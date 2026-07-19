Gavin Williams Allows Three Homers, Fans Season-High 11 Hitters
Gavin Williams took the loss on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he still managed to display plenty of strikeout form. Williams allowed five earned runs on seven hits (three home runs) while walking none and striking out a season-high 11 hitters in six innings for his fifth loss of the year in the 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Bucs. The long ball came back to bite Williams in a game in which he threw 65 of his 84 pitches for strikes and reached the 11-strikeout mark for the fourth time this year. It was the 26-year-old's first loss in over a month. Williams is now 10-5 on the season with a 4.00 ERA (3.86 FIP) and 1.15 WHIP with 145 strikeouts and 37 walks in a league-high 119 1/3 innings across 20 starts for the Guardians in his fourth year in the big leagues. After walking a league-high 83 batters in 2025, Williams has a career-low 7.6% walk rate coupled with a career-high 29.9% strikeout rate. He's a clear buy in fantasy baseball leagues for the second half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com