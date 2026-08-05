Deebo Samuel Sr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Second Go-Round in San Fran
Deebo Samuel Sr. is agreeing with that opinion. After a one-year stint in Washington and an offseason where no team seemed interested in signing him, Samuel is returning to help the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers, bringing him back to where he was a fantasy force in 2021 when he racked up 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns. Samuel is far from the same player he was that season, though. He has lost the explosiveness he had several seasons ago and is now more of a possession receiver than a game-breaker. Samuel will slot into the injured Ricky Pearsall's role and should get plenty of targets (and handoffs) alongside aging pass catchers Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and George Kittle. Samuel's durability always comes into question due to his reckless running style, so he will likely miss a handful of games. Offensive guru Kyle Shanahan will utilize the best of his abilities, so a season of 700-800 receiving yards with another 200 yards on the ground and four-to-six touchdowns sounds about right, unless Father Time tackles him and/or he gets banged up again.