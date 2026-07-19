James Tibbs III Could be Ready for Big-League Call-Up
James Tibbs III has been a part of two trades already in his career and is primed to contribute to his newest team, the Dodgers. Tibbs is producing in a big way for Triple-A Oklahoma City with 21 and 72 RBI, a .290 batting average to go with 74 runs scored. A former first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants, Tibbs is now the No. 9 prospect in the Dodgers' system. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter is delivering at a rate beyond his prospect pedigree and could be ready for a spot in the Dodgers' outfield right now. The Dodgers have no shortage of big-league-ready talent in the outfield, but Tibbs could be a sneaky addition to fantasy rosters. His Pacific Coast League numbers suggest he is ready for his big-league debut and could contribute in fantasy if given the opportunity.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball