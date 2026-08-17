August 17, 2026

2026 BMW Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Bellerive Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to St. Louis, Missouri, this week for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. The second event of the FedExCup Playoffs features a 50-player field, with only the top 30 players advancing to next week's TOUR Championship.

With just 30 spots available at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week on or near the bubble, including Kurt Kitayama (No. 28), Bud Cauley (No. 29), Rickie Fowler (No. 30), Gary Woodland (No. 31), and J.T. Poston (No. 32).

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

BMW Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: August 20th – August 23rd, 2026

Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Course: Bellerive Country Club

Course Type: Classical

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,448 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Bentgrass

Fairways: Zoysia

Rough: Fescue 3"

Bunkers: 76

Water Hazard(s): -- (In-Play on 8 Holes)

Average Green Size: 7,500 sq. ft.

Purse/ Winner: $20,000,000 /$3,600,000

FedEx Cup Points: 750

Field: 50 Players

Cut: No Cut

Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 11, 12, 18)

BMW Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Robert Trent Jones (1960)

Recent Renovations: Rees Jones (2006, 2019)

Comparable Courses:

TPC Southwind – FedEx St. Jude Championship – RESULTS

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) – 2023/ 2020 BMW Championship – RESULTS/ RESULTS

Valhalla Golf Club – 2024 PGA Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location (St. Louis, Missouri):

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) – Olympia Fields, Illinois – 2023 & 2020 BMW Championship

Medinah Country Club – Medinah, Illinois – 2019 BMW Championship

TPC Southwind – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Illinois – John Deere Classic

Hurstbourne Country Club – Louisville, Kentucky – ISCO Championship

Valhalla Golf Club – Louisville, Kentucky – 2024 PGA Championship

Comparable Yardage (7,448 Yards):

TPC Twin Cities – 7,431 Yards – 3M Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 7,438 Yards – Valero Texas Open

East Lake Golf Club – 7,440 Yards – TOUR Championship

El Cardonal at Diamante – 7,452 Yards – World Wide Technology Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open

Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament

TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge

TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic

Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) – A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship

TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open

Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic

Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (7,500 sq. ft.):

The Riviera Country Club – 7,500 sq. ft. – The Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – 7,500 sq. ft. – Arnold Palmer Invitational

BMW Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, August 20th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, August 21st, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:15 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, August 23rd, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:15 AM – 12:00 PM Golf Channel – 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CBS – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM



BMW Championship - Weather

FedEx St. Jude Championship - FedEx Cup Playoff Format

The FedExCup is the PGA TOUR's season-long points race, culminating in a three-event playoff series that determines the FedExCup Champion.

The FedExCup Playoffs began last week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which featured the top 70 players in the standings. This week, the field has been reduced to 50 players for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

Following the BMW Championship, only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

BMW Championship - Course/ Tournament History

The BMW Championship dates back to 1899, when it was first played as the Western Open. It is the third-oldest tournament in PGA TOUR history, behind only the U.S. Open and Open Championship, and has been conducted by the Western Golf Association throughout its history.

The Western Open quickly became one of the most prestigious events in American golf, attracting many of the game's biggest stars. Its list of champions includes legends such as Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

In 2007, the tournament was renamed the BMW Championship after BMW became the title sponsor. That same year, the event became part of the newly created FedExCup Playoffs, serving as the second event in the three-tournament postseason.

Since becoming the BMW Championship, the tournament has traveled to several of the country's top courses. Recent venues have included Cog Hill, Conway Farms, Crooked Stick, Olympia Fields, Medinah, Caves Valley, Castle Pines, and Wilmington Country Club.

The BMW Championship currently features the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings following the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After four rounds, only the top 30 players advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

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Bellerive Country Club dates back to 1897, when it began as a nine-hole course in north St. Louis with 166 members. The club was formally incorporated in 1910 and was named after Louis St. Ange de Bellerive, the last French commander in North America.

After nearly six decades at its original location, the club relocated in the 1950s. Members selected renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design the new course, with the current Bellerive layout opening on Memorial Day in 1960.

The course quickly earned the nickname "Green Monster of Ladue" because of its demanding design, deep bunkers, large undulating greens, and challenging approach shots.

Just five years after opening, Bellerive hosted the 1965 U.S. Open. Gary Player defeated Kel Nagle in an 18-hole playoff to win the championship and complete the career Grand Slam.

Bellerive continued to build its championship résumé, hosting the inaugural U.S. Mid-Amateur in 1981 and the 1992 PGA Championship, where Nick Price captured his first major championship. The club later hosted the 2004 U.S. Senior Open and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

The course underwent a major renovation in the mid-2000s under Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones Sr. The project restored many of the original design elements while modernizing the course, including improvements to the greens, fairways, bunkers, and drainage.

