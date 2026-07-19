Jose Trevino Clubs Two Home Runs in Loss to Rockies
Jose Trevino took advantage of the thin air in Denver on Saturday night to go 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in the team's 10-3 blowout loss to the hosting Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field. The 33-year-old veteran backup catcher provided most of the Reds' offense on the night and boosted his season line to .268/.278/.437 with a .714 OPS, three home runs, 10 RBI, and nine runs scored in just 23 games played and 74 plate appearances as the backup to Tyler Stephenson. The two-homer game was Trevino's first of the year and just the third of his big-league career, with the last such instance coming back in May of 2024 when he was with the New York Yankees. Trevino has been hot when given opportunities since the start of June for Cincy, going 15-for-42 (.357) with all three of his home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, and seven runs scored in 12 games and 42 plate appearances. However, his rare power outburst on Saturday in Denver shouldn't cause fantasy managers to grab him off the waiver wire, even in two-catcher leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com