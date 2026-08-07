Troy Franklin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Waddle Addition Hurts His Value
Troy Franklin had a breakout season in 2025, finishing second on the Denver Broncos in receptions, receiving yards, targets, and touchdown receptions behind Courtland Sutton in all of the categories. The former fourth-round pick was afforded ample opportunities due to Denver's lack of depth at receiver and took full advantage. Franklin is adept at using his shifty moves near the goal line, which has now made him a red-zone favorite of QB Bo Nix. The problem for Franklin entering the new season is that the Broncos traded for Miami mainstay Jaylen Waddle, so Waddle and Sutton should command a high target share of Nix's throws. Franklin will be the WR3 but will have to fend off the dangerous Marvin Mims, who scored six touchdowns in 2024 but has never fully realized his potential. Franklin might be able to deliver 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2026, but his odds of taking another leap up the fantasy value ladder took a major hit when Waddle was added to the receiver room. Franklin will need to find his role and targets behind two perennial 1,000-yard receivers or else his fantasy worth will be lower than last season.