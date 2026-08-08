Evan Engram 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: If Only It Were 2023
Evan Engram seems like a shell of his former self heading into the 2026 NFL season. He had a career year with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he racked up 114 receptions for 963 yards in 2023, which made him a top-5 fantasy tight end. Since then, though, he has caught just 97 passes and has only scored two touchdowns in 25 games. Engram's fantasy worth has fallen off the cliff dramatically even though he will only be 32 years old at season's start. He will continue to be Denver's top tight end, but he might even see fewer targets with the addition of WR Jaylen Waddle. Denver head honcho Sean Payton has not appeared interested in making Engram a major cog in his offensive game plans. Engram has been reduced to being the safe check down option when QB Bo Nix cannot find any of his wideouts open downfield. He has averaged less than nine yards per reception over the past three seasons, so his days of running seem routes for big gainers are likely over. Engram can serve as a TE2 for fantasy teams and can get you some catches in PPR leagues, but he is no longer a top-10 fantasy tight end anymore.