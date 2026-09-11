Philadelphia Defense/Special Teams Ranks in the Top-Five Entering Week 1 vs. Washington

Sep 11, 2026, 9:31 PM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 season. Philadelphia enters the campaign ranked as RotoBaller's No. 5 defense/special teams unit for the opening week. The Eagles enter the campaign healthy, but edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) has been ruled out after practicing in a limited capacity this week. In 2025, the Eagles finished right in the middle in total fantasy points, checking in at 16th in the NFL. Last season, the Eagles ranked 13th in the NFL in total yards allowed (314.2 per game), eighth in passing yards allowed (189.8 per game), 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (124.4), and fifth in points allowed (19.1 per game). Philadelphia also recorded 21 takeaways in 2025 (12 interceptions and nine takeaways). The Commanders, meanwhile, had one of the better ground attacks in 2025, averaging 134.7 rushing yards per game. However, Washington struggled to pass the ball (184.1 yards per game) and put up points (20.9) with quarterback Jayden Daniels
missing 10 games. Daniels is healthy entering the 2026 season and will challenge the Eagles. Still, the Philadelphia defense is expected to have the advantage over Washington. Special teams-wise, the Eagles list rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon
as the starting punt returner, while Will Shipley
and Tank Bigsby
will handle kick return duties. Philadelphia did not return a kickoff or a punt for a touchdown in 2025.--Ryan O'BlenessSource: Pro Football Reference