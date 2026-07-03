3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White

July 3, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-impact prospects ahead of a potential promotion can not only save you a high percentage of your FAAB budget but also provide you with a potential starting option.

In this piece, we will spotlight three prospects who have begun to see their fantasy value increase and determine if they are worthy stash targets.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 80 G, .279/.358/.521, 14 2B, 18 HR, 6 SB

Hector Rodriguez has quietly been having a really nice season at the plate, but hasn't been getting discussed nearly enough. Overall this season, Rodriguez is slashing .279/.358/.521 in 80 games for Louisville with 36 extra-base hits, 18 home runs, and six steals. He's been especially potent at the plate over the last 25 games, racking up four doubles, eight home runs, and a .367/.371/.600 slash line.

How hot is Héctor Rodríguez? 🔥🔥 The @Reds' No. 5 prospect collects 4 hits (2 HRs) and 5 RBIs a night after cycling and driving in 7 for the Triple-A @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/Gz5FgSWEvz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2026

While he's a tad aggressive at the plate with a 35% chase rate, Rodriguez makes it work thanks to above-average contact skills, above-average power, and a decent approach at the plate.

This is a bat that could really flourish in Great American Ball Park, hitting for average and power while adding in some steals as well. In Triple-A this season, Rodriguez is running an 85% zone contact rate, 77% overall contact rate, 43.3% hard-hit rate, and a 107.3 mph 90th percentile EV.

- Written by Eric Cross



Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 73 G, .321/.402/.586, 22 2B, 14 HR, 14 SB

One of the few minor league hitters who might be hotter than Condon lately is his own teammate, Zac Veen. Over the last 28 games, Veen has slashed .378/.390/.824 with 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and three steals in 123 plate appearances. He's only walked three times during this span, but Veen is also keeping the strikeout rate in check at a solid 19.4% clip.

As was the case with Condon, Veen is hitting for more power this month, registering a 90.7 mph AVG EV, 43.4% hard-hit rate, and a 9.2% barrel rate. While his power upside isn't as high as Condon's, Veen has the power to be a 20-homer bat who provides plenty of steals as well.

This is a very fantasy-friendly profile, and one we should see back up with Colorado at some point this summer. Don't let the initial MLB struggles scare you off here with Veen.

-Written by Eric Cross

Tommy White, 3B, Athletics

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 45 G, .300/.338/.484, 10 2B, 7 HR, 1 SB

Tommy White is a player who has not been featured in this piece yet this season, and wasn't on many fantasy radars coming into the year, at least in re-draft leagues. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and enjoyed a modest 2025 where he hit .275 with 12 home runs in 93 games between High-A and Double-A.

He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A this season, and in 66 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he is slashing .300/.349/.458 with eight home runs. The youngster has really picked things up as of late, hitting four home runs in a three-game span from June 18th to June 20th.

Tommy White tees off in his third straight game at Triple-A 🚀 The @Athletics' 2024 second-rounder is up to 9 RBIs this week for @AviatorsLV. pic.twitter.com/BB35uS2wUQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 21, 2026

The third baseman clearly has a knack for putting the ball in play, thanks to a 14.3% strikeout rate, but he also has much more power potential than you may expect from his surface-level stats. White actually has posted a 112 mph max exit velocity (87th percentile) and a 44.6% hard-hit rate (75th percentile), which looks much more promising than his eight total home runs.

The issue is a 13.5% pull air rate that ranks in the 32nd percentile, along with an extreme ground ball rate of 50.7%. Still, learning to pull the ball in the air more is much easier to do than learning how to hit the ball harder, so the great raw power metrics give a huge boost to his future fantasy potential.

While the Athletics aren't in a situation where they would be desperate to promote him, it's worth keeping an eye on the situation in case he does earn a late-season callup. If anything, White should be gaining some steam in dynasty value, as this has been a very successful year for him so far.

- Written by Jeremy Heist

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Ian Seymour Shane Drohan vs A.J. Ewing Max Clark vs Taj Bradley Tatsuya Imai vs Garrett Whitlock Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Taj Bradley Tatsuya Imai vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Ian Seymour Shane Drohan vs Garrett Whitlock Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White, Dustin May, Griffin Jax, Royce Lewis, Tommy Edman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Josh Bell, Troy Melton, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Curtis Mead. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Hector Rodriguez, Zac Veen, Tommy White, Dustin May, Griffin Jax, Royce Lewis, Tommy Edman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, Josh Bell, Troy Melton, Joshua Baez, Christian Scott, Curtis Mead:

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