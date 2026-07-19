Christian Walker Sitting Out With Hip Injury
Christian Walker (hip) is absent from the team's starting lineup on Sunday for the series finale against the visiting Baltimore Orioles, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. LaMonte Wade is starting at first base and batting cleanup for the Astros against Orioles right-hander Brandon Young. It shouldn't be a huge surprise that Walker is resting after being pulled from Saturday's contest at Daikin Park with tightness in his right hip after a swing late in the game. The good news is that manager Joe Espada said that the 35-year-old veteran is feeling better and is doing baseball activities, so he could be ready to return to the starting nine for Monday's series opener against the visiting Miami Marlins. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Walker's status then. Walker has already reached the 20-homer mark in 98 games and 406 plate appearances in 2026 in his second year in Houston, but he's hitting .234 (85-for-364) with a .310 on-base percentage and .766 OPS. He's also hitting just .175 (7-for-40) with a .623 OPS, a homer, three doubles, two RBI, five runs, three walks, and 15 strikeouts in 12 games so far in July.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome