Mickey Moniak a Clear Waiver-Wire Option
Mickey Moniak is rostered in just 40% of Yahoo leagues despite batting .276 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI, and 31 runs across 217 at-bats. He added two hits and drove in a pair during Saturday's 10-3 win over Cincinnati. The home runs have slowed lately, but Moniak has still gone deep 39 times since the start of last season. Most of that damage has come against right-handed pitching, and Colorado can sit him when a lefty is on the mound. That makes him easier to use in daily-lineup formats, but it does not erase the power. Moniak is not an automatic start every day. He is still a clear add in 10-team leagues for fantasy managers who need home runs and can work around the occasional platoon sit.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller