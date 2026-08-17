👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 BMW Championship: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Scottie Scheffler - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Daily Fantasy Golf, Betting Picks

2026 BMW Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Bellerive Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to St. Louis, Missouri, this week for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. The second event of the FedExCup Playoffs features a 50-player field, with only the top 30 players advancing to next week's TOUR Championship.

With just 30 spots available at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week on or near the bubble, including Kurt Kitayama (No. 28), Bud Cauley (No. 29), Rickie Fowler (No. 30), Gary Woodland (No. 31), and J.T. Poston (No. 32).

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

BMW Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: August 20th – August 23rd, 2026
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
  • Course: Bellerive Country Club
  • Course Type: Classical
  • Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,448 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: Bentgrass
  • Fairways: Zoysia
  • Rough: Fescue 3"
  • Bunkers: 76
  • Water Hazard(s): -- (In-Play on 8 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 7,500 sq. ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $20,000,000 /$3,600,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 750
  • Field: 50 Players
  • Cut: No Cut
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death  (18, 18, 11, 12, 18)

 

BMW Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Robert Trent Jones (1960)
  • Recent Renovations: Rees Jones (2006, 2019)

Comparable Courses:

  • TPC Southwind – FedEx St. Jude Championship – RESULTS
  • Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) – 2023/ 2020 BMW Championship – RESULTS/ RESULTS
  • Valhalla Golf Club – 2024 PGA Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location (St. Louis, Missouri):

  • Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) – Olympia Fields, Illinois – 2023 & 2020 BMW Championship
  • Medinah Country Club – Medinah, Illinois – 2019 BMW Championship
  • TPC Southwind – Memphis, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship
  • TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Illinois – John Deere Classic
  • Hurstbourne Country Club – Louisville, Kentucky – ISCO Championship
  • Valhalla Golf Club – Louisville, Kentucky – 2024 PGA Championship

Comparable Yardage (7,448 Yards):

  • TPC Twin Cities – 7,431 Yards – 3M Open
  • TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – 7,438 Yards – Valero Texas Open
  • East Lake Golf Club – 7,440 Yards – TOUR Championship
  • El Cardonal at Diamante – 7,452 Yards – World Wide Technology Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
  • TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
  • Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
  • Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial
  • Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) –  A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship
  • TPC Twin Cities –  Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open
  • Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic
  • Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (7,500 sq. ft.):

  • The Riviera Country Club – 7,500 sq. ft. – The Genesis Invitational
  • Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – 7,500 sq. ft. – Arnold Palmer Invitational

 

BMW Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, August 20th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, August 21st, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, August 22nd, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:15 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, August 23rd, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 9:15 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
    • CBS – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

 

BMW Championship - Weather

 

FedEx St. Jude Championship - FedEx Cup Playoff Format

The FedExCup is the PGA TOUR's season-long points race, culminating in a three-event playoff series that determines the FedExCup Champion.

The FedExCup Playoffs began last week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which featured the top 70 players in the standings. This week, the field has been reduced to 50 players for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

Following the BMW Championship, only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, where the FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

 

BMW Championship - Course/ Tournament History

The BMW Championship dates back to 1899, when it was first played as the Western Open. It is the third-oldest tournament in PGA TOUR history, behind only the U.S. Open and Open Championship, and has been conducted by the Western Golf Association throughout its history.

The Western Open quickly became one of the most prestigious events in American golf, attracting many of the game's biggest stars. Its list of champions includes legends such as Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

In 2007, the tournament was renamed the BMW Championship after BMW became the title sponsor. That same year, the event became part of the newly created FedExCup Playoffs, serving as the second event in the three-tournament postseason.

Since becoming the BMW Championship, the tournament has traveled to several of the country's top courses. Recent venues have included Cog Hill, Conway Farms, Crooked Stick, Olympia Fields, Medinah, Caves Valley, Castle Pines, and Wilmington Country Club.

The BMW Championship currently features the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings following the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After four rounds, only the top 30 players advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Bellerive Country Club dates back to 1897, when it began as a nine-hole course in north St. Louis with 166 members. The club was formally incorporated in 1910 and was named after Louis St. Ange de Bellerive, the last French commander in North America.

After nearly six decades at its original location, the club relocated in the 1950s. Members selected renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design the new course, with the current Bellerive layout opening on Memorial Day in 1960.

The course quickly earned the nickname "Green Monster of Ladue" because of its demanding design, deep bunkers, large undulating greens, and challenging approach shots.

Just five years after opening, Bellerive hosted the 1965 U.S. Open. Gary Player defeated Kel Nagle in an 18-hole playoff to win the championship and complete the career Grand Slam.

Bellerive continued to build its championship résumé, hosting the inaugural U.S. Mid-Amateur in 1981 and the 1992 PGA Championship, where Nick Price captured his first major championship. The club later hosted the 2004 U.S. Senior Open and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

The course underwent a major renovation in the mid-2000s under Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones Sr. The project restored many of the original design elements while modernizing the course, including improvements to the greens, fairways, bunkers, and drainage.

Bellerive hosted the BMW Championship in 2008, when Camilo Villegas earned his first PGA TOUR victory. The tournament was the second event of the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs and featured the top 70 players in the standings.

In 2018, Bellerive hosted the 100th PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka captured his fourth major championship, finishing at 16-under and two strokes ahead of Tiger Woods.

Bellerive has established itself as one of the premier championship venues in the Midwest. The club has hosted multiple U.S. Opens, PGA Championships, Senior Opens, and the BMW Championship, with the 2026 BMW Championship marking its return to the FedExCup Playoffs.

The club is also scheduled to host the 2030 Presidents Cup, adding another major international event to its impressive championship résumé.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration Course Location
2025 Bellerive Country Club St. Louis, Missouri
2024 Castle Pines Golf Club Castle Rock, Colorado
2023 Olympia Fields Country Club Olympia Fields, Illinois
2022 Wilmington Country Club (South) Wilmington, Delaware
2021 Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Maryland
2020 Olympia Fields Country Club Olympia Fields, Illinois
2019 Medinah Country Club Medinah, Illinois
2018 Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
2017 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois
2016 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, Indiana
2015 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois
2014 Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
2013 Conway Farms Golf Club Lake Forest, Illinois
2012 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, Indiana
2011 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois
2010 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois
2009 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois
2008 Bellerive Country Club Town and Country, Missouri
2007 Cog Hill Golf & Country Club Palos Park, Illinois

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2007 – Present BMW Championship

Tournament Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 261, Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau (2021 – Caves Valley Golf Club)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 59, Jim Furyk (2013 - Conway Farms Golf Course)

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 16-under 264 (Brooks Koepka – 2018)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 8-under 62 (Jim Furyk - 2008)

 

BMW Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1960, Bellerive Country Club is a par-70 layout measuring approximately 7,800 yards, making it one of the longer courses on the PGA TOUR. The course features four par 3s, 12 par 4s, and two par 5s, creating a demanding test that places a premium on both distance and precision.

Bellerive's wide fairways give players opportunities to attack off the tee, but the course becomes significantly more difficult when players miss their intended lines. Strategically placed bunkers and thick rough can leave players with difficult approach shots.

The greens are another major defense. Bellerive features large, undulating putting surfaces with significant elevation changes and challenging runoff areas. Players who consistently put themselves on the correct portion of the greens will have a major advantage, while poor approach angles can lead to difficult two-putts or challenging up-and-down attempts.

The par 5s provide some of the best scoring opportunities on the course, but neither is a guaranteed birdie. Players who can combine distance with strong approach play should have opportunities to gain strokes, while the longer par 4s will test both driving distance and long-iron play.

The four par 3s offer a diverse test, with each requiring a different approach. Club selection will be especially important throughout the week as players navigate Bellerive's undulating terrain and potentially changing wind conditions.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

BMW Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Bellerive Country Club range from 170 to 237 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection.

Hole 3 | Par 3 | 170 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 2.775 (Difficulty Rank - 15)

An enticing par 3, this hole should offer several birdie opportunities, but beware of a poorly struck iron shot. Water surrounds much of the green, making the right and back hole locations dangerous to access. If the cup is cut over the left ridge, there will be a good chance to see a hole-in-one that day.

Hole 6 | Par 3 | 215 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.347 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

This is the signature par 3 at Bellerive. In the 1965 U.S. Open, this hole played to an incredible 4.03 stroke average. The green has even shrunk a bit since the renovation, making the front of the green just as difficult to hit as the back right shelf. Hole locations cut in the middle swale always provide some excitement with tee shots feeding toward the cup. Unfortunately, plan on seeing more than a few big numbers made here.

Hole 13 | Par 3 | 187 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 2.968 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

Simply put, hole location means everything as to how tough this hole will play. If the flag is on the accessible left side of the green, plenty of birdies will be available. If the hole is cut back center or right, a routine two-putt will be a tall task. The slopes and ridges in this large green make for quite a roller coaster ride when putting.

Hole 16 | Par 3 | 237 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.168 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

Here’s another tough one on The Ridge. Playing at more than 230 yards and again into a prevailing southerly breeze, look for players to carve long irons and hybrids, into this large, elevated green. Just make a 3 here and be on your way. The front bunkers are no place to be as the unlucky player will have a hard time just seeing the flag stick from within the depths of the sand.

 

BMW Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Bellerive Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 11 is the shortest, listed at 361 yards, with the longest being No. 4, playing 514 yards.

Hole 1 | Par 4 | 424 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.947 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

Playing directly away from the majestic clubhouse, Bellerive's opening hole is a straight line 430-yard par 4. The tee shot doesn't require length, as the fairway bunkers squeeze the landing area right at 300 yards, but you will definitely want to find the fairway to access the hole locations, especially on the left side of the green. You will see plenty of less-than-driver selections off the tee all week

Hole 2 | Par 4 | 427 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.03 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

This hole probably saw a dramatic change in the renovation of 2006, being transformed from a long dogleg left, to a shorter but more versatile short par-4. The most recent enhancement to the design features an extended and dramatically elevated tee box, clearly introducing the players to the water feature and penalty area that snugly guards the left side of the fairway. In addition, the fairway is gently sloped left, with rough heights cut low bordering the water, encouraging any ball hit down that side to trundle into the pond. You will see a variety of clubs utilized to find the fairway, which then gives the player a short-iron or a wedge of some kind to attack any hole location.

Hole 5 | Par 4 | 489 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 6)

This is one of the classic Robert Trent Jones par 4’s. Any kind of par will be much appreciated here, with the rare birdie chance coming when the hole is cut on the left side of a massive green. All tee shots kick to the right, towards an always thick and healthy rough. Unfortunately, the left rough is even harder to negotiate. Finding the fairway off the tee under any circumstance should be the goal of all players on this difficult hole.

Hole 11 | Par 4 | 361 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.763 (Difficulty Rank - 16)

A true risk/reward short par 4!  Players choosing to lay up short of the pond guarding the front right of the green will only need a mid iron to do so.  This will leave the player with a wedge to a long, narrow green.  The risk taker will need a precise drive in order to hit the green.  However, the hole can also be played at distances from 275 to 355 yards, enticing more players to try to hit the green.

Hole 14 | Par 4 | 417 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 3.879 (Difficulty Rank - 13)

This is the beginning of The Ridge, the gauntlet of finishing holes at Bellerive. Secluded back in the trees, the 14th asks the player to hit a tee shot to a landing area guarded by treacherous bunkers on the right and deep rough on the left. The longer hitters will have to be most accurate, as the fairway narrows. The green is so tucked around the corner that players hitting approaches from the left side might not be able to see their target. Birdies will come in bunches when the hole is placed on the front right of the green. The players will be treated to an amazing vista, overlooking the lower holes, from the back of the infinity green.

Hole 15 | Par 4 | 495 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.172 (Difficulty Rank - 4)

Another perfect example of a Robert Trent Jones par-4, the 15th is a tough par but a reasonable bogey. Quite long at 495 yards and usually into a prevailing southerly wind, a good tee shot gives a player a chance to hit a middle or long iron into this wide, but shallow, target. However, miss short right or go over this shallow green and a player will find a most difficult up-and-down from the bunkers. The steep right-to-left slope makes short pitches and chips very challenging.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 462 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.113 (Difficulty Rank - 7)

A classic finishing hole, the 18th gives very little, especially when trying to finish up a good round. Again, landing the tee shot in the fairway is of the utmost importance. Otherwise, this may be the hardest green to hit on the entire course. The most exciting hole location on this devilish green, is the middle left swale that allows a player to fee the ball towards the hole. Otherwise, getting approach shots close for birdie may be at a premium on the closer. A par on the 18th is a satisfying way to end your round.

 

BMW Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 8 and No. 17.

Hole 8 | Par 5 | 613 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.693 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

This hole underwent a slight change to the landing area. The left fairway bunker, which guarded the dogleg, has been removed, allowing players to take an aggressive line that potentially affords them an opportunity to hit the green in two. The creek that hugs the right side is now exposed, making golfers think twice when laying up for their second shot. This green offers a wide but shallow target. Any hole cut on the left side of the green is protected by two deep bunkers.

Hole 17 | Par 5 | 624 Yards | 2018 Stroke Average: 4.743 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

The most impactful change that players who haven't played Bellerive recently will notice, comes at the penultimate hole. The tee box has bee relocated to the east side of the long and menacing creek that guards the hole through its entirety. And, in addition to that change, an additional 15-30 yards of potential tee selections may add to the challenge of getting home with birdie in mind. As always on this 5-par, keep the tee shot left of the penalty area, and then decide if negotiating the cross bunker at 70 or so yards is worth the risk... if up for the challenge, players can reach the green in two and make a late move up the leader board.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 6, "The Ridge" 14-16

 

BMW Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Driving Distance

Scrambling Gained %

    Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-500 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 601-650 Yards

    Birdie or Better %

    Bogey Avoidance

    Proximity Gained: 150-200, 200+ Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    BMW Championship - The Field

    The 2026 BMW Championship features a 50-player field, with every player ranked inside the top 50 of the FedExCup standings teeing it up this week. The field also includes 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, making this one of the strongest fields of the season.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Top 50 Fedex Cup Points

    Debutants in the Field (Event):

    • Alex Fitzpatrick, Jake Knapp, Kristoffer Reitan, Matt McCarty, Michael Brennan, Michael Thorbjornsen, MinWoo Lee, Nicolai Hojgaard, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Scottie Scheffler – 2025
    • Viktor Hovland – 2023
    • Patrick Cantlay – 2022, 2021
    • Justin Thomas – 2019
    • Rory McIlroy – 2012
    • Justin Rose – 2011

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • N/A

    BMW Championship - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour and their last results at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the BMW Championship
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Previous Finishes at the Bellerive Country Club
    (Recent -> Past)
    Scottie Scheffler +300 WON-2-T4-MC-2 WON-T33-T2-T3-T22 -
    Rory McIlroy +1375 66-T40-T7-T32-T12 T12-T11-4-T8-4 T50
    Sam Burns +1475 T3-3-T12-2-T20 T4-T2-T15-T19-8 -
    Tommy Fleetwood +1800 T7-T4-T13-T14-T11 T4-T5-T25-T11-T8 T35
    Xander Schauffele +2000 T7-2-T18-MC-T51 T28-T5-T8-T3-T49 T35
    Ludvig Aberg +2000 T7-T9-MC-T55-T17 T7-T2 -
    Cameron Young +2000 T39-T61-T8-2-T47 11-T43-T15-T23 -
    Matt Fitzpatrick +2150 T12-MC-T3-4-22 T17-T28-T2-T48-T6 MC
    Chris Gotterup +2450 T30-MC-T18-T11-WON T33 -
    Viktor Hovland +2700 T19-MC-T13-WON-MC T7-T26-WON-T35-T17 -
    Si Woo Kim +2700 2-T42-T6-T9-T44 T19-T5-T31-67-T29 MC
    Patrick Cantlay +2700 T12-T8-T28-MC-T14 T30-T13-T15-WON-WON T27
    Hideki Matsuyama +2700 T7-T7-T5-T3-T14 T26-WD-WD-T35-T46 T35

     

    BMW Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Event)

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Caves Valley Golf Club Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Golf Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Patrick Cantlay 30 13 15 WON WON
    Scottie Scheffler WON 33 2 3 22
    Viktor Hovland 7 26 WON 35 17
    Rory McIlroy 12 11 4 8 4
    Sam Burns 4 2 15 19 8
    Xander Schauffele 28 5 8 3 49
    Tommy Fleetwood 4 5 25 - -
    Adam Scott - 2 - 5 -
    Ludvig Aberg 7 2 - - -

     

    BMW Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Event)

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Caves Valley Golf Club Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Golf Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Keith Mitchell - - - 32 57
    Akshay Bhatia 26 45 - - -
    Eric Cole - 46 25 - -

     

    BMW Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Course)

    PGA Championship
    Bellerive Country Club
    Golfer 2018
    Adam Scott 3
    Justin Thomas T6
    Gary Woodland T6
    Rickie Fowler 12
    Justin Rose 19
    Patrick Cantlay T27
    Ryan Fox T35
    Tommy Fleetwood T35
    Xander Schauffele T35
    Hideki Matsuyama T35
    J.J Spaun T35

     

    BMW Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Course)

    PGA Championship
    Bellerive Country Club
    Golfer 2018
    Alexander Noren MC
    Matthew Fitzpatrick MC
    Si Woo Kim MC
    Rory McIlroy T50
    Russell Henley T50

     

    BMW Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Scottie Scheffler (-15) – Caves Valley Golf Club
      • Price: 5-2
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    1st 1st 5th 1st 16th
    • 2024: Keegan Bradley (-12) – Castle Pines Golf Club
      • Price: 100-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    7th 1st 2nd 6th 34th
    • 2023: Viktor Hovland (-17) – Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)
      • Price:18-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    2nd 3rd 4th 34th 4th
    • 2022: Patrick Cantlay (-14) – Wilmington Country Club (South)
      • Price: 16-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    3rd 2nd 6th 40th 23rd
    • 2021: Patrick Cantlay (-27) – Caves Valley Country Club
      • Price: 25-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    15th 28th 28th 47th 1st

     

    BMW Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Scottie Scheffler
      • T3 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • WON – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • T6 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • T7 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
    • 2024: Keegan Bradley
      • T59 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • T22 – Wyndham Championship (PGA)
      • T46 – 3M Open (PGA)
      • MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T39 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • 2023: Viktor Hovland
      • T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • T13 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T25 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • T29 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • 19 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
    • 2022: Patrick Cantlay
      • T57 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • T8 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T4 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • 2021: Patrick Cantlay
      • T11 – THE NORTHERN TRUST (PGA)
      • T23 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA)
      • MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • T15 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

     

    BMW Championship - Previous Winners Finishes at Event

    2025: Scottie Scheffler

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Castle Pines Golf Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North)
    2024 2023 2022 2021 2020
    T33 T2 T3 T22 T20

    2024: Keegan Bradley

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club Cherry Hills Country Club Conway Farms Golf Club Crooked Stick Golf Club Cog Hill Golf & Country Club
    2023 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011
    T29 T58 T60 T43 WON T27 T28 WD T16 T59 T16

    2023: Viktor Hovland

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Wilmington Country Club (South) Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North)
    2022 2021 2020
    T35 T17 T40

    2022: Patrick Cantlay

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Caves Valley Country Club Olympia Fields Country Club (North) Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club
    2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
    WON T12 2 T55 T9

    2021: Patrick Cantlay

    BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship BMW Championship
    Olympia Fields Country Club (North) Medinah Country Club (No. 3) Aronimink Golf Club Conway Farms Golf Club
    2020 2019 2018 2017
    T12 2 T55 T9

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

    LIKE ROTOBALLER?

    See RotoBaller at the top of Google

    CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

    More PGA Analysis and Picks

    BMW Championship: Betting and Fantasy Preview
    OAD Picks: St. Jude Championship (Premium)
    PGA DFS Roundtable: FedEx St. Jude (Premium)
    PGA Betting Roundtable: FedEx (Premium)



    Win More With RotoBaller

    Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.

    Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:

    Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.

    REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

    Ian Machado Garry

    Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
    Islam Makhachev

    Defends His Welterweight Title
    Breece Hall

    Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
    CFB

    Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
    Gillian Robertson

    Outclassed At UFC 330
    Gillian Robertson

    Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
    CFB

    Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
    CFB

    Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
    Kauê Fernandes

    Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
    Breece Hall

    Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
    Herbert Jones

    Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
    Jalin Turner

    Scores First-Round Knockout Win
    Philadelphia 76ers

    76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
    Trendon Watford

    Lands with Pelicans
    Miles Bridges

    Likely to Wait on Extension
    Drake Maye

    Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
    Bryan Woo

    Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
    Brice Turang

    Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
    Alec Pierce

    to Miss All of Training Camp
    Dansby Swanson

    to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
    Dallas Mavericks

    Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
    Cooper Flagg

    Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
    Dereck Lively II

    Making Progress in Foot Recovery
    Haywood Highsmith

    Remains Backburner Option for Heat
    Anthony Edwards

    Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
    Jeremiyah Love

    Dealing with a High-Ankle Sprain, Likely Done for Preseason
    CFB

    South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
    CFB

    Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
    Kyle Monangai

    Suffers Knee Injury, Limps Off Practice Field
    Tucker Kraft

    Packers Could Limit Tucker Kraft's Snap Count Throughout First Half
    Jeremiyah Love

    Cardinals Hopeful Jeremiyah Love Will be Ready for Week 1
    Shane McClanahan

    to Return on Monday
    MLB

    MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
    Joey Logano

    Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
    Chase Briscoe

    Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
    Austin Cindric

    Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
    Denny Hamlin

    Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
    Ryan Blaney

    Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
    CFB

    Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
    Christian McCaffrey

    Still Not Practicing, Injury Concerns Continue to Rise
    CFB

    Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
    CFB

    TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
    CFB

    Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
    CFB

    Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
    CFB

    Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
    Tyler Soderstrom

    A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
    CFB

    Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
    Parker Washington

    has Established Himself as Jaguars' WR1
    Cody Bellinger

    Could Be Activated Next Weekend
    Jacob deGrom

    Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
    Marcus Mariota

    Suffers Sprained MCL, Likely Out for Rest of Preseason
    Tucker Kraft

    Cleared to Participate in Team Work on Sunday
    NBA

    Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
    Tyrese Haliburton

    Calls Out Road Opener
    Carter Bryant

    Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
    NBA

    Lester Quinones Remains on Real Madrid's Radar
    Dillon Brooks

    Looks to Expand Game
    Paul Skenes

    to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
    Trea Turner

    Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
    Logan Webb

    Removed with Back Tightness
    Joshua Báez

    Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
    Ty Simpson

    Lives Up to the Hype in Preseason Debut
    DeVonta Smith

    Sits Out Preseason Opener
    DJ Moore

    Bills Not Worried About DJ Moore's Injury
    Josh Downs

    Exits Saturday's Practice Early After Landing Hard on his Back
    Jaxson Dart

    "Puzzled" Everytime he Finds Himself in the Blue Tent
    Kyle Tucker

    Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
    Jonathon Brooks

    Runs with Starting Lineup on Saturday
    Ryan Blaney

    Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
    Joey Logano

    Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
    Kyle Busch

    Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
    Christopher Bell

    Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
    Ty Gibbs

    Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
    Kyle Larson

    Will Start 30th at Richmond
    Chase Briscoe

    Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
    William Byron

    Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
    Tyler Reddick

    Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
    Chase Elliott

    Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
    Hunter Goodman

    Scratched With Shoulder Inflammation
    DJ Moore

    D.J. Moore Leaves Preseason Opener With Lower-Leg Concern
    Aaron Judge

    Resumes Throwing, Could Return in a Month
    Jeremiyah Love

    Cardinals Non-Committal on Jeremiyah Love Playing in Week 1
    Juan Soto

    Vows to Return This Year
    NASCAR

    Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
    Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    Placed on the Concussion Injured List
    Austin Dillon

    Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
    Josh Berry

    Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
    Jeremiyah Love

    Out at Least a Week With Sore Ankle
    CFB

    Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
    Max Strus

    Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
    NBA

    Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
    NBA

    Max Shulga Heads to Real Madrid
    Kyrie Irving

    Recovery Shapes Mavericks' Outlook
    Max Christie

    Eyes Bigger Role with Dallas
    Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

    Exits Early After Collision, In Concussion Protocol
    Chicago Bulls

    Jordan Brink Joins Bulls' Development Staff
    Braden Smith

    Nears Two-Way Deal with Pacers
    Ketel Marte

    Pulled With Knee Soreness on Friday
    Shohei Ohtani

    Throws Bullpen Session on Friday
    CJ Abrams

    to Make the Transition to Second Base
    CFB

    Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
    CFB

    Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
    CFB

    Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
    CFB

    Virginia Running Back Room Rounding Out
    CFB

    Tony Elliott Not Against Two-Quarterback System
    CFB

    Duke's Quarterback Competition Continues
    CFB

    Penn State Running Back James Peoples Standing Out at Practice
    CFB

    Edrees Farooq Suffers Leg Injury, Taken to Hospital
    Ian Machado Garry

    Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
    Islam Makhachev

    Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
    Mackenzie Dern

    Set To Defend Her Title
    Gillian Robertson

    Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
    Kauê Fernandes

    Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
    Jalin Turner

    Returns At UFC 330
    NHL

    Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
    Jack Roslovic

    Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
    WAS

    Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
    Dylan Larkin

    Could Start Season With Red Wings
    Zach Werenski

    Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
    Aaron Rai

    Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
    Justin Rose

    a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
    Tom Kim

    Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
    Si Woo Kim

    Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
    Ryan Gerard

    Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
    Patrick Cantlay

    Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
    Akshay Bhatia

    Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
    Collin Morikawa

    Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
    Justin Thomas

    Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
    Jordan Spieth

    Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
    Scottie Scheffler

    Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
    Jackson Koivun

    Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
    Russell Henley

    Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
    Tommy Fleetwood

    a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
    Michael Brennan

    Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
    Power your platform with our news
    View All News
    RANKINGS
    C
    1B
    2B
    3B
    SS
    OF
    SP
    RP
    View All Players

    RANKINGS

    QB
    RB
    WR
    TE
    K
    DEF
    View All Players

    MORE RECENT ARTICLES

    Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
    Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/17-8/23)
    Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/17-8/23)
    Two-Start Pitchers: Streamers and Starts