Jeremy Pena on the Bench to Start Sunday's Game
Jeremy Pena (hamstring) will start Sunday's series finale against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on the bench after he was pulled from Saturday's game early with cramps in his right hamstring, per MLB.com. Nick Allen is starting at shortstop on Sunday and will hit ninth for Houston against Orioles right-hander Brandon Young. The good news for Pena is that he took part in baseball activities on Sunday, so he could very well be back in the starting nine for Monday's series opener at Daikin Park against the visiting Miami Marlins. It's been an injury-plagued 2026 campaign for the 28-year-old Dominican shortstop, but when active, he's been a solid contributor for the Astros at the plate with a .295/.359/.430 slash line, a .789 OPS, six home runs, 22 RBI, 37 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in his 200 at-bats. In just five games played in July, Pena has gone 5-for-17 (.294) with an RBI and three runs scored. A 20-20 season is highly unlikely at this point, but Pena can still provide fantasy managers with decent counting stats the rest of the way if he can avoid more injuries in the second half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com