Emmet Sheehan Being Pushed Back to Monday Against Phillies
Emmet Sheehan will have his next start pushed back to Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to The California Post's Jack Harris. Sheehan was originally scheduled to start Saturday's contest in the Bronx against the New York Yankees before the game was postponed due to inclement weather. L.A. will have right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, with manager Dave Roberts saying that the team will go with a bullpen game in the nightcap of the twin bill at Yankee Stadium. The 26-year-old Sheehan will be all too risky for most fantasy managers to want to start on Monday against the Phils. He's been up and down this year with a 4-6 record, 4.81 ERA (4.34 FIP), and 1.24 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 26 walks in 82 1/3 innings across 17 starts for the Dodgers. Since allowing a season-high six earned runs on June 21 to the Baltimore Orioles, though, Sheehan has given up five runs (four earned) while walking six and striking out 17 in 14 2/3 innings over three starts against the Padres (two) and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris