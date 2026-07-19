Sam Antonacci Is Too Useful to Leave on the Waiver Wire
Sam Antonacci is still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues despite batting .285 with seven home runs, 50 runs, 29 RBI, and 13 steals across 270 at-bats. He homered on Friday, July 17, then went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. That is not a reason to jump off. Antonacci owns a .376 on-base percentage and has struck out in just 15.3% of his 313 plate appearances. That contact, plus a regular turn atop Chicago's lineup, keeps the runs and steals coming. The power is not big, but it is no longer empty, either. Seven homers work just fine alongside 13 steals and 50 runs. Antonacci also qualifies at second base, third base, and the outfield. At 47% rostered on Yahoo, he should not be sitting on the wire in competitive 10-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller