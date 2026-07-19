Seaver King has Tough Road to Big-League Spot With Current Injury
Seaver King (oblique) has had a stellar minor-league season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester before landing on the injured list. Between both levels, the talented infielder is hitting .306 with 10 homers and 51 RBI to go with 50 runs scored and nine stolen bases. King has a five-tool profile and is graded out with 70 speed. Unfortunately for fantasy managers this season, King landed on the IL in early July with an oblique injury. He has a bit of a tough road to the majors this season, as the Nationals have a solid middle infield led by CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez, and King will have to work his way back to full health in the second half with the oblique injury, which can be tricky to deal with. But the Wake Forest product is the No. 6 prospect in the Nationals system and offers high upside with his elite speed.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball