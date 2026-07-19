Ryan Weathers Moved to Monday Against the Pirates
Ryan Weathers' next start is being moved to Monday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Weathers was originally scheduled to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday before the contest was postponed by inclement weather. The Yankees have opted not to use Weathers during their doubleheader in the Bronx on Sunday, so he'll be pushed back to start the new week and will be in line for a two-start week for fantasy managers instead. It will definitely improve the 26-year-old southpaw's matchup in what will be his 19th start of the year. The former seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2018 has gone 3-7 in his first year with the Yanks with a 4.15 ERA (3.87 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with a career-high 110 strikeouts and 27 walks in 97 2/3 innings pitched. A career-high 26.9% strikeout rate makes Weathers a sneaky matchup-based streamer. The Pirates rank second in baseball in OPS, but they also have the second-most strikeouts, making Weathers an intriguing starter on Monday.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch