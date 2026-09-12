Terry McLaurin In WR2 Territory for Season Opener Against Eagles
Terry McLaurin is coming off the first injury-plagued season of his seven-year career, playing only 10 games. The 30-year-old wideout remained hyper-efficient on his targets once again, ranking 5th in first downs per route run (0.135) and 11th in yards per target (10.03) among 104 wide receivers and tight ends (minimum 50 targets). McLaurin also welcomes veteran Stefon Diggs, who easily slots in as the best wide receiver opposite McLaurin in his career. Diggs is likely to take a few more targets away as more of an underneath option, but McLaurin should still be the favorite to lead Washington in targets. McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels barely shared the field as they both battled injury, and they'll be looking to recapture that connection that led to McLaurin breaking out with a career-high 13 touchdowns. The 2x Pro Bowler will have a tough matchup in Week 1 against a stingy Eagles secondary led by Quinyon Mitchell, who McLaurin figures to see a heavy diet of. McLaurin has played Philadelphia 15 times in his career, recording 4.9 receptions and 71.9 yards per game and six touchdowns—McLaurin slots in as RotoBaller's WR26 for Week 1 in PPR leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller