis Bazzana
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Webb
Griffin Jax
vs
Tyler Wells
Griffin Jax
vs
Tanner Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Sproat
Griffin Jax
vs
Merrill Kelly
Griffin Jax
vs
Kade Anderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Alex Lange
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Griffin Jax
vs
Walbert Urena
Griffin Jax
vs
Bailey Ober
Griffin Jax
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Griffin Jax
vs
Clayton Beeter
Griffin Jax
vs
Erik Miller
Griffin Jax
vs
Zach Thornton
Griffin Jax
vs
Michael McGreevy

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers, Pickups
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 18


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
NBA

Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
NBA

Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Dalen Terry

Waived in 76ers Cap Move
NBA

Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers
Jacoby Brissett

Gets Raise, Secures Cardinals' Starting Job
Joe Ryan

Slated to Start on Wednesday After Dealing With Arm Fatigue
Cody Bellinger

Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Facing Competition for Cardinals' WR1 Role?
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Dylan Cease

Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Cody Bellinger

to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Harrison Ingram

Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Kobe Bufkin

Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Spencer Jones

Lands Thunder Offer Sheet
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Chris Olave

Contract Talks Not Expected to Affect Camp Participation
Matthew Stafford

Healthy, Set for Modified Camp Schedule
Nick Bosa

Fred Warner Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Brandon Aiyuk

Remains on Left-Squad List
George Kittle

49ers Place George Kittle on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice Despite Seeking Contract Extension
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan to be Limited in Camp After Being Involved in Car Accident
Darius Acuff Jr.

Downplays Star Comparisons
NBA

Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
NBA

Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Closing in on Cavaliers Extension
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Intends to Join 76ers
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Juan Soto

Exits with Calf Soreness
Miami Heat

Heat Could Consider Adding Bradley Beal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Showing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
NBA

David Roddy is Headed Overseas
John Tonje

Gets Two-Way Deal From Trail Blazers
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Unlikely to Rejoin Braves This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Won't be Activated This Weekend
Bucky Irving

Could be Set For Reduced Workload to Improve Efficiency
Rashee Rice

Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Patrick Mahomes

Fully Cleared for Training Camp Practice
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Patrick Mahomes

Hoping to Take Part in 11-on-11 Workouts Next Week
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Jeremiyah Love

May Not be Guaranteed a Full-Time Role
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
Drake London

Remains a Dynasty Cornerstone
NFL

Tony Romo Arrested For First-Offense OWI
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
Tetairoa McMillan

to be Used More in the Slot This Year
Malik Nabers

Giants Expected to Bring Malik Nabers Along Slowly in Training Camp
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
Rashee Rice

a Potential Week-Winner Being Drafted as a WR2
Zay Flowers

Ravens Looking to Involve Zay Flowers as Much as Possible
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
Ketel Marte

Scratched With Back Stiffness
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Resurgent Hitter Breakouts: Is It For Real?
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers, Pickups
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 18