Bellerive hosted the BMW Championship in 2008, when Camilo Villegas earned his first PGA TOUR victory. The tournament was the second event of the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs and featured the top 70 players in the standings.

In 2018, Bellerive hosted the 100th PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka captured his fourth major championship, finishing at 16-under and two strokes ahead of Tiger Woods.

Bellerive has established itself as one of the premier championship venues in the Midwest. The club has hosted multiple U.S. Opens, PGA Championships, Senior Opens, and the BMW Championship, with the 2026 BMW Championship marking its return to the FedExCup Playoffs.

The club is also scheduled to host the 2030 Presidents Cup, adding another major international event to its impressive championship résumé.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration Course Location 2025 Bellerive Country Club St. Louis, Missouri 2024 Castle Pines Golf Club Castle Rock, Colorado 2023 Olympia Fields Country Club Olympia Fields, Illinois 2022 Wilmington Country Club (South) Wilmington, Delaware 2021 Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Maryland 2020 Olympia Fields Country Club Olympia Fields, Illinois 2019 Medinah Country Club Medinah, Illinois 2018 Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 2017 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois 2016 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, Indiana 2015 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois 2014 Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, Colorado 2013 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois 2012 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, Indiana 2011 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois 2010 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois 2009 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois 2008 Bellerive Country Club Town and Country, Missouri 2007 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2007 – Present BMW Championship

Tournament Records:

72-Hole Record: 261, Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau (2021 – Caves Valley Golf Club)



18-Hole Record: 59, Jim Furyk (2013 - Conway Farms Golf Course)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 16-under 264 (Brooks Koepka – 2018)



18-Hole Record: 8-under 62 (Jim Furyk - 2008)



BMW Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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Originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1960, Bellerive Country Club is a par-70 layout measuring approximately 7,800 yards, making it one of the longer courses on the PGA TOUR. The course features four par 3s, 12 par 4s, and two par 5s, creating a demanding test that places a premium on both distance and precision.

Bellerive's wide fairways give players opportunities to attack off the tee, but the course becomes significantly more difficult when players miss their intended lines. Strategically placed bunkers and thick rough can leave players with difficult approach shots.

The greens are another major defense. Bellerive features large, undulating putting surfaces with significant elevation changes and challenging runoff areas. Players who consistently put themselves on the correct portion of the greens will have a major advantage, while poor approach angles can lead to difficult two-putts or challenging up-and-down attempts.

The par 5s provide some of the best scoring opportunities on the course, but neither is a guaranteed birdie. Players who can combine distance with strong approach play should have opportunities to gain strokes, while the longer par 4s will test both driving distance and long-iron play.

The four par 3s offer a diverse test, with each requiring a different approach. Club selection will be especially important throughout the week as players navigate Bellerive's undulating terrain and potentially changing wind conditions.

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BMW Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Bellerive Country Club range from 170 to 237 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection.

Hole 3 | Par 3 | 170 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 2.775 (Difficulty Rank - 15)

An enticing par 3, this hole should offer several birdie opportunities, but beware of a poorly struck iron shot. Water surrounds much of the green, making the right and back hole locations dangerous to access. If the cup is cut over the left ridge, there will be a good chance to see a hole-in-one that day.

Hole 6 | Par 3 | 215 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.347 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

This is the signature par 3 at Bellerive. In the 1965 U.S. Open, this hole played to an incredible 4.03 stroke average. The green has even shrunk a bit since the renovation, making the front of the green just as difficult to hit as the back right shelf. Hole locations cut in the middle swale always provide some excitement with tee shots feeding toward the cup. Unfortunately, plan on seeing more than a few big numbers made here.

Hole 13 | Par 3 | 187 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 2.968 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

Simply put, hole location means everything as to how tough this hole will play. If the flag is on the accessible left side of the green, plenty of birdies will be available. If the hole is cut back center or right, a routine two-putt will be a tall task. The slopes and ridges in this large green make for quite a roller coaster ride when putting.

Hole 16 | Par 3 | 237 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.168 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

Here’s another tough one on The Ridge. Playing at more than 230 yards and again into a prevailing southerly breeze, look for players to carve long irons and hybrids, into this large, elevated green. Just make a 3 here and be on your way. The front bunkers are no place to be as the unlucky player will have a hard time just seeing the flag stick from within the depths of the sand.

BMW Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Bellerive Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 11 is the shortest, listed at 361 yards, with the longest being No. 4, playing 514 yards.

