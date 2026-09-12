Jacory Croskey-Merritt in FLEX Range for Season Opener vs. Philly
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is off the injury report and set to play in the season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year back looks primed to be the team's primary runner, with the expectation of working more into the pass game. The coaching staff wanted to see improvement in Croskey-Merritt's receiving and pass protection, and training camp reviews were largely positive in both areas. After rushing for 805 yards and 8 touchdowns on limited touches last season, Croskey-Merritt has an opportunity to take another step in Washington's offense alongside a fully healthy Jayden Daniels. Free-agent signing Rachaad White is expected to play an impactful role as well thanks to his receiving skills, though he is not nearly as efficient or explosive a rusher as Croskey-Merritt. The 25-year-old faces a stiff test in Week 1 against a stout Eagles front seven, though he still offers FLEX value with guaranteed touches and touchdown upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller