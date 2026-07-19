Hagen Smith's Record Not Reflective of his Upside
Hagen Smith's 0-5 record fool you; he has the pitching tools to be a successful player for fantasy managers. Smith has pitched to an 0-5 mark at Triple-A Charlotte this season with a 4.67 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. His 77 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched give a good look into his upside, and his fastball and slider are both graded out at 60. The left-hander out of Arkansas is the No. 3 overall prospect for the White Sox, and while he has only been used in starting situations in the minors, he could be looked at as a high-leverage bullpen arm in the big leagues. Control has been a struggle for Smith a bit in the minors, but his high-quality pitches make him a fantasy target, especially in dynasty leagues. Shallow league owners will also want to plant a flag on Smith as a waiver wire option because of the upside if he is called up by Chicago this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball