Kyle Harrison's MRI Comes Back "All Good"
Kyle Harrison (elbow) said his precautionary MRI exam came back "all good," and he threw off a mound on Saturday with no issues, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Now the question is whether he will face live hitters before coming off the 15-day injured list. Harris is eligible to return to the Brewers this Friday, July 24. It's the best-case scenario for the Brewers and fantasy managers, although the 24-year-old southpaw will be pretty risky in starting lineups in his next scheduled start when he returns from the IL. In 17 games (83 2/3 innings) in his first year in Milwaukee, Harrison has found new life, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA (3.10 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks in his fourth year in the big leagues. In his two starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals in July, Harrison allowed six earned runs on nine hits with a walk and only five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, but he could have been compromised by his elbow issues. He's still rostered in over 80% of Yahoo leagues and can be a key starter for fantasy managers in the second half if he stays healthy.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy