Chig Okonwko has Developed Strong Chemistry With New QB
Chig Okonkwo, who signed a three-year deal with the Commanders in free agency in March, thinks he has found the right landing spot to take his game to the next level, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. "I feel like this is the place where I can finally just unleash," Okonkwo said. The 26-year-old has already "developed a strong connection" with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Okonkwo has been impressed with his new QB. "He's a dog," Okonkwo said. "He gets the ball out super accurate." The former fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 caught at least 50 passes in each of his last three seasons and had five total touchdowns. He should be more comfortable playing in D.C., which is only a few miles away from where he went to college at the University of Maryland. Daniels has connected in the past with TEs involved in the passing game, as he targeted Zach Ertz 91 times back in 2024. Okonkwo is a candidate to see an uptick in production in his first year in Washington for a team that lacks depth at receiver behind Terry McLaurin. He'll be a TE2 sleeper to target in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby
Source: Commanders.com - Zach Selby