Hole 1 | Par 4 | 424 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.947 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

Playing directly away from the majestic clubhouse, Bellerive's opening hole is a straight line 430-yard par 4. The tee shot doesn't require length, as the fairway bunkers squeeze the landing area right at 300 yards, but you will definitely want to find the fairway to access the hole locations, especially on the left side of the green. You will see plenty of less-than-driver selections off the tee all week

Hole 2 | Par 4 | 427 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.03 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

This hole probably saw a dramatic change in the renovation of 2006, being transformed from a long dogleg left, to a shorter but more versatile short par-4. The most recent enhancement to the design features an extended and dramatically elevated tee box, clearly introducing the players to the water feature and penalty area that snugly guards the left side of the fairway. In addition, the fairway is gently sloped left, with rough heights cut low bordering the water, encouraging any ball hit down that side to trundle into the pond. You will see a variety of clubs utilized to find the fairway, which then gives the player a short-iron or a wedge of some kind to attack any hole location.

Hole 5 | Par 4 | 489 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 6)

This is one of the classic Robert Trent Jones par 4’s. Any kind of par will be much appreciated here, with the rare birdie chance coming when the hole is cut on the left side of a massive green. All tee shots kick to the right, towards an always thick and healthy rough. Unfortunately, the left rough is even harder to negotiate. Finding the fairway off the tee under any circumstance should be the goal of all players on this difficult hole.

Hole 11 | Par 4 | 361 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.763 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

A true risk/reward short par 4! Players choosing to lay up short of the pond guarding the front right of the green will only need a mid iron to do so. This will leave the player with a wedge to a long, narrow green. The risk taker will need a precise drive in order to hit the green. However, the hole can also be played at distances from 275 to 355 yards, enticing more players to try to hit the green.

Hole 14 | Par 4 | 417 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.879 (Difficulty Rank - 13)

This is the beginning of The Ridge, the gauntlet of finishing holes at Bellerive. Secluded back in the trees, the 14th asks the player to hit a tee shot to a landing area guarded by treacherous bunkers on the right and deep rough on the left. The longer hitters will have to be most accurate, as the fairway narrows. The green is so tucked around the corner that players hitting approaches from the left side might not be able to see their target. Birdies will come in bunches when the hole is placed on the front right of the green. The players will be treated to an amazing vista, overlooking the lower holes, from the back of the infinity green.

Hole 15 | Par 4 | 495 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.172 (Difficulty Rank - 4)

Another perfect example of a Robert Trent Jones par-4, the 15th is a tough par but a reasonable bogey. Quite long at 495 yards and usually into a prevailing southerly wind, a good tee shot gives a player a chance to hit a middle or long iron into this wide, but shallow, target. However, miss short right or go over this shallow green and a player will find a most difficult up-and-down from the bunkers. The steep right-to-left slope makes short pitches and chips very challenging.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 462 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.113 (Difficulty Rank - 7)

A classic finishing hole, the 18th gives very little, especially when trying to finish up a good round. Again, landing the tee shot in the fairway is of the utmost importance. Otherwise, this may be the hardest green to hit on the entire course. The most exciting hole location on this devilish green, is the middle left swale that allows a player to fee the ball towards the hole. Otherwise, getting approach shots close for birdie may be at a premium on the closer. A par on the 18th is a satisfying way to end your round.

BMW Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 8 and No. 17.

Hole 8 | Par 5 | 613 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.693 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

This hole underwent a slight change to the landing area. The left fairway bunker, which guarded the dogleg, has been removed, allowing players to take an aggressive line that potentially affords them an opportunity to hit the green in two. The creek that hugs the right side is now exposed, making golfers think twice when laying up for their second shot. This green offers a wide but shallow target. Any hole cut on the left side of the green is protected by two deep bunkers.

Hole 17 | Par 5 | 624 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.743 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

The most impactful change that players who haven't played Bellerive recently will notice, comes at the penultimate hole. The tee box has bee relocated to the east side of the long and menacing creek that guards the hole through its entirety. And, in addition to that change, an additional 15-30 yards of potential tee selections may add to the challenge of getting home with birdie in mind. As always on this 5-par, keep the tee shot left of the penalty area, and then decide if negotiating the cross bunker at 70 or so yards is worth the risk... if up for the challenge, players can reach the green in two and make a late move up the leader board.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 6, "The Ridge" 14-16

BMW Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Driving Distance

Scrambling Gained %

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-500 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 601-650 Yards

Birdie or Better %

Bogey Avoidance

Proximity Gained: 150-200, 200+ Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

BMW Championship - The Field

The 2026 BMW Championship features a 50-player field, with every player ranked inside the top 50 of the FedExCup standings teeing it up this week. The field also includes 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, making this one of the strongest fields of the season.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Top 50 Fedex Cup Points

Debutants in the Field (Event):

Alex Fitzpatrick, Jake Knapp, Kristoffer Reitan, Matt McCarty, Michael Brennan, Michael Thorbjornsen, MinWoo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Scottie Scheffler – 2025

– 2025 Viktor Hovland – 2023

– 2023 Patrick Cantlay – 2022, 2021

– 2022, 2021 Justin Thomas – 2019

– 2019 Rory McIlroy – 2012

– 2012 Justin Rose – 2011

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

N/A

BMW Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour and their last results at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the BMW Championship

(Recent -> Past) Previous Finishes at the Bellerive Country Club

(Recent -> Past) Scottie Scheffler +300 WON-2-T4-MC-2 WON-T33-T2-T3-T22 - Rory McIlroy +1375 66-T40-T7-T32-T12 T12-T11-4-T8-4 T50 Sam Burns +1475 T3-3-T12-2-T20 T4-T2-T15-T19-8 - Tommy Fleetwood +1800 T7-T4-T13-T14-T11 T4-T5-T25-T11-T8 T35 Xander Schauffele +2000 T7-2-T18-MC-T51 T28-T5-T8-T3-T49 T35 Ludvig Aberg +2000 T7-T9-MC-T55-T17 T7-T2 - Cameron Young +2000 T39-T61-T8-2-T47 11-T43-T15-T23 - Matt Fitzpatrick +2150 T12-MC-T3-4-22 T17-T28-T2-T48-T6 MC Chris Gotterup +2450 T30-MC-T18-T11-WON T33 - Viktor Hovland +2700 T19-MC-T13-WON-MC T7-T26-WON-T35-T17 - Si Woo Kim +2700 2-T42-T6-T9-T44 T19-T5-T31-67-T29 MC Patrick Cantlay +2700 T12-T8-T28-MC-T14 T30-T13-T15-WON-WON T27 Hideki Matsuyama +2700 T7-T7-T5-T3-T14 T26-WD-WD-T35-T46 T35

BMW Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Event)

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Caves Valley Golf Club Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Patrick Cantlay 30 13 15 WON WON Scottie Scheffler WON 33 2 3 22 Viktor Hovland 7 26 WON 35 17 Rory McIlroy 12 11 4 8 4 Sam Burns 4 2 15 19 8 Xander Schauffele 28 5 8 3 49 Tommy Fleetwood 4 5 25 - - Adam Scott - 2 - 5 - Ludvig Aberg 7 2 - - -

BMW Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Event)

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Caves Valley Golf Club Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Keith Mitchell - - - 32 57 Akshay Bhatia 26 45 - - - Eric Cole - 46 25 - -

BMW Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Course)

PGA Championship Bellerive Country Club Golfer 2018 Adam Scott 3 Justin Thomas T6 Gary Woodland T6 Rickie Fowler 12 Justin Rose 19 Patrick Cantlay T27 Ryan Fox T35 Tommy Fleetwood T35 Xander Schauffele T35 Hideki Matsuyama T35 J.J Spaun T35

BMW Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Course)

PGA Championship Bellerive Country Club Golfer 2018 Alexander Noren MC Matthew Fitzpatrick MC Si Woo Kim MC Rory McIlroy T50 Russell Henley T50

BMW Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Scottie Scheffler (-15) – Caves Valley Golf Club Price: 5-2



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 1st 1st 5th 1st 16th

2024: Keegan Bradley (-12) – Castle Pines Golf Club Price: 100-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 7th 1st 2nd 6th 34th

2023: Viktor Hovland (-17) – Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Price:18-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 2nd 3rd 4th 34th 4th

2022: Patrick Cantlay (-14) – Wilmington Country Club (South) Price: 16-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 3rd 2nd 6th 40th 23rd

2021: Patrick Cantlay (-27) – Caves Valley Country Club Price: 25-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 15th 28th 28th 47th 1st

BMW Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Scottie Scheffler T3 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) WON – The Open Championship (MAJ) T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T6 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T7 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

2024: Keegan Bradley T59 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T22 – Wyndham Championship (PGA) T46 – 3M Open (PGA) MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T39 – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2023: Viktor Hovland T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T13 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T25 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T29 – Travelers Championship (PGA) 19 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

2022: Patrick Cantlay T57 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T8 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T4 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2021: Patrick Cantlay T11 – THE NORTHERN TRUST (PGA) T23 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA) MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T15 – U.S. Open (MAJ)



BMW Championship - Previous Winners Finishes at Event

2025: Scottie Scheffler

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 T33 T2 T3 T22 T20

2024: Keegan Bradley

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club Cherry Hills Country Club Conway Farms Golf Club Crooked Stick Golf Club Cog Hill Golf & Country Club 2023 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 T29 T58 T60 T43 WON T27 T28 WD T16 T59 T16

2023: Viktor Hovland

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North) 2022 2021 2020 T35 T17 T40

2022: Patrick Cantlay

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North) Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 WON T12 2 T55 T9

2021: Patrick Cantlay

BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North) Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club 2020 2019 2018 2017 T12 2 T55 T9

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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