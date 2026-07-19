Jett Williams' Speed Makes him a Prospect to Monitor
Jett Williams is producing a fine month of July for Triple-A Nashville and is making a case for promotion to the big-league club. In 22 July at-bats, Williams is hitting .364 with four stolen bases. The talented right-handed hitter is graded out at 65 for his running skill and has 21 steals on the season in Nashville. Williams was a first-round pick by the New York Mets and was sent over to Milwaukee in the Freddy Peralta trade. The 22-year-old's strengths are his defense and his base running ability, but he can contribute at the plate for fantasy managers. In 304 at-bats this season, Williams has nine home runs and 41 RBI to go with 60 runs scored for Nashville. Williams should be watched as a potential contributor in the steals and runs scored categories who can also add occasional power and pure hitting.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball