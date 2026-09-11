Saquon Barkley Poised For Bounce-Back Campaign, RB1 Vs. Commanders in Week 1
Saquon Barkley's 2025 season was a bit of a disappointment. Last year, Barkley rushed 280 times for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns, while catching 37 passes for 273 yards and two additional scores. He will look to start the season on a high note against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. While he was still fairly productive last season, Barkley's yards-per-carry average dipped from 5.8 in 2024 to just 4.1 in 2025. Meanwhile, his rushing yards after contact went from 677 yards (2.0 yards per carry) in 2024 to just 451 yards (1.6 yards per carry) in 2025. Barkley is looking to bounce back in 2026 with a new offensive system in place from newly minted offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Barkley enters the 2026 season as the Eagles' undisputed No. 1 running back, and he should have a high-volume role. However, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley will see reps behind him, with Bigsby being the biggest threat to take a few touches away from Barkley. In 2025, Barkley finished the season ranked No. 15 among running backs in both total fantasy points and fantasy points-per-game (half-PPR). He faces the Commanders in Week 1, who ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed in 2025 (141.8). Barkley enters the 2026 season as RotoBaller's No. 6 running back. He should be in all fantasy lineups for Week 1 and moving forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller