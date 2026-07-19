Wilyer Abreu has Second Straight Two-Homer Game on Saturday
Wilyer Abreu has had one heck of a start to the second half of the 2026 season. For the second straight game on Saturday in a 7-6 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Abreu had two home runs, going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and a walk to boost his season average to .266 and his OPS to an even .800. The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting Venezuelan outfielder is now slashing .266/.338/.462 on the year with 15 home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 95 games across 413 plate appearances in his fourth year in the majors. He's on pace to easily shatter his previous career highs in basically every category in the second half after he hit 22 homers and drove in 69 in 115 games for the BoSox a year ago. So far in 13 games and 60 plate appearances in July, Abreu is hitting .260 (13-for-50) with a 1.007 OPS, five long balls, four doubles, 10 RBI, and 11 runs scored. If he's somehow available in your league -- he's rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues -- he's an immediate pickup.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com