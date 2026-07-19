Royce Lewis Returns From Hamstring Injury on Sunday
Royce Lewis (hamstring) is starting at second base and is batting cleanup for the Twins in Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.com. The Twins held the oft-injured Lewis out of Saturday's lineup due to soreness in his left hamstring, but it turned out to be a minor issue, and he's back in the lineup the following day. The 27-year-old former first overall pick in 2017 will take a weak .216/.292/.392 slash line into Sunday's contest in Chicago, but he has been better since returning from a minor-league demotion on June 6, going 33-for-128 (.258) with an .804 OPS, seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 33 games for the Twins since rejoining the big-league roster. Strikeouts are always going to be part of Lewis' game, but he can provide decent power from the right side and is eligible at third and second base in fantasy leagues. Lewis is currently rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues. In just five career at-bats against Cubs lefty starter Shota Imanaga, he has a homer and three RBI.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com