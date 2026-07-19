Jacob Misiorowski Moved Up to Start Monday Against Mets
Jacob Misiorowski (arm) has been moved up to make his first start of the second half of the season in Monday's series opener against the New York Mets, with right-hander Brandon Sproat being pushed back to Tuesday, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Misiorowski had his final start before the All-Star break skipped after coming down with some arm fatigue after his latest start on July 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, so the Brewers have decided to give him an extended break going into the second half. The 24-year-old flamethrowing righty is already at 111 innings on the year after setting a career high in innings with 141 1/3 between the majors and minors in 2025, so Milwaukee is expected to get creative in finding ways to manage his workload from here on out. When active, though, the Miz is a must-start in all fantasy leagues as one of the most dominant arms in baseball. He is 10-4 in his 18 starts and leads the league in ERA (1.62), strikeouts (167), FIP (2.09), WHIP (0.76), hits per nine innings (4.6), and strikeouts per nine (13.5).
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy