Gage Jump Still Brings Waiver-Wire Strikeout Upside
Gage Jump has been knocked around in July, but the strikeouts keep showing up. He fanned eight over 3 2/3 innings against Washington on Friday, July 17, while allowing four runs, three earned. Jump now has a 7.30 ERA and 1.95 WHIP through three July starts. Ugly, yes. He also has 16 strikeouts in only 12 1/3 innings during that stretch. His full major-league line looks much better: a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks over 52 1/3 innings. The fastball averages 96.3 mph, and the swing-and-miss ability gives him a reason to remain patient. Jump is rostered in just 29% of Yahoo leagues. Tough home matchups may require some discretion, but he still belongs on rosters in 10-team formats for managers who need strikeouts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller