👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White

Link copied to clipboard!
Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-impact prospects ahead of a potential promotion can not only save you a high percentage of your FAAB budget but also provide you with a potential starting option.

In this piece, we will spotlight three prospects who have begun to see their fantasy value increase and determine if they are worthy stash targets.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 80 G, .279/.358/.521, 14 2B, 18 HR, 6 SB

Hector Rodriguez has quietly been having a really nice season at the plate, but hasn't been getting discussed nearly enough. Overall this season, Rodriguez is slashing .279/.358/.521 in 80 games for Louisville with 36 extra-base hits, 18 home runs, and six steals. He's been especially potent at the plate over the last 25 games, racking up four doubles, eight home runs, and a .367/.371/.600 slash line.

While he's a tad aggressive at the plate with a 35% chase rate, Rodriguez makes it work thanks to above-average contact skills, above-average power, and a decent approach at the plate.

This is a bat that could really flourish in Great American Ball Park, hitting for average and power while adding in some steals as well. In Triple-A this season, Rodriguez is running an 85% zone contact rate, 77% overall contact rate, 43.3% hard-hit rate, and a 107.3 mph 90th percentile EV.

- Written by Eric Cross

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 73 G, .321/.402/.586, 22 2B, 14 HR, 14 SB

One of the few minor league hitters who might be hotter than Condon lately is his own teammate, Zac Veen. Over the last 28 games, Veen has slashed .378/.390/.824 with 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and three steals in 123 plate appearances. He's only walked three times during this span, but Veen is also keeping the strikeout rate in check at a solid 19.4% clip.

As was the case with Condon, Veen is hitting for more power this month, registering a 90.7 mph AVG EV, 43.4% hard-hit rate, and a 9.2% barrel rate. While his power upside isn't as high as Condon's, Veen has the power to be a 20-homer bat who provides plenty of steals as well.

This is a very fantasy-friendly profile, and one we should see back up with Colorado at some point this summer. Don't let the initial MLB struggles scare you off here with Veen.

-Written by Eric Cross

 

Tommy White, 3B, Athletics

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 45 G, .300/.338/.484, 10 2B, 7 HR, 1 SB

Tommy White is a player who has not been featured in this piece yet this season, and wasn't on many fantasy radars coming into the year, at least in re-draft leagues. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and enjoyed a modest 2025 where he hit .275 with 12 home runs in 93 games between High-A and Double-A.

He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A this season, and in 66 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he is slashing .300/.349/.458 with eight home runs. The youngster has really picked things up as of late, hitting four home runs in a three-game span from June 18th to June 20th.

The third baseman clearly has a knack for putting the ball in play, thanks to a 14.3% strikeout rate, but he also has much more power potential than you may expect from his surface-level stats. White actually has posted a 112 mph max exit velocity (87th percentile) and a 44.6% hard-hit rate (75th percentile), which looks much more promising than his eight total home runs.

The issue is a 13.5% pull air rate that ranks in the 32nd percentile, along with an extreme ground ball rate of 50.7%. Still, learning to pull the ball in the air more is much easier to do than learning how to hit the ball harder, so the great raw power metrics give a huge boost to his future fantasy potential.

While the Athletics aren't in a situation where they would be desperate to promote him, it's worth keeping an eye on the situation in case he does earn a late-season callup. If anything, White should be gaining some steam in dynasty value, as this has been a very successful year for him so far.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Rank Player Position Team ETA
1 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals July
2 Kade Anderson SP Mariners August
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies July
4 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins July
5 Max Clark OF Tigers August
6 Ryan Waldschmidt OF Diamondbacks July
7 Zac Veen OF Rockies July
8 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins August
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals July
10 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds August
11 Walker Jenkins OF Twins August
12 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers August
13 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers August
14 Luis Lara OF Brewers August
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates July
16 Hagen Smith SP White Sox August
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers July
18 Owen Murphy SP Braves August
19 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians August
20 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees August
21 River Ryan SP Dodgers September
22 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees August
23 Jaxon Wiggins SP Cubs August
24 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals August
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays August

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White, Dustin May, Griffin Jax, Royce Lewis, Tommy Edman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Josh Bell, Troy Melton, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Curtis Mead. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White, Dustin May, Griffin Jax, Royce Lewis, Tommy Edman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Josh Bell, Troy Melton, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Curtis Mead:

Griffin Jax
vs
Tanner Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Trevor Rogers
Griffin Jax
vs
Payton Tolle
Griffin Jax
vs
Samuel Basallo
Griffin Jax
vs
Gage Jump
Griffin Jax
vs
A.J. Ewing
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Durbin
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
vs
Mickey Moniak
Griffin Jax
vs
Royce Lewis
Griffin Jax
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Griffin Jax
vs
Travis Bazzana
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Lodolo
Griffin Jax
vs
Caleb Kilian
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Griffin Jax
vs
Sam Antonacci
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Burger
Griffin Jax
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Jax
vs
Henry Bolte
Griffin Jax
vs
Carter Jensen
Griffin Jax
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake McCarthy
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
Paul Sewald
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Jax
vs
Alex Lange
Griffin Jax
vs
Tommy Edman
Griffin Jax
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Griffin Jax
vs
Braden Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Jax
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Sproat
Griffin Jax
vs
Taj Bradley
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Bieber
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Ryan Weathers
Griffin Jax
vs
Aaron Ashby
Griffin Jax
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Griffin Jax
vs
Walbert Urena
Griffin Jax
vs
Sean Burke
Griffin Jax
vs
Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Royce Lewis
vs
Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
vs
Travis Bazzana
Royce Lewis
vs
A.J. Ewing
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Kilian
Royce Lewis
vs
Samuel Basallo
Royce Lewis
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Royce Lewis
vs
Trevor Rogers
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Griffin Jax
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Tanner Scott
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Payton Tolle
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Gage Jump
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake McCarthy
Royce Lewis
vs
Caleb Durbin
Royce Lewis
vs
Troy Melton
Royce Lewis
vs
Mickey Moniak
Royce Lewis
vs
Paul Sewald
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Royce Lewis
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Lodolo
Royce Lewis
vs
Alex Lange
Royce Lewis
vs
Logan Henderson
Royce Lewis
vs
Tommy Edman
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Carson Benge
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Carter Jensen
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Jacob Latz
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase DeLauter
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Willi Castro
Royce Lewis
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Javier Sanoja
Royce Lewis
vs
Sean Keys
Royce Lewis
vs
Max Muncy
Royce Lewis
vs
Anthony Seigler
Royce Lewis
vs
Denzer Guzman
Royce Lewis
vs
Charlie Condon
Royce Lewis
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Tommy Edman
vs
Alex Lange
Tommy Edman
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Paul Sewald
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Troy Melton
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tommy Edman
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Henry Bolte
Tommy Edman
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Taj Bradley
Tommy Edman
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tommy Edman
vs
Shane Bieber
Tommy Edman
vs
Caleb Kilian
Tommy Edman
vs
Grant Taylor
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tommy Edman
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tommy Edman
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Weathers
Tommy Edman
vs
Trevor Rogers
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Griffin Jax
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Tommy Edman
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Dylan Crews
Tommy Edman
vs
Willi Castro
Tommy Edman
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Daulton Varsho
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Javier Sanoja
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tommy Edman
vs
Nasim Nunez
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Sean Keys
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mickey Moniak
vs
Gage Jump
Mickey Moniak
vs
Logan Henderson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Payton Tolle
Mickey Moniak
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tanner Scott
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Jax
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Trevor Rogers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Latz
Mickey Moniak
vs
Samuel Basallo
Mickey Moniak
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Kilian
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Burger
Mickey Moniak
vs
Henry Bolte
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mickey Moniak
vs
Troy Melton
Mickey Moniak
vs
Paul Sewald
Mickey Moniak
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Alex Lange
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mason Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mickey Moniak
vs
Dylan Crews
Mickey Moniak
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Daulton Varsho
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Javier Sanoja
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tristan Peters
Mickey Moniak
vs
Khalil Watson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Charlie Condon
Mickey Moniak
vs
Max Clark
Mickey Moniak
vs
Walker Jenkins
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Henry Bolte
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Burger
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake McCarthy
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kerry Carpenter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Troy Melton
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Caleb Kilian
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Paul Sewald
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Travis Bazzana
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alex Lange
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Emilio Pagan
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tommy Edman
T.J. Rumfield
vs
A.J. Ewing
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Samuel Basallo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Braden Montgomery
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Trevor Rogers
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mason Montgomery
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Griffin Jax
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Chase DeLauter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tanner Scott
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Cole Carrigg
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Payton Tolle
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Joey Cantillo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Gage Jump
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Brandon Sproat
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Caleb Durbin
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mickey Moniak
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Taj Bradley
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Shane Bieber
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Nick Lodolo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Willi Castro
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Sean Keys
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Charlie Condon
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Aaron Ashby
Josh Bell
vs
Joshua Baez
Josh Bell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
vs
Ryan Weathers
Josh Bell
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Josh Bell
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Josh Bell
vs
Dylan Crews
Josh Bell
vs
Chase Meidroth
Josh Bell
vs
Willi Castro
Josh Bell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
vs
Walbert Urena
Josh Bell
vs
Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Sean Burke
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Bieber
Josh Bell
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Josh Bell
vs
Taj Bradley
Josh Bell
vs
Daulton Varsho
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Josh Bell
vs
Brandon Sproat
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Joey Cantillo
Josh Bell
vs
Javier Sanoja
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Ian Seymour
Josh Bell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josh Bell
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Josh Bell
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
vs
Braden Montgomery
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Bennett
Josh Bell
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Josh Bell
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
Sean Keys
Josh Bell
vs
Charlie Condon
Troy Melton
vs
Jake McCarthy
Troy Melton
vs
Paul Sewald
Troy Melton
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Troy Melton
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Troy Melton
vs
Alex Lange
Troy Melton
vs
Henry Bolte
Troy Melton
vs
Tommy Edman
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Burger
Troy Melton
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Troy Melton
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Troy Melton
vs
Braden Montgomery
Troy Melton
vs
Caleb Kilian
Troy Melton
vs
Mason Montgomery
Troy Melton
vs
Travis Bazzana
Troy Melton
vs
Chase DeLauter
Troy Melton
vs
Royce Lewis
Troy Melton
vs
Cole Carrigg
Troy Melton
vs
Emilio Pagan
Troy Melton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Troy Melton
vs
A.J. Ewing
Troy Melton
vs
Brandon Sproat
Troy Melton
vs
Samuel Basallo
Troy Melton
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Troy Melton
vs
Trevor Rogers
Troy Melton
vs
Taj Bradley
Troy Melton
vs
Griffin Jax
Troy Melton
vs
Shane Bieber
Troy Melton
vs
Tanner Scott
Troy Melton
vs
Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
vs
Payton Tolle
Troy Melton
vs
Cade Cavalli
Troy Melton
vs
Gage Jump
Troy Melton
vs
Heliot Ramos
Troy Melton
vs
Caleb Durbin
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
vs
Nick Lodolo
Troy Melton
vs
Ryan Weathers
Troy Melton
vs
Aaron Ashby
Troy Melton
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Troy Melton
vs
Walbert Urena
Troy Melton
vs
Sean Burke
Troy Melton
vs
Ian Seymour
Troy Melton
vs
Shane Drohan
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Bennett
Troy Melton
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Troy Melton
vs
Andre Pallante
Troy Melton
vs
Kirby Yates
Troy Melton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Joshua Baez
vs
Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Aaron Ashby
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Joshua Baez
vs
Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
vs
Dylan Crews
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Bieber
Joshua Baez
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Taj Bradley
Joshua Baez
vs
Curtis Mead
Joshua Baez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Sean Burke
Joshua Baez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Daulton Varsho
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Javier Sanoja
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Joshua Baez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
vs
Khalil Watson
Joshua Baez
vs
Charlie Condon
Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
Walker Jenkins
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Willi Castro
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Bieber
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Taj Bradley
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Christian Scott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Daulton Varsho
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Christian Scott
vs
Javier Sanoja
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Braden Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Christian Scott
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Tommy Edman
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Trevor Rogers
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Andre Pallante
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Barnett
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Noah Schultz
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Manaea
Christian Scott
vs
Javier Assad
Curtis Mead
vs
Willi Castro
Curtis Mead
vs
Walbert Urena
Curtis Mead
vs
Dylan Crews
Curtis Mead
vs
Sean Burke
Curtis Mead
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Curtis Mead
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Gonzales
Curtis Mead
vs
Daulton Varsho
Curtis Mead
vs
Aaron Ashby
Curtis Mead
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Bell
Curtis Mead
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Scott
Curtis Mead
vs
Javier Sanoja
Curtis Mead
vs
Joshua Baez
Curtis Mead
vs
Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan Weathers
Curtis Mead
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Curtis Mead
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Curtis Mead
vs
Shane Drohan
Curtis Mead
vs
Chase Meidroth
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Bennett
Curtis Mead
vs
Heliot Ramos
Curtis Mead
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Curtis Mead
vs
Cade Cavalli
Curtis Mead
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Curtis Mead
vs
Grant Taylor
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Teel
Curtis Mead
vs
Shane Bieber
Curtis Mead
vs
Andre Pallante
Curtis Mead
vs
Taj Bradley
Curtis Mead
vs
Nasim Nunez
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Curtis Mead
vs
Kirby Yates
Curtis Mead
vs
Brandon Sproat
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Curtis Mead
vs
Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
vs
A.J. Ewing
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Burger
Curtis Mead
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Curtis Mead
vs
Sean Keys
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Muncy
Curtis Mead
vs
Anthony Seigler
Curtis Mead
vs
Denzer Guzman
Curtis Mead
vs
Charlie Condon
Curtis Mead
vs
George Lombard Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 15
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 7/3
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/3/26)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Myron Gardner

Sprains Ankle in Heat's Summer League Opener
NBA

Josh Okogie Signs Two-Year Deal With the Jazz
Minnesota Timberwolves

Trey Lyles Lands One-Year Deal With Timberwolves
New York Knicks

Andre Drummond Signs One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Knicks
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Philadelphia 76ers

Caleb Love Lands Two-Way Contract With 76ers
Jordan Miller

Inks Three-Year Deal with Clippers
Rayan Rupert

Signs Two-Way Deal With 76ers
Dorian Finney-Smith

Moved to Charlotte
Jaden Hardy

Heading to the Lakers
Deandre Ayton

Dealt to Washington
Alec Pierce

One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Stefon Diggs

Is Stefon Diggs Worth a Flier at the End of 2026 Drafts?
Tetairoa McMillan

One of the Safest WR2 Options for 2026
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Chig Okonkwo

a Late-Round Tight End Sleeper?
Terry McLaurin

Can Terry McLaurin Return to WR1 Territory in 2026?
Jahan Dotson

to be Atlanta's WR2 in 2026?
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Mark Andrews

Primed for a 2026 Bounce-Back?
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Projected for a Backup Role Again in 2026
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green Returns to Pistons on One-Year, $3.95 Million Deal
Chimere Dike

Is Chimere Dike Primarily a Special Teams Player in 2026?
Oklahoma City Thunder

Payton Sandfort Waived by Thunder After Two-Way Stint
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Neemias Queta

Signs Four-Year Extension to Stay in Boston
Jameson Williams

a Strong Bet to Outperform ADP
Chase Brown

a Locked-in RB1 for 2026
NBA

Rui Hachimura Draws Pitches From Timberwolves and Warriors
Ugonna Onyenso

Signs Two-Way Deal With Pistons
Enrique Freeman

Timberwolves Bring Back Enrique Freeman on a Two-Way Deal
Yves Missi

Knicks Fail to Pry Yves Missi From Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Preparing a Significant Offer for Tarik Biberovic
Alex Karaban

Leaves Kings Practice After Rolling Ankle
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Explore Jonathan Kuminga as Free-Agent Wing Target
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Tari Eason

Re-Signs With Rockets on Five-Year Deal
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Treylon Burks

Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
Adonai Mitchell

to Remain a Big Part of Jets Offense in 2026?
Ricky Pearsall

Set Up for Breakout Season if he Stays Healthy
Cam Ward

Ready to Bloom in Year 2 in New Offense?
Kyler Murray

Set to Rebuild his Reputation in 2026 in Minnesota?
Josh Allen

Still Atop the QB Rankings in 2026
Hunter Henry

Still Undervalued Coming Off a Career Year
NFL

Can a Healthy John Mateer Lead Oklahoma to Title Contention?
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
George Holani

Unlikely to Factor into 2026 Drafts
Jadarian Price

Is Jadarian Price at Risk of Being Overdrafted in 2026?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Eetu Luostarinen

Signs Eight-Year, $40 Million Extension With Panthers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 15
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 7/3
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/3/26)