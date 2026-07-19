Otto Lopez Out With Finger Injury on Sunday
Otto Lopez (finger) is not in the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee against the Brewers after injuring his hand on Saturday night, according to MLB.com. Javier Sanoja is starting at the 6 for the Fish and will bat cleanup against Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser. Lopez took a groundball to his right ring finger in the second inning on Saturday, but he stayed in for the rest of the game. It's unclear what the severity of the injury is, but manager Clayton McCullough didn't sound too worried about Lopez after Saturday's contest, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. The 27-year-old Dominican infielder has been one of the best sources of batting average and on-base percentage in 2026, slashing .335/.368/.505 with an .873 OPS, nine homers, 46 RBI, 18 steals, and 61 runs scored in 388 at-bats in a breakout campaign for the Marlins as a first-time All-Star. Lopez's next chance to return to action will come in Monday's series opener against the hosting Houston Astros.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com