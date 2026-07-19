Spencer Torkelson has First Multi-Homer Game of the Year
Spencer Torkelson continues to be a solid power source for fantasy managers, if nothing else. In the dominant 7-0 shutout win over the hosting Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Saturday night, Torkelson went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a season-high four RBI, and one strikeout. He clubbed a three-run homer to set the tone in the first inning and added a solo blast in the fifth inning to carry Detroit's offense in the easy win. The 26-year-old right-handed slugger and former first overall pick in 2020 out of Arizona State is hitting just .209 (69-for-330) on the season, but he has added 18 home runs, 47 RBI, and 40 runs for fantasy managers as a solid source of power despite all the swing and miss and the career-high 32.7% strikeout rate. Torkelson has four home runs in 12 games so far in July, but he's also hitting just .156 (7-for-45) with a .647 OPS, 10 RBI, six runs, four walks, and 17 strikeouts in 49 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com